Siyata Mobile Presents A Rare Opportunity

The stock price is near its low and presents a wonderful investment opportunity as Siyata continues to introduce an in-demand product with zero competition.

Canadian based Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF) has been rolling out the world's first vehicle-mounted 4G push-to-talk ("PTT") all-in-one vehicle-mounted wireless communication devices for commercial fleets such as taxis and trucks and for first responders such as police vehicles, fire vehicles, yellow school buses, and ambulances. My previous articles discussed how the company identified a market opportunity and was attempting to capitalize (1,2). Siyata has taken giant strides that the market has not yet recognized and still presents a ground floor opportunity.

Earnings

Siyata reported 3Q revenues on Nov. 15th of $5 million, 61% higher than for the same period last year. The stock price has barely budged, remaining near the 52-week low. I was wondering if maybe the reported revenue is in Canadian and not U.S. dollars. In Canadian dollars, the revenue would be equivalent to U.S. $3.77 million. I contacted Arlen at IR and confirmed it's U.S. dollars. This is a remarkable achievement when you consider that the U.S. product launch was just four months ago. There were also product launches in Saudi Arabia with a Tier 1 wireless carrier and a second Tier 1 carrier was added in Canada during the third quarter.

Siyata's continuous sales channel expansion will result in strong revenue growth. Gross margins are also improving, 31.5% for the recently completed quarter from 26% in Q3 2018 and will continue to rise as 3G sales fade away and 4G sales increase. Going forward, Siyata's expenses from product introduction will be reduced, which will also result in margin improvement.

Valuation

Stonegate Capital Partners initiated coverage on Siyata just prior to the recent quarterly report. Stonegate estimated revenue of $25 million for fiscal 2020 and their price target ranges from $.63 to $1.08 per share. I differ with Stonegate's bottom line estimate in that I expect that without further dilution, the company will be profitable in the next fiscal year as margins continue to improve and costs associated with product introduction are reduced.

During my recent conversation with CEO Marc Seelenfreund, he confirmed that my estimate of $20 million for the company to reach profitability was the same as his and that there will not be another capital raise unless the company reaches orders of about 100,000 units, which would be excellent news. Regretfully, I did not ask Marc about the convertible note due in June. The company is well funded to support its operations with $7.6 million in working capital and $1.9 million in cash as of the end of Sept.

The average telecommunication equipment stock sells at a price to sales ratio of 3.36. At 3x sales of $25 million, Siyata would sell at $.75 or 300% higher than the current market price. Siyata should continue to register high double-digit growth and should command a premium price to sales ratio in comparison to its peer group which is generally experiencing low growth. Please note that I used Stonegate's revenue estimate just to be conservative. I believe that Siyata will exceed the analyst estimates for top and bottom lines.

Sales Channel

Siyata has sales in Israel, New Zealand, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Canada and the U.S. through non-exclusive contracts with Tier 1 wireless carriers. The Tier 1 carriers offer access to a much larger customer base than Siyata would be able to reach on its own and at lower cost.

Siyata's devices are aimed at displacing Land Mobile Radios ("LMR") that are commonly used in commercial and first responder vehicles. The UV 350, Siyata's lead product, in comparison to LMRs offers superior cellular reception due to an external antenna, superior sound quality due to dual speakers and lower cost as the UV 350 eliminates the need for separate components. The UV 350 also offers every application available through a smartphone such as GPS, fleet monitoring, and video.

This is how CEO Marc Seelenfreund describes the UV 350:

Public safety and enterprise customers have been operating with land mobile radio technology for almost 40 years. That technology works really well and is mission critical, but it is very expensive, both CapEx, and [indiscernible] and only does voice broadcast. That's all it does. We are now in a unique position to let enterprise and public safety customers realize they can actually have a mission critical, in-vehicle device on a nationwide cellular network, which allows them to do much more at a much lower cost than they ever realized.

The U.S. government realized that better communication for first responders was needed due to injuries and casualties suffered as a result of communication failures during the 9/11 catastrophe and invited wireless carriers to create a network dedicated to first responders. AT&T (NYSE:T) won the bid and created First Net. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) created its own first-responder network.

In this video, a fire chief explains that "if you follow case studies from firefighter close call, injuries and unfortunately, line of duty deaths, communications always seems to an issue. Issues we primarily deal are with those that involve a radio."

A new report from VDC Research suggests there are 17 million commercial fleets and vehicles including 3.5 million first responder vehicles in the United States making the U.S. market, worth $11 billion, the largest market opportunity for Siyata. The company began U.S. sales through AT&T in June, and as I write this article, they received approval from a second unnamed U.S. Tier 1 wireless carrier, which is probably Verizon.

Siyata will sell their devices to both carriers for the same price, creating a healthy competition. The UV 350 is the only in-vehicle communication device approved by First Net, giving Siyata first-mover competitive advantage and perhaps a two-year head start. It took Siyata 23 months of rigorous testing to win approval from AT&T and 16 months with the second Tier 1 U.S. carrier.

The two U.S. Tier 1 carriers provide Siyata with access to 75% of their U.S. TAM. Siyata is in advanced contract discussions with a global LMR company such as Motorola (MSI), Kenwood (OTC:JVCZF), IComm or Harris, which will create another large distribution channel for Siyata; details of the commercial launch are anticipated shortly.

Siyata is currently in trials with numerous customers and has been announcing large wins quite frequently. For example, just a few days ago, they announced a $950,000 sale of UV 350 units to one customer to start the fourth quarter.

Risks

Siyata currently has no competition, but a competitor or more could arise. It is early in the 4G product rollout, and so far, it has been positive, but there is no guarantee that the company will continue to experience positive outcomes. Siyata will have to seek additional capital if the company achieves its sales target. There is no guarantee that they will be able to obtain the necessary funds, and in the event that they are successful, the event will be dilutive to earnings. The company assembles their products in China and may need to relocate their production at some future point if the US-China trade war escalates.

Conclusion

This is a ground floor opportunity. Siyata has barely penetrated its addressable market. There is a growing awareness of the benefits of the UV 350 over existing LRM devices as Siyata kicked off sales in the U.S., its largest market, in grand style. The recent addition of a second U.S. Tier 1 carrier along with the anticipated addition of a global LMR company will broaden the sales channel and grow sales. Siyata has established an enviable sales channel and has no competition for its in-vehicle wireless communication device. My price to sales valuation results in projecting a stock price 300% higher than the current market price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYATF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.