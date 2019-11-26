Leader Of A Consolidating Industry, XPO Logistics Is A Solid Long-Term Play

By Ameer Alameddin

Company Overview

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. They are a market leader in the LTL and last-mile logistics market and have an established position in e-commerce segment in a strategic growth strategy. XPO also utilizes cloud-based platforms for profit improvement known as Direct, Smart, and Connect.

Fig. 1: XPO's current global concentration

Industry Overview

Market Overview

XPO is the market leader in third-party-logistics (3PL) solutions in the North American market

Consumer-facing courier companies such as FedEx (NYSE:FDX), UPS (NYSE:UPS), and DHL compete in this market, but their 3PL and supply-chain solutions divisions generate only a fraction of their overall revenues; this means they are less focused on this market

XPO has grown from relative obscurity to market leadership in just 8 years

Industry Consolidation

Industry with more than $1 trillion opportunity, with very low market concentration (no company has even 10% market share)

The market is fragmented today, but there is a consensus that consolidation will benefit unit economics

Other major logistics providers have been mimicking XPO's consolidation strategy, leading to an uptick in acquisitions over the last 18 months

"Logistics is the last large industry that hasn't yet consolidated" - Brad Jacobs, CEO XPO Logistics

Increasing Popularity of Last-Mile Delivery

Last-Mile Delivery: Delivery of goods from a warehouse to its final delivery destination (in most cases, a personal residence)

An essential cog in the e-commerce workflow because customers can easily find an alternative product or retailer if shipping options don't meet their expectations

So, finding a cost-effective and reliable last-mile delivery 3PL provider is essential to online retailers

Fig. 2: Industry players and respective market shares

Stock Price History: What is the Market Missing?

Due to a roll-up strategy from 2011 through 2018, XPO has seen exponential earnings growth while building up a position of market leadership, growing from $200M to $17B in revenue. Through 2019, XPO has been the victim of extreme market pessimism as can be seen in its stock price history. Through the loss of one large client as well as the bankruptcy of another, XPO's top line took a strong hit, and its share price even more so throughout 2019. However, these customer losses reflected nothing about the innate business model, and since then, revenues have been on a very strong path to recovery, yet share price remains stagnant. This portrays XPO as a strong victim of herd mentality, in which numerous sell-offs due to one-time occurrences have led to a strong and unjustified decline in share price.

Investment Thesis

1. Competitive Advantage

Scale of Operations

Cross-Selling Opportunities Top 90/100 customers are using more than one service from the company, with 55 using 5 or more Demonstrates the true nature of XPO as a "one stop shop" rather than a simple logistics provider, with long-term contracts ensuring stability and customer retention Complicated supply chain solutions require companies with scale, creating a barrier to entry for competitors entering the market

Capacity to innovate Based on size, have the resources to invest towards different business practices and new units, as seen with their recent technology solutions Investment into proprietary technology and data science to improve efficiency with use of AI, data analytics, and warehouse automation, eventually resulting in profitability



Last-Mile Leadership

Highest growth segment of transportation due to relatedness to e-commerce with 80% of growth from USA

Technology Solutions

Pricing Optimization

Use big data analytics to quantify freight demand and supply setting the revenue optimizing price

Profit increase of $140-200M by 2022

2. Recession-Proof Business Model

Contract-based Revenue

Around 74% of XPO's revenue is contract-based, meaning that, even in an economic downturn, a majority of future revenue is already locked-in.

XPO's logistics relationships are characterized by long-term contractual agreements with an initial tenure of 5 years on average and historical renewal rates over 95%

Last mile core heavy goods transport business benefits from contracted revenue streams and non-asset model

Asset-light Business with Minimal Capex

Blended model of owned, contracted, and brokered capacity for truck transportation, with a bias towards contracted and brokered solutions

Results in minimal PP&E, as the company does not need to own all the trucks it uses for transportation; European transportation business owns majority of PP&E, whereas North American business acts only as a freight broker

Non-asset portion is predominantly variable cost (77%) and includes brokerage operations, as well as contracted capacity with independent providers

Ability to generate even stronger cash flows in economic downturns: Low growth and maintenance capex requirements, so XPO can flex capex with cyclical fluctuations Working capital becomes source of cash



Diverse Customer Base

XPO boasts a diverse customer base, with clients in a variety of industries: aerospace, manufacturing, retail, life sciences, chemicals, food and beverage, and cold chain

This helps diversify industry-specific risks, as several of their target industries have non-overlapping business cycles

Strong Track Record of Weathering Recessions

Potential volume declines in macro slowdown can be mitigated by margin expansion in brokerage and managed transportation as cost of capacity declines

Predecessor companies displayed strong resilience in last financial crisis EBITDA minus capex as a % of revenue remained at ~5%1 from 2007 through 2009



3. Insider Buying and External Investment

After the stock price nosedived in December, Jacobs went on to buy back a large stake of the company at its low point

Jacobs repurchased a quarter of the company, decreasing the share count from 127 million to 92 million

Seth Klarman purchased 1.5 million shares accounting for a 10% stake of XPO in August as his only new purchase of Q2, making XPO nearly 1% of Baupost's portfolio

Valuation

In comparing to similar companies within the 3PL industry, Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD), Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), we can see that XPO trades at an EV/EBITDA of 9.3x, while the market median remains at 11.4x. This signifies that, while the fundamentals of XPO remain the same, it trades at a discount relative to its close competitors. In an intrinsic valuation, building out a DCF with a modest 5% revenue growth leads to a very strong margin of safety. For a company focused so heavily on external growth to project 5% revenue growth is conservative, to say the least. Additionally, this does not incorporate any of the new customer contracts that are likely to come about in the near term, especially considering their leadership in last-mile delivery and the recent growth in the sector due to e-commerce. Intrinsic valuation leads to a 60% margin of safety and further signifies the market pessimism that is taking place.

Bull Case

Assumptions:

Projected 2018 revenue growth at 7%, based on 2018

More modest expense projections

Fig. 1: Projected Cash Flows

Fig. 2: Discounted Cash Flows

Source: Writer's own Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

Base Case

Fig. 3: WACC Calculation

Fig. 4: Public Comparables

Source: My own DFC and Public Comparable Valuations

Conclusion

To conclude, XPO has several competitive advantages that will keep it afloat in even the direst economic times. Its scale of operations, strong LTL leadership, and big data pricing optimization of its current offerings keep it differentiated from its competitors, at a lower cost as well. As technology becomes a major player in the logistics industry, XPO stays ahead of the competition with its XPO Smart, XPO Direct, and XPO Connect offerings - all of which facilitate the shipping experience for XPO's clients. The fact that Brad Jacobs is buying back shares means that he is not only focused on outcomes for shareholders, but is also confident in the success of XPO Logistics - which is reinforced by the support of notable value investors like Seth Klarman. It is clear from the above, that XPO Logistics is here to stay and will remain to be, as its recession-proof business model keeps it afloat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.