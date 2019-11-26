AUD/NZD: Long-Term Trading Range Continues, Favoring Long Positions

If AUD/NZD were to fall under 1.05, it would likely represent a buy (subject to relative economic data stability), through to at least the midpoint of the long-term trading range (again: about 1.0779).

Therefore, given that the price of AUD/NZD is currently below the midpoint of the long-term trading range of about 1.0779, one might consider entering into long positions. However, ideally one should be patient for lower prices to enhance the reward:risk ratio.

Given the closeness of the interest rates of Australia and New Zealand, the carrying value of AUD/NZD is only slightly negative (favoring continued price consolidation).

The AUD/NZD pair has been trading in a range since approximately March 2015, spanning from around 1.0172 to about 1.1386.

The Australian dollar has been trading against the New Zealand dollar in a range which began approximately in March 2015. Using monthly candlesticks, the chart below illustrates this in the shaded area, which spans from 1.0172 to 1.1386.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

The midpoint of the range is approximately 1.0779, which we can see in the chart below per the horizontal red line. The chart below uses weekly candlesticks to provide us with a closer perspective.

After establishing this range through 2015, the AUD/NZD pair appears to have cycled above and below the midpoint of this price range over the past few years without breaking to the upside or downside (outside of the range). Therefore, as it stands, the closer the price gets to one side of the range, the higher the probability might be that the price will "mean revert" in the opposing direction.

Where are yields moving? The higher the yield offered by short-term Australian bonds versus their New Zealand equivalents, the more attractive the AUD/NZD is from a carry-trade perspective. Yield differentials tend to support (sometimes lead) spot prices of currency pairs. In the chart below, we add the two-year yield differential for AUD/NZD (green line), this time with daily candlesticks to get an even closer perspective.

As we can see, as set against the far-right y-axis, the yield differential is close to zero but most recently negative by -0.195% (about -0.2%). Comparing this -0.2% spread with the spread between the two countries' central bank rates of -0.25% (see table below, offered by Investing.com), we can see that the -0.2% per the bond market is a little higher than the central bank rate spread, but still close.

(The -0.25% spread here is simply a reference to the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate of +0.75%, minus the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's +1.00%. The net-negative result is indicative of negative carry.)

The carry might be negative, but because the yield differential is both fluctuating and close to zero, there is no carry trade opportunity here. We should expect further consolidation, and in fact the AUD/NZD is possibly a buy around these levels, as the pair is likely to continue fluctuating around the midpoint of this long-term range (which has been maintained since early 2015).

The chart below shows that AUD/NZD may possibly be following a trend upward, to ultimately break the midpoint (per the horizontal red line, 1.0779) of the long-term range once again, this time possibly higher. However, some further downside in the near term should be considered, hence no trade recommendation should be made just yet. The chart below uses weekly candlesticks this time.

As AUD/NZD makes higher highs and higher lows (broadly speaking) on the weekly candlestick chart, we should wait for hopefully lower prices before entering a tactical long position at the bottom of this range.

As the interest rate spreads are so close to zero, it is likely that the only way the long-term trading range will be broken will be if the economic trajectories of Australia and New Zealand diverge significantly (enough to cause a significant change and/or relative market repricing of their interest rates).

For now, however, we should expect relative stability. Australia's annual inflation rate (for consumer prices) was +1.7% as of September 2019, versus New Zealand's 1.5%, while the unemployment rate was 5.3% in October 2019 for Australia and 4.2% in New Zealand (2019 Q3). The differences are not significant at this time.

In summary, one should watch for AUD/NZD to move lower, ideally to less than 1.05, which would place the pair in the bottom quarter of the long-term trading range. From 1.0500 down to about 1.0175, tactical long positions could be entered with a target being at least the midpoint of the long-term trading range, being 1.0779.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.