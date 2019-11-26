Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) CEO Andy Xuan Zhang on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 26, 2019 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Xuan Zhang - CEO

Ming Xu - CFO

Xiaoke Liu - COO

Conference Call Participants

Binbin Ding - JP Morgan

Gary Chen - CICC

Operator

Welcome to Bitauto's third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Speakers from the company today are Mr. Andy Zhang, CEO; Mr. Xiaoke Liu, COO; and Mr. Ming Xu, CFO. After management's prepared remarks, Andy, Xiaoke and Ming will be available to answer your questions. In addition, Catherine Liu, CFO of Yixin, will be available to answer your questions related to Yixin.

I will now turn the call over to Andy Zhang, CEO of Bitauto.

Andy Xuan Zhang

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. The entire auto industry continued to face severe pressure as new passenger vehicle sales in China has decreased over the past 15 months, making automakers and dealers increasingly cautious in their marketing spending. As a result of the unfavorable environment, the autos total revenue was RMB2.54 billion for the quarter -- third quarter of 2019.

Our transaction services business continued to gain market share. Revenue increased by 3.9% year-over-year in the third quarter to RMB1.42 billion and the transaction volume increased by approximately 4% year-over-year to 128,000 units. This is as China's total sales for new and used passenger vehicles decreased by 2% year-on-year, according to the data from China Association of Automobile manufacturers and the China Automobile Dealers Association.

Looking at our advertising and subscription business, revenue from our advertising and the subscription business for third quarter was RMB923.6 million, compared to RMB1.06 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly attributable to the decrease in marketing spending by automakers and dealers caused by the continued decline in our new car sales. Nonetheless, we have been pleased to see continuous improvements in our mobile traffic and the quality and quantity of sales leads, since we rolled out our upgraded Bitauto media app in the fourth quarter of last year.

In terms of our mobile traffic according to QuestMobile, in October 2019, DAU of the Bitauto media app increased by 255% over the same period in 2018. The combined DAU of both the Bitauto media app and Auto Pricing app increased by 50% over the same period in 2018.

In terms of our sales leads, our number of sales leads grew by 6% year-over-year in the third quarter despite declining new car sales. In particular, we saw a significant increase in the proportion of organic sales leads, which usually feature better quality and higher conversion rates. Our organic sales leads accounted for over 60% of our total sales leads in the third quarter, up from around 40% from the same period last year. The enhancements in the quality of our sales leads are demonstrated by the increase in our conversion rates, as measured by store visits and the number of transactions. This we believe indicates that our current media strategy has placed Bitauto on the right track to gain wallet share from automakers and the dealers.

We've also made steady progress in expanding our new business areas. Our AI-based marketing solution, which we launched earlier this year has received positive feedback from automakers. We also continued to grow our network of independent dealers to over 33,000 during the third quarter, with more than 4,400 paying customers as of the end of October. We expect to steadily grow our network of independent dealers and see potential for monetization going forward.

Despite the current industry downturn, we still believe it's critical to improve our brand recognition among automobile consumers and broaden our user base in order to further strengthen our competitiveness and to better help our automaker and dealers customers. As a result, we have recently step up our strategic marketing spending to enhance the Bitauto brand. We view this as an investment, which should help raise our user metrics and help lower customer acquisition costs in the long run.

Now moving to our transaction services business, in the third quarter, Yixin continue to gain market share with its loan facilitations services growing 213% year-over-year and contributing approximately 73% of total financed automobile transactions, up from 24% in the same period last year. Yixin also furthers tightened its risk control standards to adapt to China's general weak economic condition and the change in regulatory requirements.

Looking forward, we will remain focused on our core business strategies. First, we will help drive higher ROI for our automaker and dealer customers by bringing them more high quality sales leads. Second, we will work towards rolling out our AI-based marketing solution, which provides automakers tailor made and result-driven marketing tools to all mainstream automakers by the end of this year. Third, we will further improve the revenue mix of our subscription business by migrating more dealer customers to premium and deluxe premium packages and expanding our network of 4S and independent dealers. Fourth, Yixin will continue to grow its loan facilitation services, enhanced risk management and improve its product offers.

In summary Bitauto will remain devoted to enhance our brand recognition, user experience and content to further broaden our user base and the traffic, as well as continuously improve the conversion rates of our sales leads, through providing automakers and dealers with high quality sales leads and the results driven marketing solutions. We're confident in strengthening Bitauto’s value proposition amid the industry downturn, and building Bitauto into China's top online automobile media and transaction services platform.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ming, to go over the financials.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Andy. Good evening, everyone. In the third quarter we continue to devote resources to enhancing content and use engagement, as well as improving the quantity and quality of our sales leads. We also introduced new marketing initiatives to strengthen Bitauto’s brand image among automotive consumers.

While these investments will lead to higher operating expenses in the near-term, we expect them to help reduce customer acquisition costs and enhance the competitiveness of our product offering over the long run. We're confident that Bitauto is well position to weather the automotive industry downturn by bringing exceptional value to our increasingly ROI-focused automaker and dealer customers.

Now let's look at our Q3 2019 financial highlights before moving on to Q&A. Please note that I will reference mainly to financial figures in RMB in the following discussion. Bitauto reported revenue of RMB2.54 billion for the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB2.72 billion in the corresponding period in 2018.

Revenue from the advertising and subscription business for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB923.6 million, compared to RMB 1.06 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the decrease in marketing spending by automakers and dealers caused by the continued decline in new car sales.

Revenue from transaction services business for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.42 billion, representing a 3.9% increase from RMB1.36 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly attributable to the growth of the company's loan facilitation services.

Revenue from the digital marketing social business for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB201 million compared to RMB305 million in the corresponding period of 2018, mainly due to the decrease in marketing spend by automakers caused by the continued decline in new car sales.

Cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB965 million, compared to RMB1.05 billion in the corresponding period in 2018. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue in third quarter of 2019 was 38%, compared to 38.7% in the corresponding period in 2018.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.58 billion, compared to RMB1.67 billion in the corresponding period in 2018.

Selling and administrative expenses were RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2019, representing a 7.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. This increase was mainly -- primarily due to the increasing marketing expenses associated with the company's mobile apps and the increase in provision for credit losses of finance receivables, partially offset by the decrease in share-based compensation.

Product development expenses were RMB149.6 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to RMB154.6 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Share-based compensation, which was allocated to the related line items of operating expenses, was RMB101 million in third quarter of 2019, compared to the RMB173.1 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations in third quarter 2019 was RMB119.3 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of RMB408.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Net loss in third quarter of 2019 was RMB161.5 million, compared to net loss of RMB20.1 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss attributable to Bitauto in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB164.7 million, compared to net loss attributable to Bitauto of RMB26.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter 2019 was RMB109.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB345 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB51.9 million, compared with non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB265.8 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS which represent -- each representing one ordinary share, in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB2.28 and RMB2.29, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB0.76 and RMB0.74, respectively. As of September 30, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposit and restricted cash of RMB9.3 billion. Cash provided by operating activities, cash provided by investing activities, and cash used in financing activities in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB256.3 million, RMB2.43 billion and RMB1.23 billion, respectively.

Number of employees total 8,061 as of September 30, 2019, including employees of entities in which Bitauto has acquired and holds controlling interest as of such date. This represented a 4.2% year-over-year increase.

In addition, given Yixin's scale and the significance to Bitauto, I would also like to share with you some of Yixin's operating and financial highlights for Q3 2019. In the quarter Yixin continued to develop its loan facilitation services and further tightened its risk control standards to better adjust to China's general weak economic condition and changing regulatory environment.

The total aggregate financing amount facilitated through Yixin loan facilitation services and self-operated financing business in the third quarter was approximately RMB9.7 billion. In the quarter, Yixin continued to develop its loan facilitation services and further strengthened its partnership by working with 12 banks and financial institutions, including an auto finance company.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 94,000 financed transactions, representing a year-over-year increase of 213% and approximately 73% of Yixin's total financed transactions.

In the third quarter of 2019, under U.S. GAAP, Yixin's total revenue reached RMB1.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%; net core services revenue, which include revenues from loan facilitation transactions and new self-operated financing lease transactions Yixin facilitated during the period, reached RMB751.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%.

As of September 30, 2019, 90 days plus, including 180 days plus past due ratio and 180 days plus past due ratio for all financed transactions including the third-party loan facilitations were 1.29% and 0.66%, respectively. Also, there's a company update related to Yixin, which I would like to bring to your attention.

Bitauto entered into a voting proxy agreement with Tencent, pursuant to which Tencent granted Bitauto, among others, the right to vote certain shares of Yixin held by Tencent on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the voting proxy agreement. As a result of the voting proxy agreement, the financial results of Yixin will remain consolidated with Bitauto's financial statements. The voting proxy agreement will be effective from November 16, 2019 to November 16, 2020 and will be automatically extended for one year on November 16, 2020, unless jointly terminated by Tencent and Bitauto in writing.

With that, I will turn to guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019. Bitauto currently expect to generate revenue in the range of RMB2.45 billion to RMB2.55 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This forecast takes into consideration of seasonality factors in Bitauto’s business, and excludes any impact of foreign currency fluctuation. It reflects management's current and preliminary review, which is subject to change.

Please note that the non-binding going private proposal Bitauto received is currently under evaluation by the special committee formed by our independent directors, with support from an external legal counsel and an independent financial advisor, as previously announced. Bitauto management is not in the position to comment on the proposal and our daily operations are not influenced by the potential going private transaction.

Let's now start the Q&A session. Andy, myself, Xiaoke are available to take your questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Binbin Ding

Good evening management. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is about your traditional business. So your ad and subscription revenue had a double-digit decline in the third quarter and your 4Q guidance implied a 20% decline on total top-line. Can you talk about the implication to your ad and subscription revenue moving into 4Q? And given it’s approaching year-end, can you also give us an update on the progress of negotiation with OEMs and auto dealers on next year's contract?

My second question is on your Yixin app. So your Yixin app made solid progress in terms of both user and volume growth. Beyond that, can you talk a little bit more on the development of content strategy, which helps to drive the changes? Thank you.

Ming Xu

Thanks, Binbin and let me translate this to Xiaoke.

Xiaoke Liu

Thank you. So I'll take your two questions. Firstly about the business -- about our advertising business. So based on our current understanding with our customers, the OEM has increased their spend -- their advertising spending in Q4 compared to Q3.

So we believe the main reason is seasonality, peak season because Q4 we have a lot of events that fuel auto demand, including the Double 11 Shopping Festival, the Guangzhou Auto Show, with a lot of new car -- new model launches and also the promotion season towards year-end. So, all these factors contributed to an increased spending by the OEMs.

So also towards the fourth quarter the marketing department of auto makers will also use their remaining budget to help reach their sales target towards the year-end.

Meanwhile, our AI-based marketing solution, which was launched in Q2 is now gaining momentum and it's been used by more customers. So we see an expanding user customer base on OEM side in Q4, and so rising contribution from this particular product. So we expect sequentially from Q3 to Q4 the advertising business will recover. Although on a full year basis, we still expect the advertising revenue to decline on a year-on-year basis.

So we are still quite cautious on the outlook of the auto market and also the auto advertising, online advertising market. We are -- I think it's still too early to say that the recovery in Q4 in automotive marketing spent is any indicator of an improving car market or marketing spend in 2020.

So, secondly, moving on to your question about the content, so we observed that in the past few years with the auto market becoming ever more competitive, the automakers are launching more and more models in order to capture any market opportunity in every subcategory or subsector segment.

So as a result in the last five years, we noticed that the model on sale or the model available in the market increased from 350 to over 1,300. So as a result the traditional content model of the editorials is not suitable to the current market environment because there's not -- there the editors are not like have sufficient knowledge about each car model.

So from the end of Q2, we reorganized our editorial team. We launched a concept called brand specialist. So basically assigning each editor to a particular or several particular brand or brands so that each of them will know the brand in detail and offer better content to the users.

Yes, so in the meantime, we also changed the format of content previous -- from previously more picture and text basis to now short videos and live streaming because we think that this new format is also more welcome by the younger generation of internet users.

So, we believe this change will make our content more professional in terms of the quality of content and also more interactive in terms of engagement with the users. So, so far after a quarter of trial, we have received very positive feedback from both the consumers and also from the OEMs. On the consumer side, we find that the followers of those brand specialists are more active and they help to contribute more high quality sales leads and also user generated content.

So on the OEM side, we also -- the OEM like our new format, and they think that our content has improved a lot in terms of the professionalism and quality.

So we believe that this new content, these changes in content will help us to improve -- further improve their retention rate of our app and help to sustain the current strong growth in the user metrics of each app. So that's my answers to your questions. Thank you.

Binbin Ding

Thank you very much, very helpful.

Your next question comes from the line of Gary Chen from CICC. Please ask your question.

Gary Chen

Hi management. Good evening. Thanks for taking my question. I have two questions. First one is about our diverse subscription business. Could you please elaborate more about our next year strategies? Second question is about our transaction business, how do we control the related risk given current weak macro economy and auto market? Thanks.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Gary. This is Ming. I'll take your two questions. Firstly on the pricing or product strategy of our subscription business, we understand very deeply about the difficulties that our customers are facing. So, we actually held our annual dealer conference last year, ahead of the Guangzhou Auto Show where more than 800 representatives from major dealers and dealer group attended conference. I believe you also saw the news report about that conference. So during that conference, we have announced that we will not raise the price of the -- our subscription packages in 2020 compared to 2019.

So in 2020, we will -- firstly, we will continue to improve the quality and quantity of our sales leads provided to the dealers to help them sell more cars. And secondly we’ll provide them with more value added services to help them diversify their revenue stream and also improve their operating efficiency. We believe as long as we can further help our dealer customers, we will be able to improve our sales mix and lay a more solid foundation for future growth of our subscription business.

Your second question is regarding the risk management of our transaction services business. Yes, so with this uncertain macroeconomic environment and a changing regulatory background, we're adapting very proactively to this. So for a couple of layers or things we're doing. Firstly, we are -- on the origination side we are enhancing our risk management in terms of taking new orders.

Secondly, is in terms of our mix between self-operated and loan facilitation as you can see, we are actively increasing our loan facilitation business ratio in the total business. The purpose is to further lower our financial exposure to the auto financing business.

And thirdly, regarding the guarantee practice for the loan facilitation business we’ll continue to diversify our guarantee partners on top of [indiscernible] which is 100% -- which is owned by Bitauto. Yixin is also looking at firstly self-guarantee they have recently acquired another guarantee company that can shift -- can take some of the guarantee liabilities. And thirdly, we're talking with external insurance companies to let them guarantee our -- some of our facilitated loans.

And lastly, but not least, we are actually talking with some of our financing partners about new products where they will take part of the risk and we will take part of the risk, we believe this will help us to maintain a healthy exposure to the total auto financing transaction service business. Thank you.

Gary Chen

Thank you, very helpful.

Ming Xu

Once again, thank you for joining us today, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to talking with you in the coming months.

