RE/MAX - Won't Pop, But Needs To Float Back Down

Contrary to what I initially assumed, RE/MAX (RMAX) is not a real estate brokerage company but rather is closer in function to a marketing and services support company. The company sells franchises (which include the brand, technology tools, education, and support) to real estate and mortgage brokerages. As with most franchise models, the fees earned by RE/MAX consists of a fixed fee portion as well as a smaller variable portion based on a % of commissions.

The franchise model comes with a few advantages such as having a more stable revenue stream as well as a low-fixed cost/ asset structure. Taking this into account, the company's main asset is its brand and geographical reach both of which would help the company generate leads for its franchisees as well as attract talented real estate agents. According to the company, the RE/MAX brand has the highest level of unaided brand awareness in real estate in the US and Canada based on a consumer study conducted by MMR Strategy Group. I haven't seen the published results of the study though (and I couldn't find it anywhere) so I would take this with a grain of salt.

Source: Company 10-K

Given that there is a lot of competition in the real estate brokerage market and the fact that the real estate market might be cooling off, it's hard to believe that there will be a lot of organic revenue growth for the company moving forward. The company has identified two main sources of growth moving forward. First is reacquiring the rights to Independent Regional Franchises and second is expanding its Motto Mortgage business. Currently, the company receives 15% -30% of the amount of such fees in Independent Regions (source company 10-K). In my view, reacquiring the rights to Independent Regional Franchises generates little shareholder value as the value paid to reacquire these franchises would generally be equal to the cash flow that these franchises are generating. The only way value can be created is if RE/MAX can somehow run these franchises better than their independent owners.

The second source of growth for RE/MAX is via its Motto mortgage business. Motto is a mortgage franchise business similar to RE/MAX's real estate brokerage franchise (i.e. the company is not a lender and does not underwrite loans). The independent mortgage broker's share of the mortgage origination market dropped significantly following the economic downturn, falling from a 15-year average of 22%- with a high of 35% in 2006 to 18% in 2018 showing that there is room to grow this market for a company with a good value proposition.

The Mortgage brokerage business is highly complementary to the real estate business, and by putting the two together in close proximity can yield synergistic advantages such as helping franchise owners comply with all the applicable regulations, offering potential homebuyers a "one-stop shop" of both real estate agents and independent Motto loan originators at offices near each other and Motto loan originators providing homebuyers with access to a variety of loan options. This level of convenience can eventually lead to a competitive advantage for RE/MAX.

Since launched, the Motto mortgage business has grown with now 150 franchises sold. The graph in the company's investor presentation may imply rapid growth but based on the most recent 2019 franchise figures and the 2018 10-K Motto franchise sales breakdown we can see that the company adds about 50 Motto franchisees per year. Not exactly an aggressive "hockey stick" style growth curve. For reference, RE/MAX franchise sales (including renewals) were about 1000 for the years 2018 and 2017. This leads me to temper my growth expectations with regard to the Motto business.

Source: RE/MAX 3Q 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: RE/MAX 10-K 2018

Disruption in the Industry

The internet has disrupted a whole host of industries from travel booking to retail but real estate brokerage remains incredibly sticky despite all the doom and gloom predictions. Online competition generally comes in three flavors, basic online real estate listing sites which would enable sellers to sell directly to buyers therefore by-passing the "middle-man", direct-buyer companies that purchase directly from the seller at below-market rates in exchange for speed and convenience and online discounters who offer sellers a low commission or a flat fee while giving rebates to buyers. The first one has been around for years through sites like Craigslist and Zillow (Z) and the later models are being experimented on now by tech firms

But let's look at the real numbers, based on the statistics gathered by the National Association of Realtors, 87% of buyers purchased their home through a real estate agent or broker-a share that has steadily increased from 69 percent in 2001. While 91% of sellers were assisted by a real estate agent when selling their home. This is despite all the readily available channels to advertise homes for sale, such as social media or real estate websites, and cut out the real estate broker "middle man". In fact, the trend seems to be moving away from solely relying on technology and selling direct towards using a real estate agent.

Source: RE/MAX 10-K 2018

Only time will tell if the newer models of disruption will change this however I don't think this will be the case. Mainly because I doubt consumers are trying to inject any tech-related "convenience" into what is most probably the largest (and most complex) transaction of their lives. My guess is most people would want a bit of hand-holding (if only for psychological reasons) to guide them through the process. Convenience also comes at a cost as you might not be getting the best possible price for your house and at least in my experience of selling my 1st home, the "effort" I put in psychologically eased my comfort with the transaction (i.e. "I got the best price possible because I put so much effort in it..."). Therefore, I see these types of online real-estate transactions only appeal to real-estate flippers and folks who want to do a fire-sale and not a true "disruptor" to the current real estate brokerage model.

"You should be able to sell a home within a handful of clicks," said Eric Wu, Opendoor's chief executive. But houses are not taxicabs. A bad Uber ride might set a user back $20 and make her late for a meeting. A house is the largest asset for most Americans and the most expensive purchase they will ever make.

Source: Real Estate's Latest Bid: Zillow Wants to Buy Your House

Valuation

In terms of valuation, RE/MAX is currently trading at a forward P/E of 16 and a 2018 GAAP P/E of 24.42. Given that earnings for the company came at 1.24 in the 9 months 2019 vs 1.17 in 9 months 2018 (based on the company's 10-Q filling), I find it hard to believe that the company has the growth rate to achieve a 16 P/E which implies a 2019 EPS of 2.19. This is probably an adjusted EPS number which can be misleading. My preference is always to use the GAAP P/E and in my view, the current forward P/E is closer to 19 -21x.

The company has been growing at a relatively healthy rate with revenues growing at 6% annually and Operating Income growing 10% annually for the last 8 years.

Source: Author calculations using company data RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Financials: Balance Sheet

In 2019, at first glance, it may seem that the company had a large increase in revenue. However, the bulk of this was due to the acquisition of the marketing fund which necessitated booking the marketing fund fees as revenue. Marketing fund fees are a pass-through revenue as they have an offsetting Marketing fund expense, therefore these should be removed from the calculation of revenue. Removing the effect of the Marketing fund fees, revenue actually decreased by 1.6%. Operating income in 2019 increased from 56 million to 58 million, the bulk of which is driven by improvements on the S, G&A expenses. Given that the increase in Net Income is driven primarily by cost-cutting and due to the cyclical nature of the business it is hard to justify the company at these valuations.

Source: RE/MAX 3Q 2019 Investor Presentation

In my view, for businesses such as RE/MAX I would be more comfortable assigning a P/E ratio of 12 (which implies an earnings yield of around 8.3%). I don't think the company is in any threat of disruption or obsolescence however, as I've already discussed, neither acquiring Independent Regional Franchises nor Motto brokerage presents a compelling growth opportunity. The company, while being partially isolated due to its franchise model, is also in the highly cyclical real estate industry. Analysts' estimates for Q4 2019 is 0.46 adding this to the current 9 months 2019 EPS of 1.24 gives us an estimated 2019 GAAP EPS of 1.70. Using both the GAAP EPS and the analyst estimated EPS of 2.19 and at a P/E ratio of 12, this gives me a valuation of between 20 - 26.28 per share for RE/MAX which is a long way from the current share price of 37. RE/MAX is a stay away for me due to valuation concerns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.