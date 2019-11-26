Mid-Con Energy Partners: Credit Facility Bears Watching

Mid-Con may need to work with preferred unitholders to get more funding and extend the redemption date of the current preferred units.

Mid-Con's high oil percentage production should make it somewhat less vulnerable, but it also has a high amount of credit facility debt to EBITDA.

The Fall 2019 redetermination should be announced soon, and some small oil and gas producers have seen major borrowing base reductions.

Mid-Con currently has a fair amount of availability under its credit facility, with $67 million in borrowings in late October, and a $110 million borrowing base.

One thing to keep an eye on with Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) is the status of its credit facility. At the last report, Mid-Con had $67 million borrowed under the credit facility and a $110 million borrowing base. It is also able to continue paying down its credit facility at current oil prices.

This situation would generally mean that its credit facility shouldn't pose a problem. However, Mid-Con's credit facility currently matures in November 2020, and small oil and gas companies have sometimes seen significant borrowing base reductions recently.

Thus, there is the possibility that Mid-Con will need to find a way to reduce its credit facility debt some more in the near-future.

Fall Borrowing Base Redetermination

Mid-Con's Fall 2019 borrowing base redetermination is expected to be announced soon. It announced an increase to its borrowing base as part of its Fall 2018 redetermination on December 19. This year may see a borrowing base reduction, as small oil and gas companies have seen their credit facility lenders wanting to reduce exposure.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) is another company that I follow, and it recently saw a 35% borrowing base reduction in conjunction with Abraxas securing high-interest second-lien financing. Abraxas's oil percentage is significantly lower than Mid-Con's though (66% versus 90%), and oil price decks haven't been affected as much as natural gas price decks, so Mid-Con's borrowing base may not be affected as much. A 25% borrowing base reduction would leave Mid-Con with around 20% of its credit facility unutilized.

On the other hand, Mid-Con's credit facility debt to EBITDA multiple is fairly high, and reports indicate that some credit facility lenders have been attempting to lower the maximum permitted debt to around 2.5x to 3.0x EBITDA. Mid-Con's debt to EBITDA was around 3.4x at the end of Q3 2019, so if Mid-Con's credit facility lenders place a greater emphasis on debt to EBITDA now, it could be forced to find ways to pay down its credit facility debt more quickly.

Credit Facility Maturity

Another part of Mid-Con's credit facility that bears watching is the maturity date. Mid-Con's credit facility currently matures in November 2020. At the end of January 2018, it got its credit facility maturity extended from November 2018 to November 2020. This was at a time of rising oil prices (reaching around $65 at the end of January 2018) though, and the maturity extension was also announced in conjunction with a $15 million preferred unit investment.

Mid-Con's credit facility lenders may be less inclined to extend the maturity with the lower oil prices now and with upstream company valuations down significantly since January 2018.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

As well, Mid-Con's preferred unitholders may elect to redeem their preferred units for cash in August 2021, and Mid-Con's credit facility lenders may not to extend the credit facility maturity beyond that date with anywhere near its current borrowing base amount.

Potential Outcomes

One thing I could see happening is that Mid-Con announces that it is issuing additional preferred units, with the proceeds being used to pay down its credit facility some more. The current preferred units could see their redemption date extended by several years.

In conjunction, Mid-Con's credit facility borrowing base would be reduced significantly (a $60 million borrowing base would be closer to 3.0x EBITDA), and the credit facility maturity would be extended by several years as well.

This scenario would be somewhat positive for the common units, as it would remove the near-term uncertainty about Mid-Con's credit facility and preferred unit situations. It would also give Mid-Con more time to work on increasing production and/or making transactions that add value to the company. The common units would have reduced upside due to the low conversion price that would likely be attached to the preferred units though.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's credit facility could become an issue again despite it only being around 60% utilized at the moment. It could face a significant borrowing base reduction due to the generally negative sentiment towards oil and gas companies and also has its credit facility currently maturing in a year.

Mid-Con's situation could be resolved for a while, though, if its preferred unitholders are willing to provide more funding and extend the redemption date on the current preferred units.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.