Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 11/25/2019

The public Quick and Dirty series will use BVs from 9/30/2019 until each mortgage REIT covered in the series has reported earnings for Q4 2019.

Prices are from 11/25/2019 while the market was open. Trailing book values are as of 9/30/2019. Our subscriber research uses estimates of current book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-To-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ticker Q3 Tangible BV Price Price to Trailing BV AGNC $17.52 $17.36 0.99 AI $7.35 $5.70 0.78 ANH $4.42 $3.46 0.78 ARR $20.43 $17.06 0.84 CHMI $17.01 $14.66 0.86 CMO $8.60 $7.71 0.9 DX $18.07 $16.47 0.91 EARN $12.42 $10.94 0.88 NLY $9.21 $9.20 1 ORC $6.22 $5.73 0.92 CIM $16.38 $20.20 1.23 EFC $18.81 $18.13 0.96 IVR $16.31 $16.10 0.99 MFA $7.09 $7.62 1.07 MITT $17.16 $15.38 0.9 NYMT $5.77 $6.11 1.06 TWO $14.72 $14.40 0.98 WMC $10.60 $10.21 0.96

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 9/30/2019.

MITT

MITT is the mortgage REIT we want to discuss today. We purchased shares of MITT a little earlier this month and prepared a thorough analysis. Let’s go through some of it here.

The main points are:

We bought MITT due to a large discount to book value. MITT’s peers are trading at higher valuations. It’s been a good year for most of their asset classes. MITT holds a portfolio of agency RMBS, non-agency RMBS, commercial loans, and a small amount of single-family rentals. Core EPS has struggled due to a decline in the net interest spread. The decline was driven by the cost of funds. MITT can fix it. MITT purchased a portfolio of single-family rentals in 2018. It was a disaster. They finally decided to end the dreadful chapter. There were alternatives. In 2020, MITT’s Core EPS could recover as the single-family rental portfolio will be gone. If MITT also changes hedging, Core EPS could roar back. They have the necessary equity.

The Truth About MITT

MITT dramatically underperformed peers on share price so far in 2019, leading to our decision to issue a buy rating. We need to ensure that readers recognize the difference between fundamentals and share prices. The share price has been weak, but the fundamentals didn’t change much.

MITT owns a mix of agency RMBS, non-agency RMBS, and commercial loans. They also have a tiny (and stupid, since we’re being clear) allocation to single-family rentals. This hasn’t been a bad year for REITs that own non-agency RMBS, commercial loans, or single-family rentals. It has been rough for REITs with most of their capital allocated to agency RMBS.

Mortgage REITs evaluate their exposure to each area based on how much equity they are investing in the strategy. We can see MITT’s portfolio composition over time below:

Source: MITT Investor Presentation

While their allocation to agency MBS increased slightly, it is still only 41.4% of the total.

Most mortgage REITs focused on residential credit (the green section) still own a material allocation to agency MBS (the blue section). Overall, this portfolio isn’t very unique. That’s important. If it were unique, there could be an argument for it trading at a much weaker price. Because it is similar to peers, it should be priced similarly.

The Market Still Likes Credit Risk On MBS

Many mortgage REITs with heavy allocations to credit risk are commanding much higher price-to-book ratios than mortgage REITs focused on agency MBS. Real estate values have been moving higher while interest rates declined. Defaults are quite low. It’s been a good time to have this risk. You collect a solid level of interest and few homeowners defaulted. That’s precisely what the REIT wants. Yet, if you’re reading through MITT’s presentations, you wouldn’t know it was a great time for non-agency mortgage REITs. That leads to a simple (and wrong) explanation. We call it the popular lie because the false widespread belief is damaging MITT’s share price.

The Popular Lie

To understand why MITT’s share price is performing poorly, investors need to understand what the market thinks. To do that, we need to go through the presentation and identify what most investors are going to see. We always want to examine the other thesis for our investments. If we’re going to be bullish, we want to understand what the bears are thinking.

An incorrect thesis often starts with a few accurate statements. This is especially true when it comes to mortgage REITs. Investors (and analysts) have a few correct facts. During the analysis process, they misinterpret the data and reach an inaccurate conclusion. We will start with a few accurate facts and a dose of sarcasm.

Core EPS And The Dividend

Consider the Core EPS and dividend over time:

Remember that Core EPS is a mediocre metric when used in isolation (though the market loves it). There are ways to artificially increase or decrease Core EPS. One of the simplest ways to artificially change Core EPS is to play with the hedging strategy. Few investors really understand how hedging and financing work. As we will demonstrate, hedging decisions here are creating a lower value for Core EPS. We aren’t saying that this is done on purpose. However, we do believe it is happening.

We continued the analysis in our full report on MITT.

Our Strategy

We explained our mortgage REIT investing techniques in A Brief Guide to Residential Mortgage REITs:

Share price movements include both a fundamental element and a random (or emotional) element. The best way to think about this is to imagine a human walking a dog.

The human represents the fundamental value.

The dog represents the share price.

Many investors pretend that the leash is short. They imagine this:

However, we’ve found that the leash is quite long.

The human and the dog can become materially separated for a while. The size of the separation can vary quite substantially. Consequently, it can be difficult to predict which direction the dog is going to walk. This causes investors to focus only on the dividend and claim that the path of the dog “is random.” They don’t realize that the sustainable dividend level is also tied to the path of the human.

The best possible scenario for a trader is one where the other investors believe the share price to be random.

The reality of mortgage REIT investing looks like this:

Imagine lower prices to the right and higher prices to the left.

If the human turns right, all the dogs are likely to move right.

If the human turns left, all the dogs are likely to move left.

If the human doesn’t turn, that dog is unlikely to go much further right.

This is the fundamental key at the heart of understanding mortgage REIT price movements. They can appear “random” at times, but they will usually stay within a given range from the fundamental value.

We don’t want to utilize these shares as long-term investments. We can only make very rough predictions about the path the human (fundamental value) will take in the future. We don’t want to risk our money on predicting the path of the human. Instead, we simply want to predict that the gap between the human and the dog will shrink. Whether the gap shrank because of the dog returning or the human taking a step towards the dog, we only care about the size of the gap.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we’re using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on the past values. We’re thrilled to have Scott Kennedy joining The REIT Forum as a key author for the service. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

We’re not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

Ratings in this article: Bullish on MITT

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT, ANH, CHMI, AND SEVERAL PREFERRED SHARES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.