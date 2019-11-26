BNO: Stay Long Brent Crude

Given that OPEC cuts are likely to be extended through half of 2020, there’s a good chance that we’ll continue to see strength in Brent.

On year-to-date basis, the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) has continued to deliver strong returns with the ETF bringing in a 27.4% return. While these returns have been very strong, I believe that investors looking for continued upside are in luck with several more months of positive returns expected in the instrument.

The Instrument

Prior to jumping into the analysis of the crude markets, let’s take a quick look at the methodology of BNO. A lot of nuance can be hidden in plain sight within the text of a prospectus to a fund, so it makes sense to spend some time understanding the ramifications of a methodology prior to investing.

When it comes to BNO, it is basically the sister fund of USO (the popular U.S. crude fund) except that its methodology is applied to Brent futures instead of WTI. This methodology is fairly straightforward in that it holds the prompt Brent futures contract until two weeks prior to expiry, at which point it shifts exposure into the next contract. Given that we are currently beyond the rolling window, BNO is holding February futures (even though January is still trading).

As you can see in the table above, the price at which the contracts are held was $62.37 per barrel on Friday. However, if you were to go back in the data, you would find that the January contract settled at around $1 per barrel higher on that same date. In other words, the holdings of BNO are currently about 1.6% below the front-month price. The reason why this matters is that there is a market tendency called roll yield which is directly impacted by this relationship.

In general, when you examine a futures curve, you will see that if there is no seasonality embedded in the curve, then as a month progresses, contracts in the back months tend to move towards the front-month contract. This means that if you are holding exposure beyond the front-month contract (like BNO currently is), then you will see a general trend in the prices of your holdings towards the front-month contract. Given that BNO is currently holding futures which are around 1.6% below the spot-month contract, this means that until expiry, there will be a general trend upwards until February Brent becomes the prompt contract. In other words, for BNO, it is currently experiencing gains from a positive roll yield as its February futures position appreciates in relation to January – until January rolls off the board.

The impact of roll yield is material and can strongly affect bottom-line returns. For example, on the back of OPEC’s cuts (which we’ll discuss later), the Brent markets have been strongly in backwardation throughout 2019. Over the year, the front-month contract for Brent crude has increased by about 17%. However, the BNO ETF has delivered a whopping 27% return. This 10% difference in return is the direct result of the positive roll yield earned through BNO’s methodology of roll exposure into the second-month contract two weeks before expiry. I’ve been very bearish this methodology in USO before (since the United States markets are largely in contango in the front) but in the Brent markets, this is currently a strong positive for the ETF.

Crude Markets

Roll yield is clearly a strong win. If the current levels of backwardation were to remain, Brent could fall by 10% over the next year and returns of BNO would likely still remain slightly positive simply due to the effect of holding futures which trade higher towards the front-month contract as time progresses. This said however, I believe there are very strong reasons to remain long Brent.

When it comes to understanding Brent oil, we can get a strong directional bias through understanding OPEC’s current actions. Brent is a waterborne grade of crude which is produced in the North Sea.

Since Brent is a waterborne grade of crude, it is directly competitive with OPEC barrels which are largely waterborne as well. This means that while OPEC’s actions impact the overall market, they have a larger degree of influence directly over Brent.

In late 2018, a strong price collapse was afoot in the global pricing of crude oil.

These price declines were immediately reversed at the beginning of 2019 as OPEC’s first set of cuts became effective. These cuts removed 1.2 million barrels per day from the market and were shared across several OPEC members. This reduction in global supply led to a price rally in the price of oil which lasted for the next few months.

In the middle of 2019, there was concern that OPEC cuts wouldn’t be enough to offset growing U.S. production and lagging demand and the price of crude oil collapsed over a period of a few months.

To again stave off lower prices, OPEC extended the set of cuts established in the beginning of 2019 through March of 2020. This decision stalled most of the major price declines and has since served as a rough floor for the price of WTI and Brent.

In the first week of December, OPEC is going to meet again. At present, the market rumor is that OPEC will extend the current cuts through the middle of 2020 before another assessment of the effectiveness of the reductions.

It is my belief that the market assessment is correct and that we will see OPEC extend cuts once again. I believe that since OPEC has only been able to put in a floor (and not necessarily push prices higher once again), it will extend cuts so as to at minimum provide a price floor and (in its hopes) provide the platform for further price appreciation.

As long as OPEC cuts remain, we will likely see Brent futures in backwardation because backwardation is a signal of short supply (willing to pay more for it now than later). This means that for BNO specifically, roll yield is likely to remain strongly positive. Again, this year has seen BNO outperform the actual price of Brent futures by 10% due to its rolling methodology. Given that very little fundamentally is going to change on the OPEC front (and OPEC is Brent’s biggest competitor), we are likely to see at least the same level of backwardation (and therefore roll yield) going forward. It’s a great day to buy BNO to stay exposed both to higher crude prices as well as strong roll yield.

Conclusion

BNO has strongly outperformed the underlying Brent futures contract return in 2019 due to strong roll yield associated with backwardation. Brent is a direct competitor to OPEC barrels and when OPEC cuts production, the market is forced to pay more for Brent barrels. Given that OPEC cuts are likely to be extended through half of 2020, there’s a good chance that we’ll continue to see strength in Brent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.