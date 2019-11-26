Rocket Internet SE (RCKZF) CEO Oliver Samwer on Q3 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocket Internet SE (OTC:RCKZF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 26, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Bettina Curtze - Senior Vice President, Finance & Investment

Nikolas Mauder - Kepler Cheuvreux

Good morning everybody, and welcome to our Nine Months 2019 Results Call for Rocket Internet and its selected companies. My name is Bettina Curtze, and I will walk you through the results today. We have posted, as usual, our nine months results presentation on the Investor Relations section of the website. So if you please turn to page four of the presentation.

As in prior quarters, we are providing you our economic ownership percentages for the selected companies. These are as of November 8 and we were holding 11% of Jumia, 11% stake in Home24 and we had an 18% stake in Global Fashion Group. All three of these companies are now publicly listed.

In the first nine months of 2019, Global Fashion Group grew revenue by 17% on a constant FX basis and Jumia achieved 54% gross merchandise volume growth. Home24 also reported results this morning and therefore we haven't included their numbers yet in the presentation.

Both Global Fashion Group and Jumia improved their adjusted EBITDA margins. For the first nine months 2019, Global Fashion Group had a negative 4% adjusted EBITDA margin and Jumia's improved to minus 16%, measured as a percentage of gross merchandise volume.

Looking at the companies individually. Global Fashion Group grew revenue by 16% to €928 million in the first nine months of 2019, driven by strong number of order growth of 24%. In Q3, 2019, the CIS region, in particular, was a strong contributor to NMV growth, which was up by 31% compared to Q3, 2018. Also, the gross profit margin strongly improved by nearly 10 percentage points to 42% in Q3, 2019.

Looking at Jumia, one of the key performance indicators is marketplace revenue, which strongly increased by 77% to €52 million in the first nine months 2019. One of the growth drivers is the number of active consumers on the platform, which reached 5.5 million at the end of Q3, 2019, a 56% increase over 12 months ago.

The recent launch of Jumia Mall further enhances the value proposition for brands and consumers. The platform's relevance to consumers has increased by the wide range of everyday products, thereby increasing total orders and also order frequency.

In Q3, 2019, JumiaPay was used to pay for already 31% of the transactions on the platform, which is not just orders for goods and electronics, but also includes mobile top-up and bill pay for utilities. JumiaPay forms the basis for Jumia's financial services marketplace, connecting both sellers and consumers to financial institutions.

And then, I've taken a quick look for you also for the Home24 results that they've just released. Nine-month revenue increased by 19% for the nine-month period 2019 over 2018 and reached €262 million. And there a particularly strong contributor was the LatAm region with 35% growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin stayed constant for the nine-month period at 12%, but Q3 saw a marked improvement from minus 19% to minus 9%, looking just at Q3 2019 versus Q3 2018.

Rocket Internet itself incubated 20 new business models since January 2018. And these are distributed around the globe, so we have some in Europe, some in Southeast Asia and also some in Latin America. And as you will appreciate these are still very young companies and we won't be reporting any detail on them until they have reached a certain scale.

Rocket Internet network of companies encompasses more than 200 private companies. The total cost base as of September 30, 2019 is around €400 million. The internally ascribed fair value for this based on IFRS fair value methodology is €1.2 billion. Please note, however, that valuations are subject to significant limitations and should not be read as an indication for the price that a third-party would be willing to pay in a future round, a potential trade sale or a potential initial public offering.

Taking a look at the Rocket IFRS consolidated results. On page 13 you'll find the income statement. And Rocket in the nine-month period generated €48 million of revenues and the consolidated profit for the period of €285 million, which resulted in €1.92 of earnings per share. The main components of the consolidated profit are the share of the profit and loss of associates and the JVs of €190 million and the financial results of €112 million.

On the balance sheet the most notable items are the decline in investments and associates from €820 million to €354 million and this is due to companies going public. IFRS cash increased from €1.7 billion to €2.5 billion at the end of Q3.

On the next page we are giving you the adjusted net cash balance as of November 8, 2019, which was €2.6 billion. The total value for all publicly listed companies is €600 million. And there's also an additional loans granted of roughly €300 million. And just for reference we are providing you with the financial calendar also for 2020.

And operator if you can please open up the lines for any questions. Thank you.

Nikolas Mauder, Kepler Cheuvreux.

Nikolas Mauder

Good morning. Two questions from my side. First one on the total cost basis of your other private companies compared to what you reported at the CMD, the number has risen by €100 million. Does this -- do I understand correctly that this implies that you invested about €100 million in the scope of a few months? And is this like a market improvement in your ability to find suitable investment target or is this just one investment? How should we look at this?

And the second one, I am wondering to what extent you're willing to let us in on your thinking around the investments into Westwing, United Internet and Tele Columbus. If you're not willing to let us in on United Internet and Tele Columbus, what happened with the Westwing stake, which disappeared and now reappeared? Thank you.

Hi. Sure. Happy to take those questions. Regarding the cost base, we are continuously making investments in new companies as well as making follow-on rounds in our existing portfolio. So there is not one investment in particular that I think I want to point out to with regards to the cost base increase, but it's the sum total of many investments. And since you're reporting at €100 million increment at some point, you're rounding up and sort of getting to the next -- from €300 million to €400 million.

With regards to the public companies I mean, we've been investing also in public companies now for some period of time. United Internet, we do find attractive based on the 5G spectrum that they have the licenses and their ability to offer services around that also in the future. So we thought it was an interesting opportunity.

Similarly for Tele Columbus, we saw some interesting opportunities in the German cable market. And Westwing is a company we obviously know quite well, a company that also had significantly decreased in terms of market valuation and that we decided to reinvest in that.

Okay. Thank you for the answers. So we should look at these as opportunistic investments, probably a bit value-driven?

Bettina Curtze

Nikolas Mauder

As we have no further questions, I would like to hand back to you Mrs. Curtze.

Well, thank you very much everybody for joining us for the nine month results call this morning. We will be reporting results on April 2, 2020.