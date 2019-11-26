Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Sheds Some Light On Its Expanding Early-Stage Opportunities

With potentially six programs generating revenue in 2021 and the capability of filing 2-4 new INDs/year, Alnylam still looks like an exciting long-term opportunity.

Although I hadn’t planned writing two articles on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) in close succession, the early approval of Givlaari and the subsequent R&D meeting both argued for a write-up, as both are significant to the long-term investment story.

Alnylam’s Nov 22 R&D Day was perhaps more evolutionary than revolutionary, but it confirmed what I believe are some key points to the story – management is attentive to the need to become a profitable enterprise, the company’s ongoing investments in basic chemistry continue to pay dividends, and the company has established a strong R&D platform that could produce multiple new drug candidates every year.

With expanded information on a handful of early-stage programs, I’ve raised my fair value estimate by a small amount, but the key drivers remain the commercial uptake of Onpattro, the success of trials that could enable Onpattro and vitusiran to compete in the larger AATR cardiomyopathy and mixed phenotype markets, the launch of Givlaari, and path to commercialization for lumasiran, inclisiran, and fitusiran.

Novartis Won’t Hurt The Inclisiran Opportunity

On the heels of a slate of successful Phase III read-outs for inclisiran, The Medicines Co (MDCO) accepted a buyout bid from Novartis (NVS) for a little under $10 billion. The Medicines Co licensed the rights to inclisiran from Alnylam a long time ago, but Alnylam is still entitled to royalties that range from the mid-teens up to 20%, and this buyout does not change the terms of that original agreement.

If anything, I believe the Novartis deal adds value for Alnylam. Although inclisiran has what I believe to be a compelling commercial profile for the cholesterol treatment market, The Medicines Co was going to have its work cut out competing with Amgen’s (AMGN) Repatha, as well as older standards of care. With Novartis having an established presence in cardiology, though, I believe the prospects for a faster ramp and larger peak sales figure have improved.

Not So Much A Change In Strategy As A Maturation

What Alnylam outlined in terms of its business development plans and priorities looked to me like a natural progression and transition from a clinical-stage company to a commercial-stage biotech that still has the platform and resources to expand its long-term opportunity through ongoing R&D investment and development.

Management noted that they expect to generate revenue from six commercial platforms within the next 24 months – Onpattro (already commercialized), Givlaari (just approved), lumasiran (a potential 2020 approval), inclisiran (a potential 2020 approval), vitusiran, and fitusiran. With more than 70% of 2019 R&D spending going to late-stage programs, management believes 2019 will be the peak loss year, but that ongoing R&D efforts should support two to four new INDs per year for the foreseeable future.

How Alnylam will manage this transition will be interesting to see. The company has continued to invest meaningful resources into improving its delivery technology, with recent advances allowing the company to go after targets outside the liver (ocular and CNS). I expect these efforts to continue, and I likewise expect the company to continue looking at a broad range of disease targets, though the near-term focus will remain on the liver, eye, and CNS.

More Details On The Early Stage Pipeline

Alnylam didn’t say much that was new about its later stage programs, so I’m going to skip ahead to the discussions of the company’s early-stage pipeline.

I found the company’s discussion of cemdisiran to be quite useful. This drug has been in Alnylam’s pipeline for a while, but it previously showed insufficient efficacy to be a valid challenger to Alexion’s (ALXN) Soliris. It does appear, though, that the drug could be a valid option for treating IgA nephropathy – a relatively rare (about 3,000 patients in the U.S.) kidney disease that is currently untreatable and that can frequently (30% to 40% of the time) lead to chronic kidney failure. In a Phase I/II study, a single dose of cemdisiran showed a significant knockdown effect (97% at Day 98, 76% at Day 406), though it remains to be seen how that translates into real-world outcomes. Alnylam is also still planning combination studies with Regeneron’s (REGN) pozelimab in other complement-mediated diseases.

A Phase I study of ALN-AAT02 showed strong alpha-1 antitrypsin knockdown (89%) and an improved hepatic safety profile versus ALN-AAT01, which used an older chemistry. Alnylam isn’t the only company targeting this indication, with Arrowhead (ARWR) and Mereo (MREO) both in the clinic with compounds.

Alnylam also saw an improved safety profile from the newer ESC+ chemistry in its ALN-HBV02 program (partnered with Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) versus its earlier ALN-HBV01 compound. This is still a very early-stage program, but Alnylam has seen a 1.4 log decrease in HBsAg in an early treatment group that looks fairly robust (the response faded to a 1-log decrease at week 24 from the 1.4-log nadir at week 12).

Initial Phase I results from ALN-AGT were also encouraging, with Alnylam reporting a dose-dependent lowering of antiotensinogen ranging from 59% to 69% and 12 weeks of steady response after just one dose. Alnylam also reported data from rodent students that indicated standalone efficacy similar to valsartan (Novartis’ Diovan) and synergistic benefits when combined with valsartan.

Among the preclinical candidates, Alnylam plans to file three INDs in 2020, including INDs for ALN-HSD in NASH (in collaboration with Regeneron) and ALN-LEC (for LECT2 amyloidosis), as well as an unspecified liver target. Management has two other unspecified liver targets on the board for 2021 INDs, as well as ALN-CC3, a new complement disease candidate with a wide range of potential indications.

Within the CNS collaboration with Regeneron, Alnylam is looking to get ALN-AAP for cerebral amyloid angiopathy and early-onset familial Alzheimer’s in the clinic in 2021, and is working on a Huntington’s programs as well (ALN-ATT). All told, seven initial programs have been selected under the Regeneron partnership.

The Outlook

With at least some data on the board, I’ve elected to add cemdisiran and ALN-AGT into my valuation model. The net impact to fair value is relatively small (roughly a dollar per share each) primarily because I use a very low likelihood of success given the early stage of development, typical drug development odds of success, and the scant data available. Alnylam did note that they have thus far been exceeding typical industry development success rates, in part due to their focus on genetically-validated targets. Even so, I use conservative estimates until Phase II data are available.

I have chosen not to add ALN-HBV02 to the valuation model now, due in large part to the need to do more work on what the likely commercial experience of an effective hepatitis B treatment will be. Hepatitis B effects over 1 million people in the U.S. and possibly more than 300 million worldwide, but it is unclear to me what sort of price an effective treatment can command. Moreover, the durability of treatment will have a significant impact on the value of the compound, as seen with hepatitis C where the efficacy of the treatments means it’s effectively a one-time market, and there are no relevant data there yet.

These additions, and some tweaking to my inclisiran and Givlaari estimates, move my fair value from around $130 to around $135.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that Alnylam is an undervalued and appealing biotech investment idea. Alnylam management has shown they can not only translate science into products, but get those products on the market while also improving the underlying chemistry. With a wide range of potential targets and a meaningful commercial ramp opportunity over the next two years, I think better days still lie ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.