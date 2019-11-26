This Is Not Your 2016 Bonanza

Colorado regulations are not set to impact the name yet they are beating down valuations.

3Q19 A Mix Bag. 3Q19 results, in a nutshell, beat on the volume line but missed on mix and pricing. The company raised full year production guidance and trimmed capex guidance (both slightly). Prices for natural gas and NGLs was poor (as it was for many this past quarter) but we expect that to be the bottom and management anticipate a recovery in NGL pricing (as do many of their peers) making 3Q19 a likely trough quarter for realizations. They also trimmed operating cost guidance for 2019 for both LOE and cash G&A as noted in the cheat sheet below.

Balance sheet remains strong:

The balance sheet remains in good shape at 0.4x net debt to trailing and recent quarter annualized EBITDA.

They have no senior debt and have a solid liquidity position.

Hedges: The name is almost 40% hedged for 2019 expected oil production at decent prices.

Post Quarter Under Performance: The stock has fallen 12% since the quarter was announced. While the drop was part group inspired (we've had some spotty trading in November), it appears to be a function of:

the quarter's production mix (a little gassier than usual --------e gassier than usual). The quarter saw more wells in a gassier area turned in line during the quarter ... this will revert to upper 50% to lower 60% near term ... the Street has been over-reacting to these kind of short term events a lot lately. Near term growth expectations were light to some analysts thinking but we expected and got an increase to 2019 volume guidance and unexpectedly got a decrease to both capital and operating cost guidance. Estimates for 2019 should have been moving up, not down, in the wake of the 3Q19 call. Fear over Democrat presidential candidate proposals to ban fraccing on federal lands (or a shouted "everywhere" by one candidate), the actions seen over in California to limit certain types of developments and completion methods, and recent Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission changes. While this last set of items has driven many names to historically record low valuations it appears unjustified here. We note Bonanza's position is on less than 3% federal leases. Moreover, Colorado's recent moves to limit near structure drilling has the company responding that it will have "no expected impact to BCEI's development plan or existing infrastructure, 1,000 well or PUDs, nor their pending permit applications". Their position is quite rural.

Nutshell: The name is a low debt, medium margin, growthy, oily, small cap E&P. That's not a group that is in favor now to be sure. But given the lack of debt issues here, strong liquidity (the borrowing base was increased in May though they opted not to expand the commitment), and there acreage not being in the cross hairs of governmental flogging the current discounts are over much. Moreover, while they are an "outspender" they have greatly narrowed their spending gap (EBITDA and Capex was nearly aligned this quarter). So they're not committing that sin either to any great degree. Still, BCEI is trading:

at it's 2019 lows, down from over $25 to nearly $17 in just the last few months, at highly discounted TEV to EBITDA multiples of 2.0x this year's and 1.7x next year's consensus EBITDA, at super discounted reserve metrics of just $3.51 per BOE on a TEV to 1P mid year reserves basis and just 0.4x PV10 (or 0.8x PDP only mid year strip adjusted PV10).

These are levels we'd expected to see from someone in dire balance sheet straits (they are clearly not) or else someone with much lower margins or someone with an inventory issue or some other, pressing concern. Our sense is this is Colorado sentiment is overly coloring this rural Colorado producer at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.