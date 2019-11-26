U.S. Steel: This Turnaround Has Huge Legs

With a potential market-share recovery for U.S. Steel likely, the company is very cheap with a price-to-tangible book under 0.6X.

While U.S. Steel has lost significant market share to Nucor, it has drastically reduced leverage and SG&A spending while Nucor continues to increase both.

The private sector's need for more apartment buildings and new vehicles also promotes higher long-run demand for steel.

With the U.S. government looking to defend the industry and (eventually) to create a much-needed infrastructure bill, it may be a good time to look at historically cheap steel stocks.

U.S. Steel (X) has had a fascinating history. Its founders include Andrew Carnegie (as he sold his company to U.S. steel in 1901), J.P. Morgan, and Charles Schwab. It was once a giant of American manufacturing, and now a struggling firm that has not seen its stock price materially increase in 20 years.

U.S. Steel has historically been highly sensitive to what I call the "Industrial Cycle" effect explained in "The Value-Growth Rotation Strategy That Has Beaten The Market For 40+ Years". In one economic cycle, it struggles with poor demand, margins, and investor disinterest and sees no returns for years, ending the cycle with an extremely depressed valuation. In the next, the business booms to the surprise of investors who, over the course of nearly ten years, often bring it too irrationally high valuations.

The relative performance of steel, as was other "inflationary growth" industries, tends to be negatively correlated with that of technology or "deflationary growth" industries. This may imply that the next bull-market will see such pro-inflationary value companies return to dominance over today's irrationally exuberant technology firms.

Take a look at this cyclicality below:

Data by YCharts

So, with U.S. Steel retouching its 17-year support level, it may now be a good time to make a deep value investment. Of course many would say "Shouldn't I just wait until a recession?", but if you look you can see that in 2001 U.S. steel actually saw the bulk of its underperformance during the (first) tech bubble and actually fell only marginally during the recession.

While volatility in the stock price is likely to remain high, it seems that a continued upside breakout is far more likely than a reoccurrence of a bear market. The Steel ETF (SLX) recently decisively broke its downward channel indicating that falling Chinese demand is now baked into global steel prices.

While the company has struggled to turn a stable profit in recent years, efforts to improve efficiency may be beginning to pay off. If the company can get its margins up to merely 3%, it would have a P/E ratio of only 5.8X, if 5% like Nucor's (NUE) typical level, then that'd only be 3.5X. The company also trades at a price-to-tangible-book value of merely 0.58X and has reduced debt considerably in recent years. Investors seem to be pricing U.S. Steel as if it were nearly bankrupt when in fact it is likely at the beginning of another industrial super-cycle.

The Economic Case For Steel

The steel industry is typically regarded as one of the most economically sensitive industries, however, I believe that view is skewed by the disastrous impact of the 2008 crisis on construction.

Since 2008, the U.S. has drastically underinvested in capital expenditures. In fact, falling U.S. expenditure on physical capital can be taken all the way back to the post-inflationary 1980s.

The average age of U.S. bridges is at least 42 years and most have a "safe" lifespan of 50 years. In fact, around 10% of U.S. bridges are "structurally deficient" with those having an average age of 67 years. The same is true for electrical power lines, the rail network, roads, and dams.

According to calculations done by the American Society of Civil Engineers, $4.6 trillion in spending is needed to fix failing infrastructure in the U.S. It is difficult to say where indebted U.S. governments will find that money, but finding it is becoming paramount to ensuring public safety.

Even outside of the public sphere, the average age of buildings and cars is at an all-time high due to a lack of sales recovery in the markets:

Data by YCharts

Continued re-urbanization on behalf of young Americans has created a housing crisis in much of the United States and has pushed the home vacancy rate to nearly 40-year lows, meaning many more apartment buildings will need to be created over the next decade to replenish the supply.

While it would be amazing for U.S. steel if everyone wanted to buy Tesla's (TSLA) new "bulletproof" Cyber Truck, I have my doubts. That said, with the average U.S. car being 12 years old, it is likely that vehicle production will need to increase too.

There is also the question of rising steel production and exports from China which could keep prices low and below U.S. steel's cost of production. As was learned the hard way in the California Bay Area Bay Bridge, imported Chinese steel is often of dangerously lower quality. This is well documented and may be due to the fact that the PRC subsidizes Boron which often leads to excessive use of Boron in Chinese production. In all likelihood, major infrastructure projects will use steel made in North America.

On that note, I believe that the current "trade truce" will only be temporary and that tariffs on Chinese steel, as well as potentially on others, will remain in place (if not be expanded) to offset the impact subsidization from foreign governments.

Across the U.S., everything points to a higher demand for steel. Add in the impact of renewed major industrialization efforts in Africa (which consist of massive rail construction projects) and continued efforts in India, it is likely that global demand for steel will increase. Of course, as is seemingly priced-in to markets, I expect demand to drastically decline in China due to debt-fueled overdevelopment. However, potential demand in the rest of the world will likely offset that factor going forward.

The Specific Case for U.S. Steel

I believe that it is now clear that the U.S. demand for steel will rise while demand for imported steel will fall, or rise at a slower pace. Ideally, this will finally allow Steel producers' profit margins and net sales to rise. One has many cheap steel companies to choose from, but I believe that U.S. Steel is likely to be one of the best bets.

The past few decades have been the story of the rise of Nucor and the fall of U.S. Steel. Nucor is undoubtedly a "higher quality" business as they currently have a lower cost of production and a greater market share than U.S. Steel. However, U.S. Steel's absurdly low valuation today compared to Nucor's more than makes up for this deficiency.

To illustrate, take a look at the profit margins of both companies over the years:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Nucor has much more stable and generally higher margins. However, one must point out that their gross margins fluctuate with that of U.S. Steel, implying that Nucor's primary advantage is managing operating expenses which can sometimes give a false sense of stability.

That said, this managerial advantage has allowed Nucor to take much of U.S. Steel's market share. Take a look at the difference in TTM revenue between the two:

Data by YCharts

While U.S. Steel has lost considerable sales to Nucor, there is evidence that the bleeding is over as witnessed by the significant recent bump in the U.S. Steel to Nucor TTM sales difference.

This may even signal a potential reversal wherein Nucor loses market share to U.S. Steel and other smaller producers. As you can see below, Nucor now has more total liabilities and interest expense than U.S. Steel which has been drastically reducing leverage in recent years:

Data by YCharts

This growing reversal is also seen in the SG&A expenses to revenue of both companies. Nucor has seen increasing SG&A expenses over the past five years while U.S. Steel has steadily cut these margins which are now 1% below than that of Nucor:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, while market conditions have been very poor for the steel industry, U.S. Steel's effort to focus on what they can control is clearly working. They've decreased leverage, improved efficiency, and have recently expanded sales at a faster rate than their main competitor. You'd think that U.S. Steel's valuation should at least be close to that of Nucor, but in fact, it is still far below.

U.S. Steel Valuation Unreasonably Low

To begin, all U.S. steel producers are undervalued today compared to the broader market. While the business models appear to be different, it is nonsensical that Netflix (NFLX) trades at a valuation 10-30X higher than steel companies when it has higher leverage and consistently worse profit margins. Many believe that you cannot make such "apple and orange" comparisons, but the disparity is so extreme that it must be pointed out.

So, steel companies are cheap compared to 'socially popular' stocks today, and U.S. Steel is cheap compared to steel companies. Ideally, U.S. steel will benefit from not only the reconvergence of its industry's valuation toward that of the broader equity market but also its valuation toward that of the steel industry.

Adding in AK Steel (AKS) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), take a look at U.S. Steel's low valuation compared to its peers on an EV/EBITDA standpoint (using TTM to reduce impacts of short-term volatility):

Data by YCharts

This is also reflected in the price-to-tangible book ratio (which I generally prefer when looking at highly industrial deep-value companies today):

(Note, I had to remove CLF and AKS because they've reported negative book value.)

Data by YCharts

As you can see, U.S. Steel is incredibly cheap compared to Nucor on a price-to-book perspective. U.S. Steel does have higher leverage so a difference is likely, but a 300% difference is extreme, particularly when U.S. Steel is improving its balance sheet while Nucor is doing the opposite.

The Bottom Line

Overall, U.S. Steel is currently priced as if it were on the verge of imminent bankruptcy. This fear is rational enough, the company recently saw its CFO resign and had to layoff many employees (which is expected to save $200M/year by 2022). That said, they have also been able to increase prices three times this month.

They have also completed the $700M acquisition of Big River Steel that seeks to breathe new life into the industry through disruptive technological innovation. U.S. Steel has generally been delaying needed upgrades and repairs, so if they can now cheaply make those upgrades with cutting edge technology, they will likely gain a long-term competitive advantage.

To me, U.S. Steel looks like a great "buy". I initiated my position last month and may increase it over the next few days. Based on its current valuation and expected revenue improvements, I have a $30 price target for X with a three-year timeframe.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, X. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.