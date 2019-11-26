There's No Undervaluation Of Amazon

Investors tend to believe in Amazon’s success less, and this is the problem.

In terms of analysis of internal growth, Amazon is not undervalued at all.

Judging from the analysis of the technical parameters, the current price level of Amazon doesn't look overstated.

1. Technical parameters

First of all, I would like to draw your attention to some technical parameters of the dynamics of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

By the way the stock price of a company reacts to sharp market movements, one can judge its fundamental state. Over the past two months, which coincided with a noticeable rise of the US stock market, Amazon has grown in price less than other companies from the FAAMG list. This is a bearish sign.

Data by YCharts

Starting from 2010, Amazon's stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

From the second half of 2019, the actual price of shares has been lower than its trend. Is it a sign of the slowing growth of the company's capitalization?

Since the beginning of the year, the rolling annual total price return of Amazon's stock has been fluctuating around the lower border of the standard deviation. This indicator also looks weak.

Technically, now Amazon's stock price not prone to growth.

2. Growth drivers

Average expectations suggest that Amazon's revenue in the current quarter will be around $86 bn. Consequently, the revenue TTM will reach $279 bn. The long-term relationship between Amazon's capitalization and its revenue TTM means that the balanced size of the company's capitalization will be more than $1 trln:

At first glance, it looks rather optimistic. But let's talk about Amazon's capitalization in terms of the growth rates of its revenue.

In connection with the fact that Amazon's revenue growth rate affects its capitalization, the relationship between the company's revenue growth rate and the P/S multiple statistically demonstrates very high quality (R2 = 0.74):

Based on Amazon's expected revenue growth rate in Q2 2020, we can say that, within the bounds of this relationship, the company's balanced stock price will be around $1,749. Not much more than the current level.

Let's go on.

There is an equally stable relationship between Amazon's capitalization and its EPS TTM. Within the bounds of this relationship, the current stock price is balanced:

But analysts' average expectations suggest that Amazon's TTM EPS in Q2 2020 will be $21.23, i.e., 6% less than in the last quarter. It means, that, within the bounds of this model, the company's balanced capitalization will not rise.

As one can see, within the bounds of the described relationships Amazon is not undervalued at all.

3. Comparable valuation

The comparable valuation based on the P/S to Growth (forward) multiple has shown that Amazon is undervalued by as much as 110%. Wow!..

But history teaches that it is absolutely normal for the market to evaluate Amazon like this:

And, now, we come to the most interesting... Since August, the P/E to growth (forward) multiple has indicated that Amazon is undervalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq. But since November, the situation has changed drastically, and now, Amazon's implied stock price based on this multiple is $1,074. Note that, from May 2018 to November 2019, this multiple predicted Amazon's balanced stock price fairly well:

This means that the average analysts' expectations of Amazon's earnings in the next marketing year have decreased significantly in comparison to the expectations of other companies on my list.

Investors tend to believe in Amazon's success less, and this is the problem.

Bottom line

Technically, Amazon's stock price not prone to growth. Amazon's accelerated revenue growth phase is over, which means that the company will not be able to maintain the current value of the P/S multiple in the near future. The average analysts' expectations of Amazon's earnings in the next marketing year have decreased significantly. If we take it into account when making a comparative analysis of Amazon, we see that, over the last month, this company has turned from undervalued to overvalued. And for the time being, things remain like this.

A company's development is cyclical. In its turn, a company's capitalization is, in principle, rarely in a fundamentally balanced state. It's either overvalued when a company develops faster, or undervalued when a company's development slows down.

I like Amazon. In my opinion, Amazon is still in the phase of its youth, and to some extent, it is still a startup. But, as shown, the expectations associated with Amazon's nearest future have deteriorated, and it really reduces the current value of the company. It is caused by various factors. Firstly, it is the U.S. trade war with the rest of the world and probable Brexit with poorly predictable consequences for the global economy, which affects Amazon's international segment. Secondly, Amazon is forced to deal with more intense government scrutiny. Thirdly, it is increasing competition. So, as I said, Amazon is a great company. But, for now, Amazon's accelerated development phase is over. And, in terms of the demonstrated models, it means that there's no undervaluation of Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.