The Significance Of Uber's CEO Spending $6.7m On Shares Before London License Loss

Uber's stock price is down 30% since its IPO in May.

Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of ride-sharing company Uber (UBER), bought $6.7m worth of Uber shares, bringing his grand total of Uber stock up to 1.53 million shares. Just under a week later, Uber London lost its license.

At a time when Uber stock still sits in its lower end, is it time for us regular investors to follow suit? How damaging is Uber London's license loss? Or is Uber's journey on a road to nowhere?

The significance of Khosrowshahi's buyback

Nothing gives an investor more confidence in a company than when one of the firm's top cats buys their own stock. The following chart suggests that management tends to buy their own stock when business is strong and has room to grow.

However, as Forbes so accurately puts it, "many CEOs have a number of irrational reasons for buying back stock that have nothing to do with intrinsic value."

According to the SEC filing, Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares at $26.75 per share - a sizeable amount worth $6.7m.

Khosrowshahi himself has a net worth of $200m, which does suggest that his recent Uber share purchase is of a considerable size. His estimated annual salary is coincidentally $6.7m too, which further emphasises the significance of the stock purchase. Would you bet your own hard-earned salary on something you weren't confident in?

It would seem that Khosrowshahi believes that the company is sitting at a massive undervaluation.

Indeed, Uber's stock price has fallen around 30% since its IPO with its lowest being down 43% earlier this month.

Confidence in Uber

Uber's 2019 Q3 earnings were released on 4 November 2019 and showed improvements from the previous quarter.

Monthly Active Platform Customers (MAPCs) increased from 82m to 103m year-on-year and by 10m since the last quarter.

Trips are growing too, from 1348m in Q3 2018 to 1170m in Q3 2019. What's more, Monthly Trips are on the rise from 5.5m in Q3 2018 to 5.7m in Q3 2019. Effectively, not only are more people taking Uber trips but an increasing amount of those customers are returning to the service.

Perhaps the most interesting stat from the earnings report is the Adjusted Net Revenue. From Q3 2018 to Q1 2019, Uber's revenue growth fell from 38% to 18%. Since then, revenue has been on the rise to 26% and 35% in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 respectively.

When broken down to the company's functions, Uber is actually profitable in its ride-sharing service, which brings in $506m. Ride bookings themselves grew 22%, which is lower than previous quarters but is still large.

Uber Eats, which lost the company $286m is still enjoying growth in bookings and revenue, which were up 77% and 109% YoY respectively.

Uber Freight, which lost the company $52m is also growing in terms of revenue. Unlike Uber's other services, which targets the average joe, Freight targets shipping companies.

"Freight connects carriers with shippers on the Company's platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment with the touch of a button," Uber's earning report reads.

As a growing phase of the company (still somewhat in its infancy), Freight has a great deal of potential with few current competitors. Uber plans to spend $200m per year on the segment alone. Most recently, the feature launched in Canada.

On the whole, Uber is aiming for profitability in 2021 through cutting costs and revamping its app.

These numbers should instil some confidence in shareholders and potential shareholders, but there are arguably more reasons to be cautious.

Lack of Confidence in Uber

Going back to Uber's recent earnings, Gross Bookings Growth has slowed from 46% growth in Q3 2018 to 32% in Q3 2019. This is somewhat troubling considering bookings are fundamentally how the company operates. Additionally, whilst 32% growth does still seem rather high, the slowdown in growth isn't exactly inspiring for a company that isn't yet profitable.

In terms of losses, Uber reported a net loss of $1.2 billion in Q3 2019, which although is drastically less than the $5.2 billion in Q2 2019, it is still increase from Q3 2018's loss of $986 million. If this pattern continues, profitability as early as 2021 seems unlikely.

Competition-wise, Uber has its work cut out. Deliveroo, Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash, Munchery, Maple and Sprig all pose threats to Uber Eats. The nature of food-delivery industry and its low margins means that some might fall by the wayside, but some will continue to steal customers away from Uber. In the best case scenario, Uber remains afloat but still only reels in low margins, despite its growth.

It's also worth noting that outside of America, companies such as Ola in India, Didi in China and Grab in other parts of Asia, Uber does not have international dominance. Lyft (LYFT) is also a worthy international and domestic competitor.

With such significant competition, Uber does not have the luxury of raising prices to raise capital, which can ultimately hinder a growth company.

Uber's Loses License In London

Transport for London will not be renewing Uber's license after it discovered that 14,000 trips were taken with drivers who used fake identities.

Uber was already cautioned by the city and was under a two-month probation, in which the company was required to address issues regarding safety. Its failure to do so ultimately led to its license being stripped.

Citing a "pattern of failures", TFL said it "does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time.”

This doesn't sound like great news for investors. London is one of the world's leading cities is one of Uber's top five markets globally with 45,000 drivers.

Uber described the decision as "extraordinary and wrong" and will appeal.

But how severe is the impact of the decision? After all, Uber was banned in 2017 but won its appeal to operate. At the time, Londoners even called for a boycott on black cabs in response to the Uber ban - demonstrating the support for Uber from local people.

Irrespective of the license revocation, Uber does seem to be the more popular service, at least compared to traditional taxi services. It's cheaper and allows users to rate their drivers so other customers can choose whether to take on that driver - taxi services simply cannot compete with that.

Additionally, Uber's license loss represents how disruptive the company is to the market.

Nonetheless, Uber's unpopularity with governments is something for shareholders to consider. Even if local people support the service and Uber has the power to disrupt the industry, it's all rather worthless if 'liberal' governments such as the UK's enforce restrictions on their operations.

If Uber fails to succeed in its appeal, ultimately resulting in ban, London's ban could set a precedent for other major cities to follow.

Travis Kalanick

Perhaps one of the loudest alarm bells that caught the attention of investors recently was Uber Co-founder Travis Kalanick. In the weeks following Uber's lock up expiration, Kalanick sold almost $1.5bn of the company's stock, selling $578 million of stock in three days.

Some might draw connections with Kalanick's sale of Uber stock with his newest venture CloudKitchens, which he started and funded with $300m of his own money. Some might even say he withdrew the money to park it in CloudKitchens and that the move wasn't a sign of weakness in Uber.

In any case, it would seem that Kalanick has less confidence in the growth of Uber than CloudKitchens. Withdrawing money from one investment to fund another would be more understandable if Uber was profitable, sustainable and not in its growth stage. Sadly, the opposite is true.

For those who had confidence in Uber primarily because Khosrowshahi loaded up on Uber stock, the same thinking should be applied for losing confidence due to Kalanick's cash-out.

Conclusion

Khosrowshahi's sizeable investment in his own company certainly inspires confidence in those already attracted to and invested in Uber stock. In terms of the London situation, investors can remain hopeful that the service is still popular and that its power to disrupt the industry is a positive sign. The company is by no means in the doldrums, despite the battering of its stock price since its IPO.

However, Khosrowshahi's investment is not enough to push those who are on the fence about Uber stock. Fundamentally, Uber still suffers from hard-to-ignore issues including slowing growth rates, increasing competition and its tremendous losses.

Cautious investors will also strongly consider the implications of TFL's decision. Weighing up the positives and negatives, a decision to restrict Uber's operations in one of its largest marekts is of course detrimental for the company.

Those who are already pessimistic about Uber stock will certainly not be moved by Khosrowshahi's investment, especially considering Kalanick's sell-off. What's more, TFL's restrictions only provides more ammo for Uber pessimists, and it's hard to argue against it.

However, that's not to say that investors should go out and short Uber. The stock price has already been damaged and it's unlikely to suffer much more - at least not by the same percentages.

Even if London's ban does come into full fruition, it does not mean that it will sink the company. Whilst TFL may set a precedent for other cities, it does not necessarily mean that other cities will follow suit. Having said that, Uber's upside potential seems limited too, at least for now.

