Bank Of America: What You Must Be Aware Of

Bank of America (BAC) was a top pick in the financial sector for us for the year 2018. As the year came to a close, we turned a bit bearish, only to watch the stock fade hard to start 2019. It has spent all of 2019 trying to recover ground. As investors, we cannot have this. We simply cannot. As traders, we love it, because we can leverage the swings long and short. While it is undeniable that the company has turned it around compared to say 5 years ago, it has been a tough investment to make lately. We have some concerns with rate changes (that is, cuts) that could eat into net interest income as we enter 2020. That said, BAC has always delivered responsible growth and we remain long-term bullish on the stock. To be clear, we certainly believe that a trader's upside is limited right now, so you should wait for a pullback. Long term, it is a bank we want to own, especially if we can get a fair price. Let us discuss some of the critical metrics that you must be aware of to consider investing here. And when we say 'you must,' these are metrics you should watch every quarter, as they can impact the trading of the stock near term, but give you a possible outlook in the medium term for performance.

Recent trading

Bank of America has delivered slow and steady growth in every area of the company's operations. It is not without hiccups, but when we look back this statement is undeniable in the medium to longer-term retrospective view. The stock has been pummeled and rebounded, then pummeled again, only to hit 52-week highs:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

But what about as we look ahead. A retrospective view of trading is informative, but prospectively, it comes down to performance, and expectations. Tailwinds came in the form of the Federal Reserve and its activity to raise interest rates in the past, no, these rates are falling. In general, falling rates hurt. That said, markets are very volatile, and banks usually take a hit when there is the possibility of any rate change. We saw this a bit this year. Now, the bank has adjusted, but we enter 2020 soon, which is sure to be volatile, without a significant pullback since December 2018. We think BAC has to be on your watchlist. Why?

Let it pull back

We love the company and want to own the stock. But let us be smart traders. The stock is ahead of itself after a big rally, and profit taking is likely on any poor news. General market malaise could be good for 10%. We want to buy at or around $30, ideally. Although the Street is concerned with the impacts of a trade war and currency fluctuations, this is a short-term problem. Volatile rates truly are a problem for the major financials, and frankly, lower rates pressure income potential. Have lower rates had an impact already? We believe so, as evidenced by the recent Q3 report, but it is the coming quarters that have us further concerned as recent cut just occurred again, and some believe another cut is possible within a month. What does the data tell us? Well, you must be aware of the trends.

Lower rates and net interest income

We had long contested that rising interest rates would be a major benefit to the financials, and Bank of America stood to see growth because of such rate hikes. That panned out as the largest increases are in net interest income. The bottom line is that it continues to grow substantially, that is until rate cuts began this year. Take a look at the pattern in net interest income over the last few Q3s:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Net interest income growth slowed in Q3, but still rose thanks to loans and deposits. Net interest income rose to $12.3 billion from $12.2 billion. Further, another 1.1 million credit cards were issued, which bodes well for future potential interest income, as well as fees generated from use of the card. It is also important to note that spending on credit cards was up 7% from last year. We will be closely watching consumer credit spending as rates change.

It is also important to note that the total loan portfolio as well as deposits continue to grow, continuing the path of responsible growth. By accepting deposits at a low interest rate, and lending out at a higher rate to well qualified borrowers, the bank makes its money in a traditional banking fashion, and has been diligent to do so in a more risk averse fashion and it is working, though lower rates on loans will weigh, undoubtedly.

Loans and deposits grow

Consistently growing deposits and subsequently using these deposits to lend to qualified buyers/businesses at a higher rate is classic banking. When considering this traditional banking focus, the bank is doing well. Loans were up in most categories and came in at $973 billion in the quarter, up from $930 billion last year. This is slow, steady, and responsible growth. We do note loans were up across the board. As for deposits, the total average deposits were up year-over-year. Growth simply continues each year. Total average deposits rose to $1.392 trillion in Q3 2018, up from $1.345 trillion last year. What is key to note, though, is that the quality of assets continues to improve, and this is a critical component of the overall bull case for the stock.

Asset health improves

Over the last 5 years, loans continue to grow. With this growth it becomes prudent to question whether the assets on the book are of high quality. That is, are the loans being made to risk borrowers and as such going into default? Are the borrowers under-qualified? This was a major reason for the financial crisis in 2008-2009, and part of the responsible growth mindset has been improving its lending criteria and enhancing the quality of its loan portfolio. With continued improvement in the loan totals, we have to keep an eye on assets that are non-performing. Over the last few years, the company has significantly cut into its toxic asset load:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a key figure, because it shows a steady improvement. Look at that amazing decline in assets that are considered nonperforming. Truly a fantastic metric. As you can see, nonperforming loans are decreasing every quarter. In Q3, they decreased once again to $3.7 billion. This is down from the $4.45 billion last quarter. In addition, this is down from the $5.45 billion last year. In five years, the bank has cut its toxic asset load in half. That is significant and underappreciated progress by the Street.

Efficiency remains solid

Shares have broken out recently but as we have shown they have been oscillating in a range the last two years. Here is a key point you must be aware of: as Bank of America emerged from the Great Recession, it took about 5 years before our concerns over its inefficiency dissipated. For years it was spending too much to generate a dollar of revenue, up until about 2016. For the last few years, Bank of America has really turned around and has a stellar efficiency ratio, a reason we will gladly own shares at a fair price. The strongest banks we cover consistently see an efficiency ratio around or under 60%. As a whole, Bank of America has had a solid efficiency ratio, despite a blip in 2018:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Overall, there was a solid 60% efficiency ratio for the bank. The greatest efficiency was in Global Banking, where the ratio was 43%. The worst ratio was in Global Markets, where it was 69%. Still, the metrics remain solid. You should watch for these metrics to be impacted with rate cuts going forward.

Looking ahead on these critical metrics

We think 2020 will see some pressure on some of the metrics, but we still see strong gains for Bank of America in its loan and deposit portfolios. We may see a flat to slightly rising net interest income, volatile efficiency, but improving asset quality. Management has been responsible.

Based on the present trajectory of the bank and expectations for steadily rising interest rates, we project that loans and deposits will surpass $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion, respectively in 2020. In conjunction with this rise in assets and net interest income generated from them, we project that the toxic asset load will approximately be under $2.8 billion by this time in 2020, another nearly $600 million decline.

In terms of the top and bottom lines, our early projections for 2020 have us cautiously bullish. We see net revenues coming in between $91.5 billion and $93.75 billion. Assuming expense growth of 1-3%, and our revenue expectations, we see adjusted net income per share coming in at roughly $2.90-$3.10. This growth would continue to be among sector leaders.

We maintain a buy rating on Bank of America for the long term, but please, wait for a pullback, and be diligent in monitoring these critical metrics.

If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow."

Black Friday Week Special: Secure Your 65% Off Discount Now Like our thought process here? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an compounded 65% discount versus the regular monthly rate!

Full access to an expert team of 4, available all day during market hours. Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Monthly deep value situations

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.