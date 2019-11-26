Westlake Chemical Is A 'Hold' For Now

WLK is slightly overpriced compared to LyondellBasell, as the latter has higher margins and Return on Total Capital.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, is trading at 8.06x LTM EV/EBITDA and 7.85x Forward EV/EBITDA, while its Return on Total Capital is only 5.3%. The stock does not look like an unquestionable bargain even despite the tumbled share price in the wake of the trade war and its repercussions; yet, analysts anticipate its earnings to quickly recuperate in 2020-2021 on the back of ethylene, PVC, and chlor-alkali expansion, and, hence, the share might be worth considering due to its attractive short-term PEG.

In the article, I will assess the company's fundamentals and expound on why I still have a neutral sentiment on the stock.

High integration and inorganic growth

Westlake Chemical Corporation operates via Olefins and Vinyls segments. The first division produces ethylene (the simplest olefin, through OpCo), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), and styrene. It is worth noting that LDPE is much more attractive regarding margins. In this sense, as it was explained on page 14 of the Q3 presentation, WLK has an advantaged product mix, as it produces this type of polyethylene (58% of total capacity) primarily.

Here it is worth briefly clarifying the peculiar connection between WLK, Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP), and Westlake Chemical OpCo LP.

Before the IPO of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, OpCo was a wholly-owned subsidiary of WLK.

Now, WLK owns a 43.8% limited partner interest and general partner interest in WLKP and an 81.7% limited partner interest in OpCo.

WLKP, in turn, owns OpCO GP and an 18.3% LP interest.

The principal feedstock used by the Olefins segment is ethane, the second-largest component of natural gas. Ethane is used in the production of ethylene, while the latter is polymerized to create polyolefins. It is worth noting that liquids like naphtha and gas oils are also applicable, but OpCo uses ethane primarily. So, the mid-2010s shale revolution has definitely been a boon for the company, as the abundance of cheap natural gas and NGL (Natural Gas Liquids) from the Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, Bakken Formation, and the Marcellus Shale used in the production of ethylene spurred its margins and profits.

The Vinyls segment produces VCM (vinyl chloride monomer), EDC, PVC (polyvinyl chloride), chlor-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda, also known as lye or sodium hydroxide), and building products. The feedstocks are ethylene and salt. Here I should remind that chlorine gas is used in the chloride process to produce TiO2 or titania (previously, I covered a few titania producers like Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)). The segment is of principal importance, as it brought 71% of EBITDA in the last twelve months ended September 30.

Due to high integration (OpCo produces most of the ethylene required), Westlake is protected against the oscillation of feedstock prices, which could take a toll on the operating margin.

Clients of WLK operate in a wide range of industries, from coatings and automotive to commercial and residential construction. Hence, WLK's revenue is principally dependent on the pace of world economic growth, and clobbered economic activity inexorably takes a toll on its sales and margins, and, consequently, the share price is sensitive to the releases of macro data that reflect the health of construction, automotive industries, etc.

In the 2010s, Westlake delivered resilient and robust revenue growth, primarily underpinned by a few opportunistic acquisitions. The acquisition of Axiall Corp. in 2016 propelled revenue to the highest level in a decade (2018 sales of WLK have almost doubled compared to 2016) and also made it the third-largest chlor-alkali and PVC producer in the world. Interestingly, while 2017 revenue increased 58.4% YoY, operating income soared 82.8%, which clearly illustrates that the acquisition not only expanded the market share but also helped to optimize cost structure and propped up operating margin, thus helping to grow profits attributable to shareholders. The deal also appeared to be a solid catalyst. The bulk of capital gain, however, evaporated in 2018-2019 amid the tariff confrontation between the U.S. and China.

Data by YCharts

In 2019, Westlake Chemicals completed the acquisitions of NAKAN, a global compounding solutions business, and fortified its position in PVC, TPE, and TPO compounds used in the automotive industry, construction, healthcare, etc.

An essential issue I suppose worth highlighting is that WLK's organic Free Cash Flow to Equity has never been negative since at least 2009; yet, in 2016, its inorganic FCFE plunged to the sub-zero level because of the Axiall merger, which was clearly positive rather than negative despite a hefty cash outflow, as the merger secured future shareholder value creation and cemented market position, making WLK the third-largest PVC producer in the world.

Since the merger, WLK has put much effort into fortifying its balance sheet. In 2016, its total debt was nearly equal to shareholders' equity, indicating that the company was considerably leveraged. In 2017-2018, the spread between debt and equity has substantially widened. In Q3 2019, its debt burden increased due to the issuance of euro-denominated bonds (with a relatively small coupon of 1.625% per annum) but leverage is not worthy of concern, as Total debt/EBITDA equals 2.35x, while Net debt/EBITDA stands at only 1.37x. So, the balance sheet risk is relatively low.

2019 headwinds

The company has tested rough waters this year, and both segments encountered headwinds. Revenue growth noticeably lost steam in the Last Twelve Months due to the ripple effects of the tariff confrontation. The top line was impacted by soft economic growth across the globe, which was behind lower sales prices for PVC, caustic soda, styrene, etc.

At the same time, ethane and propane prices nosedived, which supported WLK's operating income, but the impact of cheaper feedstock was not enough to offset revenue decline; after all, LTM EBIT dropped 49.2%, operating margin slipped.

Data by YCharts

Apart from that, its LTM inorganic FCFE decreased to only $81 million from $655 million in 2018 due to weaker net CFFO and a $314 million outflow to finance the acquisition of NAKAN. However, in Q3, WLK managed to top analysts' EPS estimates.

Quality of earnings

A matter worth touching upon is Westlake's quality of earnings. As the net CFFO margin is well above the net margin, I consider WLK has a satisfactory quality of profit. However, 2017 GAAP net income was substantially impacted by a tax benefit, as the spread between the profit and net CFFO margins narrowed. In 2018-2019, the spread expanded again.

Data by YCharts

Future growth prospects

Analysts consider 2019 revenue of WLK will likely drop 5.2%, as the unfavorable economic environment and weaker prices for its products still weigh on the top line. However, recuperation is possible in 2020 and 2021, as added ethylene, PVC, and Chlor-alkali capacity (see page 19 of the presentation) will spur revenue and EBITDA.

Dividend

Despite the unbroken chain of DPS increases since 2013, WLK does not look like an undoubtedly attractive pick for income-focused investors due to its mediocre yield; ~1.5% yield is more typical for growth stocks with bloated valuation, but WLK is clearly not an overappreciated growth stock with over 20% annual revenue growth in the short term (analysts expect only low single-digit improvements in 2020-2021).

Peer comparison

Now it is worth putting WLK's current trading multiples and profitability metrics in a broader context by comparing them with ratios of its closest peers to uncover if the stock is underappreciated by the market or not. In my view, its closest peer is LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), another player in the petrochemical industry, which generates the bulk of revenue from producing and selling olefins and polyolefins. Both firms suffered from the ripple effects of the trade war, as WLK reported a 4.9% lower LTM revenue, while sales of LYB dropped 9.8%.

LTM and Forward EV/EBITDA, operating margin, and Return on Total Capital are summarized below.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

LyondellBasell is more attractive regarding Return on Total Capital despite a higher portion of borrowed funds in the capital structure (it has a Debt/Equity ratio of 153%, while WLK's D/E is only 54.1%); it also has a higher operating margin, but its LTM EV/EBITDA is equal to WLK's, while Forward multiple is even slightly lower. In sum, LYB looks underappreciated, while WLK is fairly valued or overappreciated a bit.

Conclusion

While Wall Street analysts do not think WLK is a "Buy," I also have a neutral sentiment on the stock due to uncertainty regarding the pace of global economic expansion. However, if WLK manages to live up to EPS prognosis, the stock price will recuperate. Also, the share might be an apt pick to benefit from the trade deal, if the U.S. and China ultimately reach consensus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.