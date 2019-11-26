Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Little Changed, While VIX9D Hits 9-Handle Territory

As election season kicks in gear, for your own sake try to keep politics separate from your economic outlook (to the extent that any of us can achieve that goal!).

Market Intro

CNBC: 8:06AM EST

Welcome to Day 2 of the holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week! Spot VIX now prints squarely below 12 (11.76 as I pen this), and European equities (VGK, EFA) have drifted without much direction before the opening bell rings on Wall St.

Thoughts on Volatility

After plunging lower in August and then darting higher in September-October, the US 10Yr yield has leveled out quite peaceably to the 1.75-1.90 range of late.

I happen to agree with ifollow that the Federal Reserve is being more cautious than the economic situation itself dictates. Not that there aren't real signs of a recession, because they do exist (recall the ISM reports of early October, for instance).

No, the real trouble is that it seems that both policymakers and investors have forgotten that not all recessions constitute crises. They are unfortunate, and in some cases technically they may be preventable.

In the meantime, stocks seem pleased to have the backing of the world's major central banks.

I'll contrast this semi-political piece with that in the comments section below.

I follow Will Slaughter's commentary, and I suspect that he is not a fan Turkey's President Ergodan or his leadership style.

But Mr. Slaughter puts politics aside and looks to the investment opportunities represented by the nation's debt; he sees promising signs. I tend to like analysis that may oppose, rather than supports, one's own political allegiances. Not to say that one should violate their ideals, but rather I believe that tension can create for clearer analysis.

70% isn't a bad showing. Still, looking at the visual above it would appear that many of the instances that are similar to our current case occur in concentrated periods of time (e.g. 2017).

It's worth asking how similar to 2017 the current case is. Now, I've been wrong many times before, but my take is that today is not similar to 2017.

The US economy is growing slower, S&P 500 earnings have no tax cut to look forward to, there's the potential for a highly contentious presidential election that could take our nation in one of two very different directions, etc.

Vol doesn't need to go spiking higher on some artificial timeline. And I have no doubt that there's a great chance that the SPX could be trading higher next month. But I don't believe the current low-vol environment will be as long-lived as it was in past episodes.

Term Structure

VIX busted through 12! There was a very brief blip where spot made it down below 11.50, but as this piece goes to publication 11.75 more or less marks the lows of the last 24 hours (highs of about 12.4), and for that matter the last several months.

Blended 30-day roll decay (as is used for ETPs such as VXX or UVXY) is around 20% at present. So there's plenty of room for more bleed on the long-vol products.

That is especially the case if shorter-dated versions of spot VIX - namely VIX9D - continue to offer up little hope of a reversal of fortunes for implied volatility.

The chart above shows that the VIX9D, while very low, is still three full vol points above the level it managed to descend to in November of 2017. More importantly, I'd like to turn the reader's focus to mid 2018 and even comparable pockets from 2019. Again, the moral of this chart from my perspective is that traders want to firmly recognize the environment we're in without getting too fatalistic or smug (depending on what your strategies happen to be).

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

I'll conclude with this comment from the prior MVB. It is never my goal to scold readers, and I deeply appreciate when folks take the time to post their ideas and strategies.

But we're entering election season, and we all want to keep in mind that as traders and/or investors that it rarely pays well to fuse our personal political concerns with our market analysis. By no means am I arguing that we shouldn't have our own beliefs, but that we need to try to keep them separated from market outlook. This is challenging, and the lines between politics and markets admittedly can be quite blurry (trade talks, monetary policy).

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

