Foot Locker Is Not Firing On All Cylinders

Physical footprint continues to shrink, and store traffic is down. Meanwhile, apparel sales dropped sharply in the third quarter.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), once again, failed to impress investors.

This is not to say that the retailer's 3Q19 results were disastrous. Revenues of $1.93 billion increased 4% YOY on the back of comps that finally beat consensus expectations. Aided by improving margins and share buybacks, adjusted EPS of $1.14 topped expectations by a nickel.

Yet, in great part due to poor performance in apparel and accessories, shares continued to dig deeper into the hole. They are now down nearly 25% YTD, trailing by a mile the retail sector's (XRT) 9% returns in 2019.

Credit: GQ

Investors scratch their heads

The comp beat could reasonably be seen by many as a positive development, following two consecutive quarters of disappointment (see graph below). But not all drivers seemed robust. While average ticket price and conversion looked good, store traffic and sales volume did not fare as well. In addition, top-line strength was confined to footwear, while apparel continued to struggle.

Looking forward, Foot Locker's revenue growth should be impacted by a number of positive and negative factors. On the plus side, the company continues to allocate cash to the digital platform and to the opening of new flagship "Power Stores", along with international expansion. All initiatives seem to be already bearing fruit in the form of improved sales.

On the other hand, the apparel business has quite a ways to go to recover from the most recent quarter's worrisome, high-single digit drop. Also, the company's total physical presence continues to shrink, with 180 stores expected to be closed in all of 2019. Meanwhile, product innovation efforts by key brands Nike (NYSE:NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) will continue to be perhaps the most important factor in driving demand for Foot Locker's merchandise.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports and Seeking Alpha

Further down the P&L, profitability looked particularly robust. Gross margin expanded by about 50 bps, largely the result of gains from operating leverage. Maybe even more encouraging was a reduction in opex relative to revenues of 20 bps, which led op margin to expand by roughly 70 bps YOY - the most that I recall seeing in recent quarters.

See non-GAAP P&L below, which depicts respectable EPS growth of nearly 20% YOY. Not reflected here is the item most likely to have turned investors off on earnings day: 4Q19 guidance. While the outlook was nowhere near catastrophic, it was revised slightly down on the comp and margin sides to reflect subdued expectations for apparel sales. Likely displeasing investors and analysts further was the company's announcement that guidance will no longer be provided for each quarter going forward, but only for the full year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

FL is a tough call, in my view. It would be an exaggeration to say that the business is struggling, despite a few obvious soft spots. The company's balance sheet is robust, and the rich dividend yield is, at first glance, well covered. Yet, the stock has only gone from a poor performer at worst to highly volatile at best over the past five years, serving as a good trading tool for short-term betting, but not for long-term investing.

Data by YCharts

Once upon a time, the value investor in me would argue that a stock that trades at only 8.1x current-year earnings on decent fundamentals should be bought. Today, after years of painful lessons learned, it concerns me that shares cannot catch a break. Sentiment tells me that the market does not feel comfortable owning FL for the long haul, probably as it worries that Foot Locker will have a hard time thriving in the face of e-commerce and DTC pressures that favor players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).

Therefore, I cannot justify bullishness in this case and prefer to take a pass on FL at this moment. In the retail space, I continue to favor brands with a strong DTC channel on the footwear and apparel side, along with off-price and big box names elsewhere in the sector.

I do not own FL because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.