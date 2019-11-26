Paychex: Expect More Tailwinds From Oasis

Company Description:

Paychex, Inc. is a provider of human capital management (“HCM”) solutions for payroll, benefits, and human resource insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses, with an outreach to nearly 700,000 clients. The company offers a wide array of services: from payroll processing and tax administration to regulatory compliance and HR solutions.

Valuation

The payroll processing space is fairly small, with ADP being the only other major competitor. We keep in mind our current P/E multiple (on 2020 earnings) of 32x for ADP when we conduct the valuation for Paychex, in addition to applying a 2x premium due to incremental top-line tailwinds. When we apply the resulting multiple of ~34x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $2.92 (up from $2.90), we reach our target price of $99.

Expectations Ahead of the Quarterly Report:

Oasis Drives Revenue Growth: It is no surprise that Oasis has been a game changer for Paychex, contributing to low teens revenue growth and outpacing growth for other core segments, such as Management Solutions and Retirement Services. For the quarter, we expect PEO and Insurance Services group to grow 48% Y/Y, with Oasis playing a key role. (As always, it is important to separate increases in clients and worksite employees, which should both enjoy 15%+ Y/Y increase). Eventually we expect revenue growth to stabilize in upper single digits, albeit we see more tuck-ins in the near term, as inorganic growth opportunities continue keeping Paychex's multiple at 30x+.

Core Segments Should Remain Robust: We are modeling 7% Y/Y growth in Management Solutions revenue segment for the quarter, with revenue growth per client improving, largely due to pricing increases. We note that the segment's growth represents a nearly 200 bps acceleration from the prior quarter. For Retirement Services segment, we expect 4% Y/Y growth, largely due to continued increase in asset fee revenues.

SG&A on the Rise: If we do expect an impact to the bottom line, it is not from the softening revenues, but from potential increases around payroll and bonuses. This may create an incremental 3-4 cent EPS impact during the quarter.

Capital Return Should Continue to Impress: We expect dividend yield to remain around 3% during the quarter and throughout 2020. Furthermore, we expect approximately 750,000 in share buybacks during the quarter.

Pay-on-Demand and Real-Time Payments to Launch: These additional enhancements of real-time payments or employee direct deposits should further differentiate Paychex from ADP, albeit we do not see immediate revenue boost, since incremental client conversions take time and require at least 6-12 months to be quantified.

Industry Trends Remain Solid: Payroll industry trends continue to support the Paychex story, particularly as long as the unemployment rate remains under 5%. Given the current macroeconomic situation in the United States, we expect such traction to continue at least through 2021, possibly longer.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Regulatory: As ironic as it sounds but less regulation is actually a headwind for Paychex since they stand to profit from a more complex regulatory environment. Taxation: A roll-back of recently passed taxes may be detrimental to small businesses, which are PAYX’s core clients. Macro: Similarly, continued macro pressures, whether in the United States or as spillover effects from Europe, could reduce the number of Paychex’s clients. Technology: With a number of technology issues in the past, PAYX remains more vulnerable to hacking than its core competitor, ADP, as the cybersecurity risks rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.