Some Progress At American Axle, But Plenty Left To Prove

American Axle's third quarter saw lower than expected deleverage from the GM strike, and the company has definitely made progress on cost flexibility and launch costs.

American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) (“AAM”) has had a volatile run since my last update on the shares. I wasn’t all that favorably inclined towards the company due to its heavy reliance on the U.S. market and long-term margin/efficiency issues, but I thought the valuation assumed a pretty dire outlook. Since then, the shares are down another 20%, with the stock dropping about 50% at the worst point (hurt by the strike at GM (GM) ) and then rebounding strongly on third quarter results.

Unless you think the U.S. pickup market is going to be substantially stronger in 2020, it’s hard to get really excited about the near-term outlook. AAM has definitely made progress on its cost structure and operating flexibility, but customer and product concentration remains a risk, as does the high level of net debt. Given that leverage, AAM is the sort of stock that could work out really well if things go even moderately better than expected, but it’s also the sort of stock that could crater if demand weakens further and/or the company has execution issues that lead that heavy debt load to loom even larger.

Third Quarter Results Show Signs Of Underlying Progress

While AAM’s third quarter results were not very strong on a superficial basis, with revenue down 8% and EBITDA down 3%, the results were pretty good relative to the headwind the company faced from the GM strike.

The 8% revenue decline was a little worse than expected (missing sell-side expectations by about 2.5%), but management estimated a $250 million drag from the GM strike and overall end-market demand has softened more than expected earlier in the year. By segment, the results were relatively consistent, with declines ranging from 4.5% in the Castings business to 6% in Metal Forming and 6.5% in Driveline (the segment results don’t match up with the reported net revenue decline due to inter-segment eliminations).

Surprising relative to the revenue decline, gross margin improved from the year-ago period by about 10bp and sequentially by 20bp (on a roughly 2% QoQ revenue decline). Material costs and so on helped, but I think this is a sign of that underlying progress I was referring to, as the company maintained its gross margins to a better than expected degree.

That improvement flowed through to earnings, with EBITDA down 3% and 4% better than expected. EBITDA margin improved 70bp and beat expectations by 90bp. Driveline EBITDA declined 3%, with a 60bp margin improvement, and Metal Forming EBITDA declined 5% with a 50bp margin improvement. Castings EBITDA fell 7% with stable EBITDA margin. Operating earnings declined 10%, with the company seeing a 30bp margin contraction.

While the GM strike was an unwelcome development, particularly as GM represents about 40% of revenue (with the K2XX program being particularly important), AAM showed that it has in fact made some real progress when it comes to managing its operating costs. In part through temporary headcount reductions, rescheduled maintenance downtime, and so on, AAM did a good job of limiting the damage from the GM strike, with decremental margin of around 32%. Although management’s guidance for the fourth quarter suggested a larger decremental margin (40%-50%), this is still progress.

Selling The U.S. Castings Business Looks Like A No-Brainer

Earlier in the third quarter, management announced it was selling its U.S. Castings business to Gamut for $425 million. At a trailing multiple of 4.9x EBITDA, AAM got a better price for the business than the entire company currently gets from the market (a current trailing EV/EBITDA of about 4.5x) for a business that has been generating mid-to-high single-digit EBITDA margins well below the company average in the mid-teens.

Part of the MPG acquisition in 2016 that was meant to diversify the business (and did indeed substantially reduce the company’s dependence on GM), the Castings business has been problematic and has had multiple execution issues that management has yet to fully address. Management had previously identified this operation as non-core and while the cash involved won’t meaningfully change the leverage situation, it’s a net positive in my book.

Mixed Growth Prospects And High Leverage

AAM has made noteworthy progress on cost flexibility and reducing launch costs. Moreover, management outlined at a recent sell-side conference that it has relatively less at risk from electrification than many other auto parts suppliers – AAM management believes that ICE/hybrid drivelines will dominate the pickup space for decades to come. At the same time, management has had some success with its lightweight axle offerings (which drive fuel economy improvements) and its eDrive portfolio, including wins with Tata’s (TTM) Jaguar, Daimler’s (OTCPK:DMLRY) Mercedes, and an unspecified Chinese OEM.

That being said, AAM is still heavily exposed to light trucks, SUVs, and CUVs, and if customer tastes change, AAM will have trouble. Likewise, while AAM’s initial eDrive offerings look competitive, I question whether the company can afford significant ongoing investments in hybrid/electric systems (this has been an issue for BorgWarner (BWA) and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY)) and whether they will be able to win significant new additional business competing with suppliers that have much larger hybrid/EV investment programs underway.

Along those lines, while I’d note that the 32% decremental margin from the GM strike was better than expected, this company is still quite vulnerable to volume declines in the business. The company also still has a net debt position of roughly 3.4x expected 2019 EBITDA, and the FCF I expect from AAM over the next decade totals less than its current net debt ($3.2 billion versus $3.3 billion). I will note, though, that the Street has higher expectations for AAM’s future free cash flow, expecting a company that has historically struggled to generate 5% FCF margins on a consistent basis to improve to 7.5% to 8% margins by 2023.

The Outlook

The weakness of 2019 has led me to modestly reduce my near-term expectations for AAM, but my long-term expectations haven’t changed as much. I’m still expecting low single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid single-digit FCFs margins. Key to that outlook is healthy ongoing demand for pickups and SUVs in the U.S., improving market penetration in China, and the lack of a major migration toward electrical powertrains in pickups and SUVs over the next decade. Although I think AAM can manage its debt, a severe downturn in the business could make that an excessively bullish call, and AAM may need to sell equity to shore up its liquidity.

The Bottom Line

I don’t really love AAM’s business and I’m not crazy about the setup over the next 12-18 months. That said, I think AAM will remain a going concern and I think the Street is already pretty down on this name. I’ve been clear before about preferring BorgWarner and Valeo for their exposure to the hybrid/EV shift (and overall undervaluation), but the low level of expectations in the share price here makes this a name for more patient, risk-tolerant investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.