RSX: Bullish Economic Backdrop In Russia Looks Even Better

The Russian Ruble also looks strong as inflation is rapidly falling and, with a 3% real interest rate, the currency has huge carry trade potential.

The Russian economy has struggled under sanctions and low oil prices which are beginning to be offset by higher internal economic growth.

(Source - Pexels)

Back in August, I wrote "Russia: Geopolitical Risk Makes For Steep Discounts" which detailed how investors are placing a huge earnings premium on Russian equities, particularly when the country's strengthening financial position is taken into account. The VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) is up around 9% since the article was written and I believe that potential acceleration higher is possible.

Undoubtedly, the Russian economy has been in a difficult situation. Due to a long list of geopolitical mistakes (though they may not call them that), the country has been under many sanctions. Even more, a sustained drop in the price of oil and a slowing global economy have continued to cause the country's public companies to struggle.

That said, with an interest rate far above its falling inflation rate and very strong FX reserves, it is likely that the Russian Ruble will rally against the dollar. This may be further promoted by an expected increase in crude oil prices over the coming months.

On top of that, Russian services PMI is rapidly improving as well as retail sales which indicates a fundamental shift from the market regime over the past five years and likely economic growth over the coming year. With a weighted average P/E ratio of merely 7.3X and a dividend yield of 5%, the VanEck Russia ETF is likely to benefit on all fronts from these developments.

Recap of the VanEck Russia ETF

The Russia ETF is among the more popular of emerging market single-country ETFs. It has a total AUM of $1.3B and has been trading since 2007, though delivering negative returns since then.

Take a look at how the ETF's assets-under-management have fluctuated with its total returns and dividends since inception:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, people tend to buy the fund when its dividend is high and/or after it has been outperforming. We saw outperformance following the 2008 crash that led to large inflows and large inflows in 2015 when it had a very high dividend yield. But, only today do we see both recent outperformance and historically high dividend yield, signaling a fundamental bullish shift in the Russian equity market.

The ETF also has high weighting to pro-inflationary sectors. In fact, 75% of the ETF is in these sectors (Energy, Materials, and Financials) while closer to 25% of the S&P 500 is in those sectors take a look below:

(VanEck)

Not only do I expect sales to increase in these particular sectors, but the value opportunity in them today is significant.

Take a look at a breakdown of select fundamental statistics among the fund's holdings:

(Data Source - Unclestock.com)

As you can see, these valuations are very low with a median P/E of 7.6X and a high dividend yield of 4.6%. Debt ratios are higher for some companies, but they are in more capital intensive industries so it is understandable. Strong 3-year revenue growth and generally high net margins are also a great sign.

To compare, U.S. companies typically have valuation ratios three times higher, lower revenue growth (recently), slightly higher debt ratios and lower margins. Of course, U.S. energy companies trade at a similar valuation today but much lower quality metrics.

Investors are clearly pricing these Russian equities as if they have extremely high risks today. From a fundamental financial standpoint, they look strong, but we must look closer at economic data and FX data specifically because the Ruble has a major impact on the ETF.

Russian Ruble Has High Breakout Potential

To begin, take a look at the Ruble exchange rate compared to the ETF's price and the price of oil to see how closely tied the three are:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, you cannot be bullish on RSX if you are not also bullish on the Ruble and on crude oil.

Due to falling U.S. production growth projected in the Permian basin as well as growing depletions in older shale patches, I believe that crude oil will rise substantially over the next five years.

While the Russian central bank has lowered interest rates in recent quarters, it is falling at a slower rate than inflation and there is currently an expected 3% real return on the Ruble. Far higher than the -50bps in the U.S. dollar and -2% in the Euro which implies extremely high carry trade potential for the Russian Ruble:

(Note, the interest rate is on the right axis.)

(Trading Economics)

As you can see, the interest rate spread is strong today and falling inflation is likely to give the currency an additional boost.

On top of that, it looks like the highly stagnated Russian economy may have some signs of growth ahead of it. Take a look at YoY retail sales growth compared to the services PMI below:

(Trading Economics)

Evidently, the Russian economy may be pulling itself out of its slowdown. While retail sales growth has been declining since 2018, it recently popped up which may be a sign that the trend is reversing. The higher services PMI figure also signals a potential renewal of consumption in Russia. Because most of the companies in RSX are not very exposed to the Russian consumer (i.e. few consumer discretionary stocks), this should also serve to strengthen the currency.

The Bottom Line

Overall, most economic and financial factors point to much higher Russian equity prices. Natural resources have been weak since 2008 and are looking much stronger, Russia is a huge land of natural resources and will almost definitely be a primary benefactor of another commodity supercycle.

As the oil market strengthens it is feasible that Russian oil companies will see higher exports which will boost not only their profits (and dividends to investors) but also the value of the Ruble. Huge returns often occur when an equity market and FX market rally together.

RSX also has significant diversification benefits with a very low beta of 0.67 and a correlation of merely 0.45 to the S&P 500. This is a bit better than is typical for emerging market countries. Overall, RSX appears to be a great long-term buy today and I am more bullish today than I was in August.

That said, there are some pretty huge potential risks when it comes to Russia that make it best to consider RSX only as a small position in the portfolio. Tensions between Russia and most other countries tend to be high and extremely unpredictable. As in the Crimean invasion in 2014, one decision by Putin can cause the Ruble to tumble due to sanction threats.

Russia's FX reserves are at an all-time high as well as their gold reserves so the probability of a 1998 style crisis is very low. Russia's ties to Iran and Iran's current state of unrest could easily bleed into highly entangled geopolitics and end with higher sanctions on Russia. I am long RSX, but will be keeping a close eye on these events over the coming months and may sell if volatility becomes too high.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.