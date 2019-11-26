Protagonist's Upcoming Catalyst Has The Potential To Carve Out A Solid Path With Lead Drug

Protagonist had $137.7 million in cash as of September 30, 2019 with enough to fund its operations through year-end 2021; However, it has also filed an S-3 SEC Form just recently in anticipation of an eventual cash raise.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) offers a compelling opportunity in the current quarter. That's because it is set to release preliminary results from its Phase 2 study using PTG-300 treating patients with beta thalassemia. This data is expected in the coming days and could be a game-changer for the company. Final results from this study won't be released until the 1st half of 2020. The results from this study are important, but the good news is that there are 3 other indications being targeted with PTG-300. This means that Protagonist Therapeutics will have multiple shots on goal with this particular clinical product.

PTG-300 For Treatment Of Beta Thalassemia

The clinical product known as PTG-300 is being developed to treat patients with beta thalassemia. Beta Thalassemia is a blood disorder characterized by the loss of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is very important, because it is the iron containing protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen to cells throughout the body. There are many symptoms associated with this disease such as fatigue and shortness of breath. However, in severe cases if the cells don't get enough oxygen that can lead to anemia.

Severe anemia can lead to organ damage and possibly death. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide, which is being used to treat ineffective red blood cell production and iron overload in patients with beta thalassemia. Thus far, this program is already in a Phase 2 study. This study in particular is an open-label study that recruited a total of 84 patients with beta thalassemia. The reason why I like this study is because Protagonist put an emphasis and targets both populations. Specifically, there will be patients with anemia who have:

Non-transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia

Transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia

The big item to understand is that each of these 2 beta thalassemia populations will have different primary endpoints. For instance, those who are transfusion-dependent will have the primary endpoint as a change in transfusion burden from baseline. In other words, for these patients, the fewer the transfusions needed the better. The other patients who are non-transfusion-dependent will be measured as a change in hemoglobin from baseline. As I noted above, hemoglobin is important because it transports oxygen to cells. Both of these populations will be measured in terms of the primary endpoint, while doses are escalated.

That means the dosing will get higher in each cohort as the study moves along. This Phase 2 TRANSCEND study was initiated based on preliminary data from a prior study. This was a study of healthy volunteers who were recruited and given a subcutaneous injection of PTG-300. Preliminary data was quite intriguing. It was noted that healthy volunteers in a Phase 1 study were able to achieve a dose-related reduction in serum iron when treated with PTG-300. Even better, this was observed both in those who received a single ascending dose during the study and repeat dosing as well.

There were no dose-limiting toxicities to be concerned about either. Having said all that, there are 2 major catalysts that investors can look forward to for this program. The first is preliminary results, which are set to be reported for this Phase 2 study in Q4 of 2019. This will be an interim analysis look to determine if PTG-300 is helping either patients with transfusion-dependent or non-transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. That's just only going to be an interim look into data. Final data from this Phase 2 study is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2020.

PTG-300 is the most important peptide product in Protagonist's pipeline. You may be wondering why? That's because the mechanism of action for this drug allows for the targeting of many indications. It is like certain drugs or biologics that can be used to treat multiple diseases. Well, in this case, PTG-300 can be used for a few other blood disorders. Since PTG-300 can reduce iron toxicity for erythrocytes (production of red blood cells) in the bone marrow, it has the capability to treat other blood disorders.

A condition with Chronic anemia (loss of red blood cells) would be myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In the case of MDS, immature blood cells in the bone marrow don't mature and do not become healthy blood cells. This is another disease in which PTG-300 could possibly address. This MDS indication is another large market opportunity, expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2022. The biotech intends to initiate a Phase 2 study for the MDS indication in early 2020. This will be an investigator-sponsored study for it.

The initiation of the Phase 2 investigator-sponsored study using PTG-300 in MDS is just the beginning of how far this clinical product can go. A Phase 2 study using PTG-300 to treat patients with polycythemia vera was initiated Q3 2019. In polycythemia vera, the bone marrow ends up making up way too many red blood cells. What's wrong with excessive red blood cells in the body? The problem is that when there are too many red blood cells being made, it can cause your blood to thicken. This in turn reduces your blood flow and slows it down.

As you can imagine, this can lead to blood clots or heart attack/stroke. There is another Phase 2 study which is expected to start in the early part of 2020. This involves the use of PTG-300 to treat patients with hereditary hemochromatosis. Hereditary hemochromatosis is where the body can no longer regulate iron absorption. If this disease is left untreated, it can lead to organs becoming damaged. This also is not a small population. It is estimated that about 1 million people in the United States have hereditary hemochromatosis. As you can see, PTG-300 has massive potential. While the upcoming preliminary results in Q4 of 2019 of treating patients with beta thalassemia is a big risk, I don't believe negative results will be the end for PTG-300. If anything, the biotech can still go after all the other indications noted above.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Protagonist Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $137.7 million as of September 30, 2019. The biotech also received $10 million at closing from a debt facility that was established in October of 2019. This was a debt facility for a total of up to $50 million. That means the biotech can tap into an additional $40 million. The item to note is that the remaining $40 million is tied to certain milestones being met.

Having said that, Protagonist had filed an S-3 form on October 31, 2019. This means that it has the potential, should it choose, to offer the sales of securities to raise cash. It believed that it would have enough cash to fund its operations through year-end 2021. This filing could possibly be the anticipation of raising additional cash in the near term or it could just be a formalized filing in preparation of raising cash at a later date.

Conclusion

Protagonist Therapeutics has a big catalyst coming up. Preliminary data from this biotech will be important in the near term as it will be a major catalyst event. Preliminary results from the Phase 2 study using PTG-300 will be crucial to understanding if the drug is effective in treating patients with beta thalassemia. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the trial will show positive preliminary data. A good thing to do is analyze some prior proof of concept data, which was already released.

Such a study established that those beta thalassemia patients treated with PTG-300 had a dose-related reduction in serum iron. This is just some initial evidence, but the upcoming data to be reported any day now will be far more telling on the efficacy front of the treatment. The good thing about PTG-300 is that it is being explored for 3 other indications. That's why I believe Protagonist will still be in good shape, even if the Phase 2 study treating patients with beta thalassemia doesn't end up working out.

