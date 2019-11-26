GBP/CHF: More Upside To Come

From the current price of approximately 1.2855, we could definitely see GBP/CHF at 1.5595 between now and 2022 (without further downside below current levels; i.e., a sustained recovery from current levels).

Also, as previously reported, the Swiss National Bank appears to be interested in weakening the Swiss franc. This, combined with other factors, make GBP/CHF a strong candidate for upside over the long term.

Provided there is not a particularly damaging Brexit which causes the Bank of England to lower rates significantly, we should expect to see this positive-carry 'tailwind' to support GBP/CHF higher.

However, given the strong positive carry implied by the central banks of +0.75% from the Bank of England and -0.75% from the Swiss National Bank, upside is fundamentally in favor.

Despite the fall in the British pound sterling against the Swiss franc in recent times, in line with the pound's fall against a host of other currencies as a result of Brexit, the GBP/CHF has not revisited its 2011 low. That low, as illustrated in the chart below (which uses monthly candlesticks) with the labelled horizontal line, is 1.14625. The current market price, meanwhile, is approximately 1.2850.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

Although the GBP/CHF pair could still take this low of 1.14625 once again, it is becoming increasing unlikely. The GBP/CHF pair rose in September and October, with a climb of about 6% over those two months, and in recent days the pair continues to climb.

In the chart below, I frame the recent price action of GBP/CHF using weekly candlesticks and a shaded area to draw attention to where the current trading range appears to be. The midpoint of the range, about 1.2709, has also been illustrated using a horizontal red line. As you can see, price has settled for several days above this midpoint.

It would also be worth noting at this point, the significant difference between the rates set by the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank, as shown in the table below.

As shown, the short-term interest rate of the United Kingdom is +0.75%, whereas the Swiss counterparts sit in deeply negative territory (the lowest of all central banks) at -0.75%. The difference between these two rates is therefore +1.50%, which translates into positive carry for GBP/CHF traders.

Also, as reported in the Wall Street Journal in July 2019, the Swiss central bank was observed taking steps to directly intervene in markets in order to weaken the Swiss franc through active sales of the currency, and the accumulation of foreign currency reserves. In effect, the Swiss National Bank itself wants to weaken the currency, while the GBP/CHF remains strongly positive.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the political uncertainty of Brexit, the market may be ready to finally reprice the pound more favorably as the dust begins to settle. Of course, there is a possibility that the pound crashes in a damaging Brexit scenario, however, for now, sentiment appears to be shifting in the positive direction.

It is of this author's impression, therefore, that GBP/CHF will find support in (1) the self-evident positive carry from an interest rate perspective, with (2) additional support from a "CHF-bearish" Swiss National Bank, and (3) further support from a positive change in sentiment with respect to the U.K.'s leaving of the European Union.

As the positive carry offers quite a bit of distance, it is unlikely that the gap between U.K. and Swiss rates will close in any short period of time. And with GBP/CHF still near lows, a long-term long position could be initiated at around the current market price of 1.2855 (at the time of writing) with a target of 1.5595 and a stop in line with the 2011 low of 1.1463. The reward:risk ratio is approximately 1.9x, as shown above. Although this would be a longer-term trade, with proper risk management, this could be a strong, positive-carry trade idea. As GBP/CHF is now above the midpoint of the more immediate trading range, we should anticipate further upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.