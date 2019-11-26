Both The Opportunity And Valuation At ANSYS Are Eye-Popping

ANSYS doesn't look cheap, or even reasonably-priced by conventional metrics, but that's par for this course, and there are few real comps in terms of growth and margins.

I'm a big believer in paying for quality, but it's hard not to pause at the 12x-plus revenue and 39x-plus PE multiples on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares today. While ANSYS is an exceptional software company and is likely to see well-above-average revenue growth and operating margins over the next decade, it's tough to comfortably model the growth it will take to justify that level of expectation - that's not saying that ANSYS can't do it, but not many software companies have lived up to that level of expectation.

What should investors do with the stock, then? If you're a growth or momentum investor, you probably don't care that much about valuation anyway, so carry on with whatever metrics you like. If you're more value-conscious, though, the best I can offer now is to note that ANSYS shares have had relatively frequent double-digit pullbacks over the years, so there will likely be an opportunity to pay in at a slightly better price, though I'd never expect ANSYS to look conventionally "cheap" unless something went massively wrong in the economy and/or stock market.

Partnerships A Nice Add-On

While ANSYS has built a leading position in simulation software (roughly 20% share) largely on its own steam, management has nevertheless shown a willingness to use partnerships to open up even more growth opportunities. The company works with SAP (SAP) to provide its digital twinning capabilities for SAP's Predictive Engineering Insights, and SAP has been looking at this as an opportunity to leverage its large existing footprint into the predictive maintenance automation niche.

More recent partnerships are likewise promising. ANSYS partnered with PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to integrate its Discovery Live simulation offerings with PTC's Creo platform. With ANSYS looking at Discovery Live as a means of increasing its penetration of simulation earlier in the design process, and PTC not having much in the way of its own simulation capabilities, this should be a win-win, particularly if ANSYS can also reap some benefit from PTC's early move into industrial IoT markets.

ANSYS also recently struck a partnership agreement with Rockwell (ROK). Under this agreement, the two companies will work together to provide a digital twinning solution for factory automation. In essence, the companies will work on products that will allow customers to model factory automation in real time - optimizing process flow, the arrangement of production lines, and so on. While ANSYS hasn't done much of this on their own (to the best of my knowledge), it's a logical extension of its capabilities, and Rockwell is a great partner to have (and for Rockwell, it could prove to be an invaluable tool in securing more long-term service revenue).

Growth Today … And Growth Tomorrow

There wasn't much to fault in ANSYS's third quarter results earlier this month. Revenue rose about 18%, with strong growth in "lease" license revenue offsetting minimal growth in perpetual licenses and complementing mid-teens growth in maintenance and service. While operating margin contracted a bit, 43%-plus operating margin is still exceptional in the sector.

ACV growth lagged, though, at 14% yoy, and ACV missed expectations for the quarter. Moreover, guidance for ACV in the fourth quarter wasn't particularly strong. I don't think this is signaling an imminent downturn, a diverge between revenue and ACV is worth watching.

Part of what impresses me about ANSYS's current growth is that it is coming despite downturns in a lot of important end-markets. Auto companies contribute a mid-teens percentage of ANSYS's revenue, but the downturn that has hit many auto suppliers hasn't really impacted ANSYS - auto OEMs are still spending on simulation products, particularly those focused on vehicle electrification and autonomous driving. Likewise, while many companies with significant exposure to "electronics" have seen sharper downturns, 5G and IoT demand has been quite robust for ANSYS.

Between my own outlook for ANSYS's core markets and the company's September Analyst Day, there's a lot to look forward to with this company. ANSYS already has about 20% market share in a market that the company estimates is worth about $6.6 billion a year (in 2018), and rivals like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY) really haven't gained meaningful ground on ANSYS despite both companies turning to M&A to build out their simulation software capabilities.

In fact, the biggest "competition" ANSYS seems to face is traditional ways of doing things - about 70% of product simulation budgets still go to physical modeling, and even among companies that use software simulation, ANSYS estimates that software simulation penetration is under 20% in many cases. With engineering challenges becoming increasingly complex (electrifying cars adds a host of challenges, to say nothing of autonomous driving, for just one example), and ANSYS actively working to offer more affordable solutions for early stages of the design process, this is a significant growth opportunity.

ANSYS believes its addressable market could triple over the next seven years, with high single-digit growth in its core market, and 20% to 30%-plus growth in new high-growth opportunities like auto electrification/automation, 5G, and industrial IoT, as well as "ancillary" opportunities like additive manufacturing and digital twinning.

The Outlook

I don't expect ANSYS to triple its revenue over the next three years, but I do believe ANSYS will deliver exceptional growth over the next five and 10 years. ANSYS has an unmatched capability set across structural/mechanical simulation, fluid flow, electromagnetics, multiphysics, electronics, and circuit design, and with customer retention rates of over 90%, the company should be a major beneficiary of increasing design complexity across markets in aerospace, energy, autos, electronics, semiconductors, materials, industrial equipment, and perhaps healthcare (an area where ANSYS "punches below its weight" due to low industrywide adoption).

I expect mid-teens revenue growth from ANSYS over the next five years and low double-digit growth over the next decade. Growth in autos, 5G, IoT, additive manufacturing, and twinning could drive even faster revenue growth, but I'm already expecting the coming decade to see greater growth than the trailing decade, and that's typically an aggressive outlook. Although ANSYS's cash flow has been a little lackluster lately (relative to its own history), I expect an eventual recovery into the mid-30%'s and mid-teens long-term FCF growth.

The biggest risk I see, beyond the market deciding to pay less for growth stories, is that companies adopt a significantly different approach to product design and simulation. It would be very difficult and expensive to replicate all of the physical modeling knowhow within ANSYS's offerings, but I suppose a future competitor could combine machine learning/AI and cloud-based distribution into a more formidable offering.

The Bottom Line

Forget trying to make ANSYS work from a conventional valuation approach - that's just not going to work. The shares are expensive on an FCF basis unless you're comfortable with a high-teens long-term FCF growth rate, and likewise, the shares trade above historical norms for software companies with this sort of growth and margin profile - though admittedly, there are so few companies like ANSYS that I'd use "historical norms" with some caution. In any case, while ANSYS is an excellent company, it doesn't really fit into my core approach; I'd be tempted to buy a small position on a pullback just because I like the company so much, but the valuation is in its own world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.