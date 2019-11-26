KeyCorp 3Q Profit Falls Thanks To One-Time Charge And Shrinking Interest Margin; Should Investors Be Concerned?

Introduction

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is a small regional bank with a limited book of assets, primarily based in three separate markets: New York (thanks largely to the recent First Niagara acquisition), Ohio, and Washington State. Since the financial crisis of 2008-9, Key has wound down the majority of its commercial real estate/construction loan book and instead focused on corporate banking and capital markets services, in addition to its bread and butter of traditional retail banking. Deposits per branch have improved somewhat thanks to the aforementioned acquisition. There are now increased opportunities for cross-selling of products and services across its regional branch footprint, which should help to drive higher revenue per customer. The firm has a real chance to upsell to existing customers while raising switching costs (taking a page out of Wells Fargo's playbook, without the fraudulent overselling aspect).

Tech Sells

Key is also moving slowly towards more technological innovation. Recent acquisitions such as HelloWallet and Laurel Road should both help to streamline and update existing products and services, though keeping pace with larger banks and financial services companies will prove challenging, and likely demand continued investment in IT, etc. However, the marketing benefits of such improvements alone are reason enough to maintain such a focus, especially when it presents as a competitive advantage to regional peers.

A Muddled Income Picture

Non-interest income has been on the rise, and derives much of its recent growth from the investment banking and asset management services arms. Credit card and mortgage businesses are also seeing modest fee growth, which is a good sign for continued profitability despite falling interest income and deteriorating net interest margin. Net interest income is down from $993 million to $980 million YoY, whereas non-interest income is actually up, from $609 million to $650 million over the same period, and overall revenue is up slightly from $1.6 billion to $1.63 billion from 3Q18 to 3Q19. To help provide a bit of a bird's-eye view of the evolving revenue picture, below is a chart of the trailing 10-year period:

(Source: author)

Breaking Down the Numbers

The bank has continued to focus heavily on traditional banking and middle-market business clients. Increased scale and an expanding portfolio of products and services should help to improve Key's competitive position. Efficiency numbers, however, leave something to be desired, as return on equity has largely matched the cost of capital (~9%) over the past decade. It has also averaged an operating efficiency ratio in the low-60's over that same period. Key has managed to continue growing its balance sheet and fee income, while expenses also declined roughly 3% YoY. Slight improvements in operating leverage and cash efficiency ratios have also occurred over the period.

Key has a relatively high cost of deposits, when compared to larger peers, and represents one sizable disadvantage that smaller regional players typically face. That said, the deposit base has grown 4.4% over the last year ($110.2 billion vs. $105.6 billion), and the loan book has likewise grown 3.9% ($91.9 billion vs. $88.4 billion), and this scale has helped to shrink non-interest expenses from $964 million to $939 million from the year-ago period. These modest improvements help strengthen the firm's financial position, in the event of another economic downturn, or further rate cuts by the Fed. 3Q19 EPS were $0.48 per diluted share, excluding a one-time charge of $0.10 per share, thanks to a fraud loss, which would have been an improvement from the $0.45 per share of 3Q18. Looking at overall EPS of the prior 10 years, the earnings trend becomes even clearer:

(Source: author)

Finally, let's go over some shareholder-related data, and see how attractive the stock itself is right now. At a current P/E of 11.93, Key's multiple is similar to other regional peers, though certainly bargain territory compared to the 20.75 P/E of the market at large. With a price-to-forward earnings multiple of 10.04 Key is even more attractive. The P/B ratio of 1.24 is again competitive with peers, and fairly typical of a smaller bank, though again, very low in comparison to the 3.07 of the broader market.

Book value is increasing, but ROE and ROA numbers are coming down some as Fed rate cuts continue to affect net interest margin and therefore operating efficiency and overall profitability. Net interest margin is down to 3% from 3.18% a year ago. ROA has deteriorated from 1.4% to 1.15%. ROE is a relatively healthy 11.31%, but still down slightly from a year ago (about 11.5%). Now, the firm's capital return program continues to benefit shareholders, as the dividend was raised by 9% in the third quarter ($0.185 vs. $0.17), and thanks to buybacks, total shares outstanding dropped from 1.03 billion to 988 million YoY, which is a decrease of 4.4% of the float. Prior to that, share count had only recently started coming down, in FY 2018, but at least the worrying trend of shareholder dilution has reversed the last couple of years, which is a definite positive. Below is the trailing 10-year share count:

(Source: author)

Conclusion

So to sum up, Key is improving its geographical reach, and expanding its balance sheet modestly, while seeing incremental gains in non-interest income. However, headwinds remain thanks to recent net interest margin compression, and one-time fraud loss which affected third quarter earnings numbers. Efficiency numbers certainly have room for improvement, but shareholders should still be encouraged by the expanding book and increased commitment to technological advancements and a better overall suite of financial products.

Opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling exist, and management can further leverage existing banking relationships toward more profitability. It remains to be seen whether the retirement of former Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney will affect the long-term strategy of the company, but current CEO Chris Gorman (former President of Banking), has a real opportunity to improve the firm's competitive position and reward shareholders for their perseverance through some recent adversity. I would personally rate Key a hold right now, but any significant pull-backs would warrant another serious look. That said, there are other banking names that are more compelling to me right now, both at the regional and national level.

