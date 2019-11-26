Heron Resources: There's Value Left After The Wipe-Out

There’s significant stock dilution, but Woodlawn is still a good project which should achieve full plant capacity on a sustainable basis in mid-2020.

Following months of issues and delays at the Woodlawn zinc-copper mine, Heron Resources has secured a new funding package and cleaned its balance sheet.

Introduction

Heron Resources (OTC:HRLDF) is the company which is reopening the prematurely closed Woodlawn zinc-copper mine in Australia. It's a good project with a net present value (NPV) of A$207 million and an after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 32%. Initial capital costs were supposed to be modest at A$144.2 million, with just over A$100 million of those going for a processing plant. However, things rarely go according to plan in mining.

Plant construction was completed in May 2019 with a seven-month delay, and ramp-up issues led to the company running out of cash. On top of that, the lead contractor Sedgman sent a claim for additional costs totaling A$53 million.

After all of this, Heron chose to settle with Sedgman and fix its funding issues through the issue of shares and convertible notes, which significantly dilute existing shareholders.

The question is, how much value is left in Heron after all the issues?

The Woodlawn project

The Woodlawn deposit is located near Canberra and was mined as an underground operation in the late 1980s and 1990s by a company named Denehurst:

(Source: Heron Resources)

In 1999, Denehurst entered into administration due to issues with its Metropolitan coal mine near Sydney. There was still value left in Woodlawn, but the mine was closed by the administrator and then sold to a Canadian company named Tri Origin (OTC:TROIF). The latter spun the project into an Australian-listed firm named TriAusMin, which then merged with local exploration company Heron Resources.

The plan was simple - reopen the mine with modern facilities and thus achieve significantly higher recoveries. Feed would be drawn from reprocessed tailings and underground ore, and the plant was designed for a steady state annual production of 40,000t of zinc, 10,000t of copper, 12,000t of lead, 900,000 ounces of silver, and 4,000 ounces of gold.

The 2016 feasibility study prepared by Heron showed very good key financial figures, including negative C1 cash costs for zinc and a payback period of just 2.3 years:

(Source: Heron Resources)

The underground reserves stand at 3.1Mt at 13.1% zinc-equivalent, while the tailings reserves include 9.3Mt at 6% zinc-equivalent. As you can see, it's high-grade deposit with low costs, which understandably attracted three private equity funds as shareholders, namely Greenstone, Orion Mine Finance, and Castlelake.

(Source: Heron Resources)

With both zinc and lead in short supply on the London Metal Exchange (LME), Heron also attracted a lot of retail investors. At the moment, headline zinc stocks on the LME are close to a 20-year low, while those of lead haven't managed to rebuild from July's decade low of 55,475 tonnes. Also, global zinc supply deficit is expected to reach 178,000 tonnes in 2019, which points to higher prices of the metal in the near future.

With the future looking bright, Heron had no trouble securing the full A$240 million funding package required for the construction and ramp-up of Woodlawn and planned to open the mine in late 2018.

Construction issues and delays

Woodlawn looks great on paper, but things rarely go smooth in the mining sector. Heron inked a guaranteed maximum price EPC contract with a A$109 price tag, but in February 2019, Sedgman filed a claim for additional costs of A$49.9 million. The claim was later increased to A$53 million, but Heron rejected it and said it would pursue liquidated damages in relation to the late completion of the Woodlawn processing facility.

The quality of the work carried out by Sedgman seems to be good, and an independent technical review found no significant ongoing technical or operational flaws. However, there were initial ramp-up issues in May and June due to incorrect piping configuration.

So, with the plant delivered seven months late, together with a claim of A$53 million and stable positive cash flow out of sight, Heron identified a funding deficit of A$91 million. On top of all that, Heron's board asked the CEO and managing director Wayne Taylor to step down in September 2019.

Finally, Heron exported the first shipment of 5,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate in October. Full plant capacity is expected to be achieved on a sustainable basis in mid-2020. So far, zinc and copper headline grades are better than the feasibility study targets, but lead needs to improve.

The restructuring and the new funding package

In order to bridge its working capital gap until Woodlawn is ramped up to nameplate capacity, Heron secured an additional A$91 million funding package. The company also reached a A$15 million settlement with Sedgman. I think it's a good move overall as it saves Heron from administration and removes litigation risk, but existing shareholders are unlikely to see this development as positive.

The funding package included a A$35 million 0.7324 for 1 share issue at A$0.20 apiece (50% discount to the 10-day VWAP); $35 million in convertible notes with a 15% interest rate and a convertible price of A$0.25 per share in December 2024; and a $3 million stream over zinc byproducts. In theory, the funding package should help Heron reach nameplate capacity with a A$10 million liquidity buffer:

(Source: Heron Resources)

However, considering that A$2 million of the settlement is paid in shares and that interest on the convertible notes is capitalized, I think the stock dilution looks terrifying to existing shareholders:

(Source: Heron Resources)

How much value is left in Heron?

Please note that the main listing of the company is on the ASX. Heron's new shares were issued on November 12, and trade on the ASX seems to have stabilized at a level of A$0.115, with retail investors hesitant to throw good money after bad.

If we assume the notes will be converted, this is a company with a net debt of around A$27.9 million and a market capitalization of A$101.1 million for an enterprise value of $129 million. Against that, there are quality facilities that cost A$162 million according to Sedgman and a high-grade deposit with great margins. Nameplate output of 190tph is expected to be reached in February 2020 while nameplate recovery is expected to be reached in mid-2020.

The feasibility study used a discount rate of 8%, which is somewhat conservative as I've noticed that a lot of mining companies prefer to use 5%. The assumed metal prices in the study of $1.01/lb zinc, $3.00/lb copper, $0.91/lb lead, $17.80/oz silver and $1,200/oz gold aren't high, and as I mentioned, headline grades for zinc and copper are so far better than the feasibility study targets. However, now there's a $3 million stream on the project, which includes 0.75% of zinc for the remaining life of mine of Woodlawn. If we assume that the stream is fully countered by the higher grades as well as improving zinc prices amid insufficient global supply, I think that the current net present value of the Woodlawn mine could be around the A$350 million mark. Assuming conversion of the notes, that's equal to an enterprise value of close to A$0.40 per share. I expect the A$0.25 per share conversion price to keep a lid on share prices for a long time, but they have a good potential to reach the A$0.20 per share mark.

Major risks

The worst seems to be behind Heron, but the company is still in the ramp-up phase, and this is mining. It's possible that Woodlawn takes longer to reach steady state annual production or that costs are higher than estimated in the feasibility study. The latter is not uncommon in the mining space. It's also possible that Woodlawn's reserves are lower than estimated.

If there are more delays during the ramp-up phase, Heron would need to raise additional funds, which could lead to yet more stock dilution at a steep discount to the current share price.

Analysts could also be wrong about the looming zinc shortage, as there have been reports that hidden inventories are helping keep stocks low in exchange-approved warehouses and boost prices.

Some currency risk is present as well, as the majority of revenues are denominated in US dollars, while the costs are denominated in Australian dollars.

Conclusion

Heron is trying to revive a high-grade low-cost zinc and copper mine in a great jurisdiction, but to say that things have been going bad so far would be a major understatement. However, the company has now cleaned its balance sheet and settled the claim from its major contractor.

With many investors reluctant to invest in Heron due to the many past issues and existing retail investors refusing to put more money into the company, I think that Heron could be undervalued.

There are major risks to take into account, of course, but the contrarian investor mantra is that the time to buy is when there's blood in the streets, and I think this is definitely the case here.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.