Diffusion Pharmaceuticals' TSC: Thoughts On The Potential For Its Glioblastoma Indication

Full data will be presented at a business conference in December. At between $4.6m and $11.1m in market cap, if full data makes the top line results more robust, this market cap may become drastically undervalued. But financial management questions remain.

As of the update, 6 out of 7 patients in the high dose arm were still alive, with a median survival of 14.3 months, compared to 9.3 months for historical controls.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals recently provided an update on its 19-patient Phase 3 glioblastoma trial. The lead-in is complete - all patients received SOC (standard of care) combined with Diffusion's "TSC".

The company recently completed a $4m offering with an additional $8m of warrants; if fully exercised, this provides (at Q3 2019 burn rate) 1.5 years (6 quarters) of cash burn.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is a tiny micro-cap with market cap between $4.6m and $11.1m (based on a price of $0.285), developing an add-on treatment for brain cancer (glioblastoma) and stroke.

Background

Cancers of the brain (gliomas) are rare, yet fast-growing and deadly. Per a thorough 2017 study, the incidence rate is 22.64 Americans per 100,000 population.

Although there has been some success with NovoCure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) Optune system (more on this later), multiple recent drug treatment trials in this area have failed; e.g.: VBL Therapeutics' March 2018 Phase 3 failure in recurrent glioblastoma, and more recently, well-funded Tocagen's (NASDAQ:TOCA) Phase 3 failure in high-grade glioma (which encompasses glioblastoma, astrocytoma, and oligodendroglioma). Tocagen was worth at one point approximately $17.40 share, but now the stock sits at between 60 and 70 cents, a decrease in stock price of 96%.

The standard of care for glioblastoma and other brain cancers remains temozolomide plus radiotherapy and surgical resection. For relapsed glioblastoma, which is almost certain, temozolomide plus radiotherapy and bevacizumab (Avastin) are indicated. It is noteworthy that Avastin does not increase overall survival; the survival rate stands at approximately 30% two years post-diagnosis. This is to say that two years after diagnosis, 70% of patients are dead.

Despite these very bad numbers, Avastin still produces an astonishing return for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF). Although Avastin treats other cancers, relapsed glioblastoma (approved in the US in 2017 for this indication) is a major contributor to sales. According to this report, the Avastin sales figure in 2018 was $2.9b (up from 2017).

In 2015, the glioblastoma market was a $1b market in the US, and has grown since.

NovoCure provides another option for extending life via its electric fields ("tumor treating fields") platform, with the idea of drastically slowing cancer growth. In the first 9 months of 2019, NovoCure reported sales of $252m for Optune (which is currently approved only for glioblastoma treatment); its market cap sits at over 9b dollars.

Intro

I first heard about Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) earlier this week via a Twitter post of a fairly even-handed analyst who I highly respect. As I summarized in the points above, the company seems to have had a lot of trouble with finances over the years, culminating in a highly dilutive follow-on offering just days before the data release. However, the data release seems to be highly encouraging. More complete data could really move the stock. I will speculate as to what DFFN's December 10/11 results will contain later in the article. (I will not discuss the stroke stuff here because I want to keep the article limited and focused.)

On Financing/Cash

Sometimes, and especially for cancer trials with products that don't initially elicit rabid excitement, financing can be difficult. Based on the $4m offering, a $2.8m per quarter cash burn and $6.1m current assets as of the end of September (see 3Q 2019 filing here), the company should have slightly less than $8m left. Given that the volume on November 20 was over 50m shares and the price went to nearly $0.50, I do suspect that a portion of the $0.35 warrants were exercised, giving the company as much as $8m. Combined, this amounts to a company with as much as $16m in cash and a market cap of $11.1m.

The company has no debt.

Basic Mechanism of Action Rundown and Phase 2 Data Results

Based on my understanding of the company's website, discussions with an expert in the field, and various scientific papers (such as this), the company is developing a treatment that can provide oxygen to cells with malformed or weak blood vessels.

So just on a basic level, we need to know that without oxygen, all the cells in our bodies will die, because cells need ATP to function.

Cancerous tumors in the brain, paradoxically, have a very rich supply of blood, but often grow so quickly that their blood vessels are misshapen and don't work properly. This causes hypoxia (lack of oxygen supply), which creates a double problem for treating cancer: (1) First, radiotherapy requires reactive oxygen to induce cell death. (2) Second, the hypoxia induces a chain reaction that converts tumor cells into stem cells, which are much harder to treat.

(Research into part of the structural mechanism I explained above was awarded a Nobel Prize this year.)

This oxygen issue is where Diffusion Pharmaceuticals' TSC comes in.

TSC, or trans-sodium crocetinate, "has been shown to increase available oxygen during hypoxic and ischemic conditions that may occur in hemorrhage, vascular and neurological disorders, and in the tumor microenvionment", according to the National Institute of Health's website above (with multiple sources to this claim on the bottom of the page).

So, the idea is simply to provide TSC in combination with radiotherapy and chemotherapy to prevent the occurrence of highly resistant cancer cells. An earlier Phase 2 trial did just that; although most patients still died during the trial, the data suggested that the combo treatment was working better than standard of care.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals' Phase 2 paper identified two large trials (one, two) of a total of 1,558 patients, both conducted between 2009 and 2011, to calculate 27%-30% survival after two years. Diffusion's Phase 2 open-label trial of 56 patients, conducted between 2012 and 2015, produced a 36.3% survival rate at a period of two years. Additionally, out of 37 participants analyzed for tumor size data, 11, or 29.7%, had a 100% tumor reduction at at least one point.

Pseudoprogression in Glioblastoma

The Phase 2 paper discusses a phenomenon in glioblastoma treatment known as "pseudoprogression", where a contrast MRI shows brain swelling that is not actually the result of progression, but actually due to the death of tumor tissue, resulting in swelling/inflammation at the site.

Because Diffusion Pharmaceuticals' treatment would, in fact, swell up tumors before they are eradicated by radiation temozolomide (with or without Avastin), unusual levels of swelling despite a reduction in symptoms would be an additional sign that the treatment is working as intended. And a tantalizing quote from the Phase 2 paper states: "the data would suggest that there was considerable pseudoprogression in the current trial."

This is data that we may potentially see in December 10/11 at the Hanson Wade Drug Development glioblastoma summit.

95% Confidence Intervals

I know what you're thinking... this Phase 2 was using a comparison to historical data, so it is not as meaningful. Well, yes, but considering all the other data points, such as (1) a reasonable mechanism of action, (2) significant pseudoprogression, (3) 30% of those with tumor data had 100% tumor reduction, (4) high quality of life data as reported in the paper, and (5) the reported 2-year 36.3% survival rate falls outside the 95% confidence interval of the comparison in this case - the Stupp trial - which had a 2-year survival of 26.5% (or between 21.2% and 31.7%).

Finally for the Phase 2, this passage caught my attention:

There appear to be no published records of GBM tumors getting smaller with which to compare our results. This may seem surprising; however, anecdotal evidence from medical personnel connected to SOC RT in GBM suggests that the maximum tumor regression seen during RT is around 20%-25%.

Phase 3 And Safety

As Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported, the Phase 3 data released so far is for the lead-in portion of the trial, where several doses of the drug were used. The lead-in had 19 patients; the company is hoping to enroll 236 patients in the randomized portion of the trial, pursuant to achieving a partnership (more on this later).

There were three essential differences between the Phase 2 trial described earlier and the Phase 3 lead-in --

1) The dosage was significantly bigger. The Phase 2 dosage was .25 mg/kg per treatment day (3 times a week) while the Phase 3 dosage was between .25 and 1.5 mg/kg per treatment day.

2) The first is that in this Phase 3 lead-in, all patients had inoperable tumors. Diffusion's data indicates that patients with inoperable tumors actually had better survival than the rest, and it is simply easier to recruit such patients because they are typically harder to treat. Of course, this actually makes contextual sense, given that TSC is supposed to help make large, inoperable tumors (with generally malformed blood vessels) treatable:

3) Both trials were structured at 6 weeks of SOC (standard-of-care - temozolomide + radiotherapy), followed by 28-day rest, and followed by another 6 weeks of SOC. In the Phase 2, however, the second phase of treatment did not include Diffusion's TSC administration.

3b) NOTE on safety: From the Phase 2 paper: "In fact, TSC has not resulted in a serious adverse event to date in 3 clinical trials involving over 150 patients." This safety trend continued in the largest dose of the Phase 3 trial, so we can assume that the randomized trial will use the largest dose.

The headline data result is 6/7 (85%) versus vs. 9.4 months in standard of care. Just seven patients is not a lot of data, but this dismissal of data is just scratching the surface: we need to look at the Phase 2 to bring this into context.

But this is just scratching the surface: we need to look at the Phase 2 to understand why.

This largest dose group is not a lot of data - just 7 patients - but this data suggests an 85% survival at 14 months. And the fact that this data is for inoperable patients is extremely important because it confirms the Phase 2 finding for inoperable patients. For inoperable patients, historical control survival at 2 years was just 10.42%, while Diffusion's Phase 2 two-year survival stood at 40%. This is a 4-fold survival difference at 2 years.

Reverse-engineering the Phase 3 numbers (which is 12x the amount of TSC given in the Phase 2 at the highest dose) and with some progression assumptions, I calculated 2-year survival odds with this new protocol at ~60%, which is potentially 6-fold survival difference at 2 years.

What Will The December Presentation Show?

In my view, the most critical thing to consider for the upcoming presentation in early December at the Hanson Wade business conference is any secondary endpoint data regarding MRI lesions and swelling. If the data shows an initial swelling followed by rapid reduction (tumor death), this bulks the case for an 85% 14-month survival in inoperable patients being a real signal.

While the company did not provide data on the other 12 patients, if the results are similar to what was achieved in Phase 2 (even at the lower dosage), this increases the "n" here (number of patients) from 15 in the Phase 2 to 34 in total - and increases the confidence of a signal.

There is, however, some risk that the data may show "worse" results in the Phase 3 versus the Phase 2. This may lead some to conclude that the 6/7 patient data in the highest dose is statistical noise. But what survival level at 2 years is enough for there to be value in the treatment, given the control is just 10%? 20%? 30%? So, overall understanding of the data by biotech pundits, as well as supporting evidence will be critical in the market reception.

Did the patients unplug their hospital devices and go home?

This passage from the press release seems interesting:

Patients’ abilities to perform their daily activities as measured by Karnofsky performance scores increased from the baseline following completion of high dose treatment with TSC. Investigators have also reported instances of inoperable GBM patients treated with the higher dose TSC regimen leaving hospice or returning to work after treatment in the open-label portion of the study.

Okay, okay, that was somewhat dramatic, but that's how it reads. Of course, a tumor in the brain will produce a lot of side effects - people generally don't just have tumors without side effects. If investors get more color on this in the December presentation, it is yet another factor to consider.

And The Financing Earlier?

The financing just before the data PR is not so unusual. And someone pointed out to me that perhaps those participating in that offering knew the data would look good and maybe wanted to recoup their earlier losses by buying warrants. But then as someone else pointed out to me, would it look even worse if there was a financing AFTER the data? Biotech companies without cash are always in a very tough position. Well, at least now this company has potentially as much as $16m - the stock is therefore worth less than its cash on hand.

Partnership?

Well, it would be huge if, between the December presentation and now, the company would gain a partnership on its Phase 3. However, I am not sure how likely that is. Part of the reason that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is presenting in the Hanson Wade glioblastoma business conference (termed the "Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit") is to talk with large companies that will be there; this will include NovoCure.

Other Indications

The company has high hopes for other indications like stroke and so on, as per their current PowerPoint presentation. But that all needs money. Perhaps they can run the Phase 2 stroke trial with their current cash and keep cash burn at reasonable levels. Of course, that's upside, but the immediate thing is this cancer indication.

Risk Versus Upside Summary

As mentioned earlier in the article, the company has not managed its financial situation well through the years. We also simply do not know what the data from the other 12 patients will be. The randomized portion of the study, if funded, will also take some time to complete (but they will have a partner in that case). And, we really don't know the market reaction to any of this.

However, the current market cap is very low compared to other similar companies like, for example, KZIA. As mentioned earlier, if the drug replicates the Phase 2 data with this lead-in data, this would be a significant difference versus historical control, and thus significant upside as partner/buyout possibilities will start getting priced into the stock.

Just Say In Mice

The Phase 2 paper stated that, "it should be noted that in a rat model of GBM TSC-treated tumors completely disappeared."

It definitely works for mice, but does it work for humans? My opinion is that it does. Is it a cure? It is not a cure. But I think the company just might be worth more than "between $4.6 and $11.1m".

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.