Macerich: This High-Yield REIT Will Return To Growth, If Not In 2020

FFO should return to growth by 2021, if not earlier, as Macerich finds new permanent tenants for bankruptcy-impacted space and starts to capitalize on recent redevelopment projects.

Macerich (MAC) is one of the many mall REITs that has faced severe selling pressure due to the upheaval sweeping across the retail industry. Adjusted FFO per share peaked in 2016 at $4.07. Since then, a series of asset sales and bankruptcies of major tenants have caused adjusted FFO per share to plunge to an estimated $3.50-$3.58 in 2019.

Macerich's share price peaked above $90 in early 2015, shortly before the REIT turned down a takeover offer from Simon Property Group valued at $95.50. (Macerich said that the offer undervalued it.) Since then, the stock has lost more than two-thirds of its value, falling to less than $27: near its lowest level in more than a decade.

Data by YCharts

In retrospect, it's obvious that Macerich should have accepted the takeover offer back in 2015. However, shares of the retail REIT now trade for barely more than seven times FFO: far below fair value. Macerich's dividend yield has soared beyond 11%. Yet while the pressure on FFO could continue for a little while, Macerich is well positioned for a return to solid FFO growth starting in 2021.

Digging into the short-term trends

Macerich has several things going for it right now. First, it is reporting strong growth in sales per square foot, which reached $800 for the 12-month period ending in September, up from $660 in 2017. A significant proportion of this increase was driven by surging sales at Tesla, which can have a disproportionate impact on malls' sales productivity. That said, the majority of Macerich's malls don't have Tesla stores and still posted solid gains in sales per square foot.

Second, a couple of major redevelopment projects are starting to come on line. Macerich redeveloped a former Barneys store at Scottsdale Fashion Square to create a new luxury wing anchored by a flagship Apple store and an Industrious co-working space. Most of the $70 million-$80 million project is already open. However, additional high-end restaurants will open in the first half of 2020, followed in 2021 by an upscale Equinox health club and an adjacent Caesars Republic hotel: Caesars Entertainment's first non-gaming hotel in the U.S.

In Philadelphia, Macerich and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) opened their long-awaited $400 million-plus Fashion District Philadelphia project in September. That development will start to produce a meaningful amount of NOI next year. (PREIT estimates that Fashion District will ultimately generate over $18 million of NOI annually for each of the two partners.) However, PREIT also acknowledges that the property will likely be about 75% occupied as of mid-2020. While the project is oversubscribed with tenant interest, it won't reach full occupancy until 2021.

On the other hand, Macerich has experienced a surge in tenant bankruptcies in 2019. Some of those occurred early in the year, but one particularly big tenant (Forever 21) filed for bankruptcy in late September. Macerich expects Forever 21 store closures and rent concessions to reduce annual FFO per share by $0.08, with $0.06 of that impact showing up in 2020.

(The large-format Forever 21 at Macerich's Vintage Faire Mall closed recently. Image source: Author.)

Some of the other bankruptcies of the past year will also have a carryover impact on FFO in 2020. Additionally, with a slightly elevated vacancy rate, Macerich has had to accept lower rents in certain cases to fill empty space faster. While Macerich hasn't provided formal guidance for 2020, the headwinds from 2019 bankruptcies, asset sales, and any additional tenant bankruptcies that may occur in early 2020 could make it hard to achieve meaningful FFO growth next year.

The outlook beyond 2020 is more promising

Even if Macerich reports little or no FFO growth in 2020, the longer-term outlook is quite favorable. By 2021, Macerich and PREIT should be enjoying the full NOI and FFO benefit of opening Fashion District Philadelphia. Additionally, Macerich will start to replace some of the vacant former Sears stores in its portfolio with new tenants next year. Those projects could boost annual NOI by about $13 million, but based on the current estimated timing of those projects, most of the NOI uplift will be felt in 2021 and 2022.

Just as importantly, Macerich's leasing team will go to work over the next couple of years to fill vacant shops and space currently occupied by tenants paying reduced rent with new tenants paying market rates. The FFO opportunity from re-leasing this space is substantial, particularly because most of Macerich's malls generate high sales per square foot and are very desirable to potential tenants.

Of course, there are bound to be some additional retail bankruptcies over the next couple of years. However, Macerich management has said that its "watch list" is much shorter than it has been in years, as most of the vulnerable tenants it had identified as of a few years ago have already filed for bankruptcy since 2016. The benefit from addressing recent bankruptcies should more than offset the incremental drag from additional bankruptcies over the next two or three years.

Sizing up the risk from department store concentration

Skeptics might point out that Macerich still has significant exposure to department stores that are struggling. Most notably, as of the beginning of 2019, it had 36 Macy's (M) and 27 J.C. Penney (JCP) stores spread across its nearly four dozen malls. (Those figures double-count certain malls that contain multiple Macy's stores.)

(Image source: J.C. Penney)

However, there is no near-term bankruptcy risk for Macy's. The department store giant maintains an investment-grade credit rating and has dramatically reduced its debt over the past few years. While it has struggled to generate consistent sales growth and has experienced margin pressure, Macy's remains solidly profitable and still generates plenty of cash flow.

Macy's may continue to close stores in the years ahead, but management has indicated that most of the pressure on its top line is coming from falling traffic at lower-tier malls. Only a handful of Macerich's properties fit that description. In fact, half of the Macy's stores in Macerich malls have received major renovations within the past two years as part of Macy's Growth150 program. The Growth150 stores are significantly outperforming the rest of the chain in terms of sales and are extremely unlikely to close anytime soon.

As for J.C. Penney, while the company continues to experience rapid sales erosion, it has improved its profitability dramatically over the past two quarters. Despite a weak first quarter, adjusted EBITDA has increased year-to-date, and J.C. Penney is on track to deliver another year of positive free cash flow.

New J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau clearly faces a challenging task to manage the retailer's heavy debt load while also restoring growth. Still, J.C. Penney appears to have bought itself at least two or three years of breathing room before bankruptcy would become a serious concern. A few store closures here and there would not hurt Macerich much (and could create accretive redevelopment opportunities in the long run).

I do expect the remaining eight or so Sears stores operating in Macerich malls to disappear within the next couple of years, but that's a very manageable number to address.

Macerich is a strong buy

Dividend coverage is another concern raised by some skeptics, including Seeking Alpha author Brad Thomas. It's true that Macerich's projected 2019 FFO per share of $3.50-$3.58 only provides 118% coverage of the $3 per share dividend at the midpoint. Including recurring costs like tenant allowances, maintenance capex, and leasing costs, the margin of safety is even lower.

That said, Macerich has ample sources of capital to tap in the short term to cover any temporary shortfall in covering the dividend. Moreover, with FFO likely to return to growth by 2021 (if not earlier) as the benefit from redevelopments and re-leasing of bankruptcy-impacted space starts to ramp up, dividend coverage is probably only a short-term concern.

In any event, Macerich's 11%-plus dividend yield indicates that investors are already pricing in a substantial dividend cut. If Macerich were to reduce its dividend 20% to $2.40 per share a year, it would suddenly have a big margin of safety and plenty of excess cash flow to reinvest in its properties. (For the purposes of this discussion, I am ignoring the possibility that Macerich would be unable to cut its dividend this far while maintaining REIT status.) At a reasonable 6% dividend yield, the stock is foreseeably worth $40: about 50% higher than the current stock price.

I believe that in the end, Macerich will be able to maintain and even increase its dividend over the next few years as it capitalizes on its high-quality properties to drive a return to FFO growth. Once investors recognize that Macerich's FFO growth and dividend are sustainable, the stock could easily double from its current level.

