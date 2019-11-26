U.S. GDP - Predictions Of Stronger Growth

IHS Markit produces the Flash PMI estimate which shows activity picking up in the next month or two.

We've two different readings of likely U.S. GDP growth, both of which are showing an increase.

The Federal Reserve isn't going to cut interest rates again

Our interest in the finer details of GDP growth isn't because a variance of a 0.2 or 0.3% either way makes much difference to us or our investments. It's because such variance might lead to a policy change on interest rates from the Federal Reserve. We are thus using those finer points of GDP to try to predict interest rate movements.

Our current information tells us that the Fed is going to make no change in policy in this immediate future. GDP growth is up from that summer slump. As the Fed has already told us there will be no interest rate change assuming growth returns. That growth is returning, thus no change in monetary policy.

If the Fed were going to cut rates in December again, then we'd want to change our investment stance. As they're not going to, we shouldn't do so, clearly.

IHS Markit Flash PMI

The Flash PMI is the preliminary totting up of the survey results to give us a snapshot of the near future of the economy.

Key findings: ▪ Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 51.9 (50.9 in October). 4-month high. ▪ Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 51.6 (50.6 in October). 4-month high. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 52.2 (51.3 in October). 7-month high. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 53.1 (52.4 in October). 10-month high.

As we can also see such PMI readings are a pretty good - not perfect but pretty good - guide to the subsequent GDP turnout:

(Flash PMI to GDP from IHS Markit)

Thus, what we're being told is that the US is not about to slip into recession. Yes, certainly, there was a slowdown in economic growth over the summer and that has now passed. As the Federal Reserve itself said it would, for this was a result not of a general cooling and a turn in the business cycle but of short-term factors.

Moody's GDP estimate

We also have a more backward-looking measure of GDP from Moody's Analytics. This is their reading of where next week's official GDP figures are going to lie. Note the contrast with the PMI. This is a measure of the activity that has already happened but not calculated and added up yet. The PMI is an attempt to measure the activity still to come in the immediate future.

The economy appears to have perked up a little in September following a soft August. Our estimate of U.S. monthly GDP increased 0.4% between August and September. The gain offsets the revised 0.4% decline in August (previously -0.2%) and puts the economy on a little better trajectory heading into the fourth quarter. September’s gain leaves monthly GDP up 2.3% on a year-ago basis, compared with the 1.8% increase in August.

As with our PMI, we're being told that the economy has got over that slowdown. It's possible to ponder whether it was in fact just those short-term issues or perhaps it was the actions the Fed took to lower interest rates? Given that we generally think that monetary policy takes 18 months to work its way through the economy, we'd generally assume that it's not the policy changes. That it was just as was said, a series of short-term issues. The policy changes were, as was intimated, more to show that the Fed was aware of them, wanted to reassure, rather than being useful in returning the economy to growth in this short a time period.

The importance of all this

We want to know what the Fed is going to do to interest rates. That's of more importance to our investing stance than minor changes in GDP. We've been told by the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, that assuming growth returns then there will be no further change in interest rates.

The background here being that the Fed - as they've said - believe that the slowdown earlier in the year was the result of transient issues. Once they pass then growth will return. The earlier cuts in rates were more precautionary than anything else.

We can see that the growth is returning. Therefore, we should assume that there won't be more rate cuts.

My view

I think the Fed was right concerning the transience. I think the current predictions of returning growth are also correct. That second rather bolstered by the manner in which two independent estimates, using entirely different methods and even time spans, are telling us much the same thing.

Thus, I think we should rather be taking the Fed chair at his word.

The investor view

Earlier in the year, it was being generally predicted that there would be another rate cut in December. The return of growth makes this even more unlikely. I would say now that such a rate cut simply isn't going to happen.

So, adjust the investing stance to accommodate current interest rates, as another interest rate isn't coming in this short to medium term of the next couple of months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.