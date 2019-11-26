Gold, Silver And E-Mini S&P 500 Have Active Set Ups From Extreme Levels

If the market activates the B1 level, there is a 90% probability of the market reverting to the mean of $17.13.

The automated artificial intelligence of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) provides a Fibonacci structure, including a mean and two levels above and two levels below the mean. If the market triggers the levels above or below, there is a 90% to 95% probability of the market reverting back to the mean. The VC PMI shows you the highest probability trades to make. The algorithm is written in C++. We use the VC PMI for our own trading at the Equity Management Academy to day trade, swing or long-term trade various markets.

Silver

For the December contract, the weekly data for the March silver contract has an average price of $17.13. The market closing below the average price shows that the sentiment of the market was bearish coming into this week. The VC PMI also identifies the extreme level below the mean; Buy 1 (B1) $16.81. If the market activates the B1 level, there is a 90% probability of the market reverting to the mean of $17.13. If the signal does not come down to B1 or B2, but instead closes above the average price of $17.13, then the market is showing that it is resilient. The price closing above $17.13 would activate a bullish trend momentum, activating a target of $17.40.

E-Mini

We have an active signal in gold, we are neutral in silver, and the E-mini S&P is trading last at 3,128. The E-mini is neutral to bullish, since the market is trading above the average price and is looking to activate the target of 3,133. Once it reaches that target, then it will go neutral. It will then give you a new setup. If the price closes below 3,133 and the market confirms that, it means there is a 90% chance of a reversion to the mean from there. We let the market tell us what it is going to do, via the VC PMI.

“This may be a major buying opportunity as options expire this week in various markets and yearly lows might be in place,” said Patrick MontesDeOca, Equity Management Academy CEO.

Gold

Gold is reverting from this level in the $1,460, $1,450 area, which is the annual levels of support ($1,454) and is a pretty strong level of support. The daily numbers are in the same area, which means there is a harmonic convergence between the daily, weekly, monthly and annual numbers. These numbers indicate there is a very high chance that the precious metals will revert back to their means.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.