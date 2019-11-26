Kohl's: Sales Growth At The Cost Of Margins

Kohl's dividend is still well covered, and it may increase its dividend again in 2020. It will likely need to scale back its pace of share repurchases, though.

This comes at the cost of gross margins though, as it required heavier promotional activity to get to positive comps.

Kohl's (KSS) is struggling a bit as it sacrificed gross margins in order to achieve slightly positive comparable store sales growth in Q3 2019. It also is facing increased second half SG&A expense due to the nationwide rollout of the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) returns program. This has contributed to it reducing its earnings guidance for 2019.

Kohl's is still able to easily cover its dividend and may still increase its dividend in 2020, although it will likely need to reduce its pace of share repurchases.

Going forward, Kohl's main challenge will be to achieve flat or better comparable store sales growth without being heavily promotional or getting the boost from the Amazon returns program rollout.

Decent Sales Performance For Now

Kohl's recorded +0.4% comps in Q3 2019, which was a significant improvement from -3.4% comps in Q1 2019 and -2.9% comps in Q2 2019. Kohl's Q3 2019 performance wasn't quite as good as initially expected, though, as it had started off positive in August and then went negative in September (blamed on a quite competitive environment and unseasonably warm weather). Kohl's noted that October was the best month in the quarter and helped drag the whole quarter up to slightly positive comps. However, this improved sales performance in October was helped by enhanced promotions, which negatively affected gross margins.

Kohl's expects Q4 2019 performance to be similar at around +0% to +1% comps. Previously, it expected to do around +1% in the second half of 2019.

The slightly positive comparable store sales growth in the second half of 2019 has also been achieved with the help of the nationwide rollout of the Amazon returns program, which has increased SG&A costs. Kohl's has seen incremental traffic and new customers from the Amazon returns program, but the challenge will be converting these customers into longer-term customers outside of visits for the returns program.

Sacrificing Gross Margins

Kohl's gross margins were down around 67 basis points in Q3 2019, hurt by the more aggressive promotional activity that was used to help boost sales, along with underperformance in its higher margin women's business. It appears that Kohl's expects Q4 2019 gross margins to be down around 80 to 90 basis points year-over-year, as a result of continued promotional inventory.

Previously, Kohl's had expected second half gross margins to be down around 40 basis points, and it now is anticipating that second half gross margins will be down around 75 to 80 basis points. Thus, Kohl's is trading around 35 to 40 basis points in gross margins in order to keep its sales growth slightly positive and close to its prior targets, as well as attempt to capture customers for the longer-term.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Kohl's has revised its earnings guidance range down to around $4.75 to $4.95 per diluted share, which is a $0.40 to $0.50 decrease from its previous guidance. This is mainly driven by the weaker expectations for gross margins, although slightly lower sales growth and slightly higher SG&A expense also factor into the lower earnings guidance.

$ Million Net Sales $18,885 Other Revenue $1,090 Cost of Merchandise Sold $12,140 SG&A $5,710 Depreciation and Amortization $915 Interest Expense $210 Income Tax $235 Net Income $765

Kohl's is now expected to generate $765 million in net income during 2019, and around $830 million in cash flow before dividends and share repurchases.

Kohl's dividend payout is around $415 million per year, based on a $0.67 per share quarterly dividend and an estimated 155 million shares outstanding at year-end. It should be able to easily cover that dividend for now, but Kohl's will likely need to reduce its share repurchases going forward if it wants to continue increasing its dividend.

Despite its challenges, Kohl's may still increase its dividend in 2020 in order to continue its annual streak of dividend increases. A dividend increase to $0.73 per quarter would add $37 million to its payout, which would be manageable if it adjusts its share repurchase target.

Conclusion

Kohl's offers a solid and (at least currently) sustainable 5.5% yield, with the potential for another dividend increase next year. It is having challenges delivering comparable store sales growth, though, with 2019's negative -1% to -1.5% outlook offsetting much of 2018's +1.7% comps. As well, Kohl's 2019 sales growth would likely be noticeably worse without its increased promotions and the rollout of the Amazon returns program (which have affected gross margins and SG&A, respectively).

Kohl's is now trading for close to 4.0x its projected 2019 EBITDA, and is not as good as a value as it was several months ago.

