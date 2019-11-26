Cabot Microelectronics: Deal Promises Are Kept, Growth Could Use A Boost

Shares have risen a bit since the deal announcement as deal promises have been kept, yet organic growth still has to be delivered upon.

In August of 2018, I concluded that investors of Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) were not having chemistry yet with KMG Chemicals which was acquired by Cabot at the time. I noted that investors were cautious amidst the assumption of leverage at a good point in the cycle, despite credible synergy estimates, although I concluded to put shares on my watchlist as I was tempted given the negative reaction displayed at the time of the takeover.

Shares fell from $120 to $110 at the time of the takeover announcement and actually hit a low around $85 per share amidst a general market sell-off around Christmas last year. This was followed by a huge momentum run which took shares as high as $155 in recent weeks, before now having retraced to $128 per share.

The Original Deal

Cabot reached a deal to acquire KMG at $1.6 billion which was equivalent to 10.9 times adjusted EBITDA, although that multiple included the assumption of $25 million in annual synergies, on top of stand-alone EBITDA of $147 million.

With the deal Cabot acquired a provider of speciality chemicals and performance materials, to be added to its own supply business of chemical mechanical planarization polishing slurries and pads, used in the semiconductor industry.

Pro-Forma Numbers

Based on the reporting at the time, I came up with my own pro-forma calculations for the combination. Cabot was valued at $2.9 billion on an enterprise basis while it generated $570 million in sales, $175 million in EBITDA and $149 million in EBIT. KMG generated $147 million in adjusted EBITDA and $117 million in adjusted EBIT. This resulted in pro-forma EBIT of $266 million, or $291 million if synergies are included.

With a diluted share count of 29.5 million shares and working with a 4% cost of debt assumption on that EBIT number, while assuming a 20% tax rate, I saw net earnings at $182 million, or $200 million once synergies are accounted for. That results in earnings per share of $6.00-$6.50 per share, with synergies having the potential to add about half a dollar to that number.

With shares having fallen to about $110 following the deal announcement at the time, multiples came in at 17-18 times earnings, or 16 times once synergies are accounted for. That seemed fair as a $950 million net debt load resulted in a roughly 3 times leverage ratio.

What Happened Ever Since?

The remainder of 2018 was not so eventful as the deal with KMG finally closed halfway November. In February, the company reported the first quarter results for this fiscal year which is particularly interesting as it outlined a guidance for the year as well. The company originally guided for adjusted EBITDA of $325-$355 million which is comforting.

Note that the pro-forma EBITDA number, including $25 million in anticipated synergies, totalled $322 million at the time of the deal announcement. With net debt down to $836 million by the first quarter of this year already, leverage ratios have already fallen to 2.4 times. Furthermore, the company reported quite a dramatic improvement in adjusted earnings to $1.90 per share, making the $6.50-$7.00 per share range for the year (including synergies) already conservative.

While second quarter organic growth of 2.3% was a bit underwhelming, that is to be expected if you pursue a mega-deal, yet it hurt the full year EBITDA guidance a bit, now seen at $325-$345 million. While that is disappointing, causing shares to fall from $125 to $100 in May, net debt has been reduced to $807 million as well.

Third quarter organic sales were flat, causing the company to cut the high end of the EBITDA guidance again, now expecting adjusted EBITDA between $325 and $335 million. Early November it became apparent that pro-forma sales were flattish and that adjusted EBITDA came in at $333.4 million for the year, or $345.4 million if we account for the fact that the deal would be closed before the start of the fiscal year of 2019. Adjusted earnings came in at $6.72 per share as more upside is seen in the fiscal year of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve to $350-$380 million in 2020.

Assuming the midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA guidance will be achieved, we see about $32 million in operating leverage. Using a 20% tax rate, that works down to about $25 million in net earnings, adding about $0.85 per share to reported earnings. Once achieved, net earnings are seen around $7.50 per share, even before incorporating accretion as a result of lower interest expenses.

What Now?

Based on the latest results, the outlook for shares of Cabot looks like this in my opinion. Shares trade at 17 times earnings based on the 2020 outlook, roughly in line with the pro-forma earnings multiple at which Cabot traded when the deal was announced. Net debt has been cut to $753 million, for about a 2.1 times leverage ratio if we look at the EBITDA guidance for the upcoming year.

All of this sounds reasonably fair, yet the real issue is that of lack of organic growth as has been the issue for quite a few quarters already, although concerns about leverage have come down as the company has reduced leverage and EBITDA is on the rise.

To be quite frank, I consider shares to be fairly valued at these levels. While the company is positioned to some real growth markets and could see organic growth in the coming quarters, valuations are fair amidst a very manageable leverage position, yet I fail to see triggers at this point in time.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.