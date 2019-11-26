What Happened To The 'G' In ESG? Wily WeWork, Perishing Pensions, Bad Buyouts, And Compromised Central Banks

This is unfortunate; while positive correlations exist between long-term returns/shareholder treatments and the "ES" portion of ESG, it is the "G" that is arguably most important.

The ideology started in Europe, and independent of personal thoughts on its merit, is well on its way to penetrating U.S. markets and companies.

Based on several sources, approximately one in every four dollars of new or recycled investment capital in the U.S. is invested in Environmental, Social and Governance strategies, better known as ESG investing. I attended an interesting investment-related event which led to the development of this piece which has been trimmed significantly compared to the subscriber-only version. This article is focused on the "G" in ESG and its underappreciation.

Panserra has a good description of the components of ESG.

What is ESG Investing? ESG investing, used synonymously with sustainable investing or socially responsible investing, is an investment strategy aiming to incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into investment decisions. Investment criteria encompass a set of standards for a company’s operations that socially conscious investors use to screen potential investments, including but not limited to; Environmental Climate change

Resource depletion

Waste and pollution

Deforestation Social Working conditions

Local communities

Health and Safety

Employee relations

Diversity

And last, but not least:

Governance

Executive pay

Bribery and corruption

Political lobbying and donations

Board diversity and structure

Tax strategy

ESG is said to have its modern roots in a series of letters by former United Nation's Secretary General Kofi Annan written to over 50 CEOs of major financial institutions. The request was to align their firms to the initiatives of the UN Global Compact, International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), and Swiss Government. As shown below, whatever the cause, it's working.

ESG capital flows began to accelerate in 2012. In fact 2018's total ESG assets under management "AUM" were 38% higher than 2016.

Not All Letters Created Equal

When it comes to human rights, carbon dioxide emissions, and other notable factors related to the "E" and "S" in ESG, coverage and acknowledgement is part of the daily news cycle. Governance not so much. This does not surprise more experience market participants; the environmental and social elements can be transformed by firms and institutions to better their reputation, engage new markets, and potentially raise profits. Governance, however, can be summed up by transparency, accountability, and ethics. These are much less glamorous and involve tough sacrifices, addition of complex and expensive oversight measures, and the delineation of power.

There are certainly hurdles and conflict of interests stopping the embrace of better environmental and social policies, but in monetary terms, they pale in comparison to the resistance and money at stake related to improved governance.

This is not an academic exercise. Our goal here is to evaluate failures in governance and the measures we can incorporate into our investing process to avoid them. There are a lot more people at rallies, voting booths, and political action committees fighting for "E" and "S" than the neglected "G." But it is the "G" that is most likely to compromise the success of investment portfolios in our opinions.

WeWork? The IPO Did Not.

Source

We start with a bang. Just two months ago, WeWork was the most valuable tech startup in the United States with a projected initial public offering value of $47 billion. Over the course of many rounds of fundraising, extremely sophisticated investors and due diligence personnel reviewed WeWork's financial condition, business metrics, and assessed its long-term outlook. I've done that professionally for many years and also served as an adviser for other firms considering investments directly into private firms as well as funds composed of private company investments.

The conclusion of many firms' due diligence was WeWork obtaining additional rounds of funding. For the most part, the individuals performing these tasks are not incompetent. They were not "tricked" by a smooth talking Theranos CEO. I know and have worked with analysts and portfolio managers at several of the highest caliber private equity shops ranging from smaller, private firms to the likes of KKR & Co (KKR) and Ares (ARES).

Source

Outside of SoftBank, which is a little unusual given its approach and track record, the established firms that invested in WeWork are playing a version of hot potato to some degree. JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Fidelity, Hony Capital, Goldman Sachs (GS), and Harvard Management Co. in particular have very high due diligence standards and were certainly aware of WeWork's operational and structural weaknesses but were still subjected to the failed initial public offering. Note this is not an attack on the aforementioned firms or their capabilities; investors are all playing musical chairs as we hope to sell our investment to someone else in the future at a higher price. It is certainly possible that Goldman, for example, believed it was in its clients' best interest to allocate to WeWork versus other opportunities.

As someone with 10+ years of professional experience evaluating alternative investments including private companies, a firm's ownership structure, financial statements, and a deep dive into at least the last three years of revenues/margins/CapEx are among the first items a professional due diligence team evaluates. This is magnified when a private equity firm is the target because there are fewer items to consider due to the shorter track record.

Given the massive amount of capital looking for a home in the next big tech IPO, despite the poor "traditional" financial performance such as net income of the likes of Uber (UBER), these firms were willing to absorb structural, governance, and financial problems in an attempt to profit from a successful IPO. That wouldn't apply if the firms intended to hold their position in WeWork indefinitely, which is possible, but that is not the objective of the vast majority of private equity investing. Just how close to a collapse are we talking?

WeWork lost over $2.0 billion in 2018. Maybe revenues were strong? WeWork had $1.82 billion in revenues for the year so it was hemorrhaging cash and generating significant losses. WeWork had $2.5 billion in cash on hand as of July 2019 which will only last it through mid-2020 at the current cash burn rate (which has been accelerating, not declining). The firm filed its S-1 registration for an IPO in August 2019; the boldness of WeWork is one attribute that cannot be denied. Nor can the boldness of the prior CEO, Adam Neumann.

Neumann took loans directly from WeWork. This is a bad practice but not terribly unusual. It gets better. Neumann used the loans from WeWork to buy properties which he leased back to WeWork. Neumann used investor capital to pay him $5.9 million to use the "We" trademark when the firm re-branded in 2018.

Source

Nuemann also took Mark Zuckerberg's approach of "going pretend public but maintaining private control" to new highs. Until recent changes were forced on the firm, Nuemann owned not one, not two, but three classes of shares in order to secure absolute control over the firm. What could possibly go wrong if an individual can borrow hundreds of millions in dollars for self-dealing transactions from a company combined with absolute control over that same company?

What if Neumann is no longer CEO, surely that will save WeWork from this self-dealing behavior? Not necessarily. He set up a three-person committee to decide his successor that included none other than.. his wife. This sounds a lot like a presidential election in Argentina. Other members of his family hold senior or executive positions at WeWork with questionable qualifications.

Once the IPO collapsed, many of these issues surfaced and have been resolved or somewhat alleviated. His wife, for example, is no longer on the special "CEO selection committee" and instead the board will decide. His voting rights are also diminished. All profits from his self-dealing real estate transactions are said to be returned to WeWork. The audit committee, to be succinct, will also supposedly start doing its job. The biggest change? The firm valuation fell from nearly $50 billion to $8 billion. SoftBank wrote down its holding by 90% resulting in $9 billion in losses. In one sense, the public markets eventually forced better governance on WeWork which is a good thing.

The lesson here is not that any of the firms that invested in WeWork are bad or did anything misleading. In fact, they were probably just doing their job. The takeaway is that you cannot assume that an investment by big name company means you don't have do perform your own due diligence. How they weigh certain risks may differ substantially from other investors.

Uber: "Taking Responsibility"

This was the Illinois attorney general's comment on Uber's 2016 data breach: "one of the most egregious cases we've ever seen."

Uber paid $148 million in fines and promised to "tighten data security" after failing to notify drivers that hackers illegally obtained their personal information. Uber learned in November 2016 that personal data for approximately 600,000 drivers in the U.S. was compromised. On top of that, information on 57 million riders globally was also stolen. A year later, Uber acknowledged the crime and that it paid $100,000 in "ransom" for the hackers to destroy the data. While this breach received news coverage, the 2014 hacking of its systems was comparatively unknown. We know data breaches happen but it's Uber's willingness to cover it up that is concerning.

There is also detailed history of shuffling board seats due to improper behavior, serious concerns with the CEO, and widespread accusations, many of which resulted in employee termination, of unprofessional behavior of various types. It was not until SoftBank withheld a strategic investment in Uber that it implemented what we'd consider bare-bones corporate governance including a traditional board structure rather than one in which the CEO maintained several seats. Once again, SoftBank added capital at what would become the top of the firm's valuation ($68 billion versus today's $50 billion). Bloomberg reported recently that SoftBank is now in talks to receive as much as 300 billion Yen in loans from a consortium of Japanese banks. The report includes a statement by the Nikkei that SoftBank is raising money to pay for its $3 billion tender offer to WeWork shareholders.

Source

What do these tech companies have in common besides seemingly no interest in generating net income? A lack of fundamental corporate governance was overlooked for years by an array of sophisticated firms. Again, that is not necessarily a mistake on the investors' part. They may have found ways to mitigate these issues that we are not aware of. Their plan was most likely to get out on a favorable IPO and the route to get there is less important; it's a logical approach.

Once again, you cannot trust an established investment firm to perform due diligence on your behalf. This is especially the case if your interests are not aligned (e.g. they invested privately and are hoping to sell on the public markets, while you are the potential buyer of what they are selling). Private equity firms have become so focused on obtaining shares of the "next big tech IPO" in part to meet the unrealistic return expectations of institutional investors, they are willing to accept lower governance standards than we are accustomed to in the public markets.

In the case of WeWork, they paid dearly for it. But if the IPO had gone through, it might have been you, not them, staring at 75% losses. Take the time to evaluate the board and audit committee's construction in particular, watch out for CEO's with unusual power over a firm, and avoid companies that violate basic governance principals because they are "special" are favored by private equity companies with the primary goal of dumping their shares once the stock goes public.

In addition, this bolsters the argument held but some that it's best to wait for at least a couple quarters to go by prior to investing in a recently IPO'd company. We don't take that position but respect it.

Underfunded Pensions: Ponzi Schemes By All But Name

Reports on the gigantic scale of the underfunded pension disaster are not new. You can google any year after 2000 and find article after article outlining what had and still was going wrong. The commonality is a total, absolute, and unforgiving lack of accountability. Despite all the "accounting" involved, the absence of proper governance has allowed corporate and public pensions to lie to and mislead pensioners to the point there is no probable solution left. Bernie Madoff has nothing on the monetary scale of the pension shortfalls in several U.S. states.

Let's start with 2010 at a time when the equity markets were just starting their recovery from the Great Recession. Pension plans operated by state governments were underfunded by an estimated $452 billion by their own internal reports. This was using internal rates of return set by the pension plan administrators - a clear conflict of interest. Independent assessments concluded the actual liability was much higher. Only public sector accounting methods allow for this degree of manipulation. Using private pension accounting, the unfunded liability rose to $3.0 trillion or over six times higher. Even states that appear to be working toward a solution refuse to use private pension accounting to gauge the true extent of the problem.

Source

Given the lack of transparency and accountability, it is not hard to predict where this is going. By 2016, the state pensions themselves reported a $1.6 trillion shortfall. This was a near $300 billion jump from the previous year and the 15th consecutive year of increasing pension shortfalls. Keep in mind the later portion of this occurred in one of the strongest equity bull markets in history. States continuously fail to meet their own obligations to contribute to the plans. A 100 basis point decline in the median annual return assumption of 7.5% adds nearly $400 billion to the shortfall.

Politicians and pundits love to knock corporations (us included when justified), but they have nothing on the financial irresponsibility of the state and federal government. The end of 2017 year data shown above is more or less accurate today for states in the yellow to orange range to but those closer to dark red have generally trended lower. Given public pensions are lying about their true liabilities by any honest person's assessment, any state with less than a 75% funded ratio by their own numbers is in hopeless territory. Using extremely optimistic projects about state revenue and market returns, up to 40% of states could feasibly meet their pension obligations. A sustained market correction and or material increase in pensioners' life expectancy will reduce that number significantly. Looking through a realistic lens that mirrors most independent projections, only a handful of states (e.g. South Dakota, Wisconsin, Tennessee) are likely to keep their promises to what are among our most vulnerable citizens.

Source

The shortfalls are so extreme that offsetting it through increased taxes, a reasonable idea on the surface, is considered unrealistic or at least very problematic. We hope this is wrong and things turn out much better, but hope is not a strategy.

Some private pension plans, such as GE's (GE), are also in duress. Transparency, while plenty of room for improvement exists, is much better as is the onus on the company to correct the problem. There is also a myriad of investment professionals critically evaluating these companies' balance sheets as well. Shareholders and management have an interest in recognizing and dealing with the problem. In many cases, such as FedEx's recent announcement of the cessation of its pension plan, firms have stopped making promises they can't reasonably meet financially. Though tough news and likely disappointing for many, but in our opinion as citizens rather than investment research firm, is it's better than letting the plan continue, generating unfunded liabilities, and setting unrealistic expectations (e.g. the state of most state pension plans).

In summary, a lack of governance has permitted some state and private pensions to accrue staggering unfunded liabilities with millions of retirees, not politicians or long-retired CFOs, shouldering the burden. Some believe all states should be required to institute measures to rectify the imbalance and maintain a fully funded pension liability. Many states, such as Texas, already have a balanced budget law in place for their broader state spending. More honest accounting measures involving a qualified and independent third party, coupled with a mandatory balanced budget law, are stated to fix the issue or at least stop the bleeding. Notice Texas, despite the requirement to balance the budget every two years, was only 76% funded in the above diagram. Can a state budget cannot be considered balanced if its state pension is underfunded?

Toys "R" Us: Leverage Is The Solution?

Source

Bain and KKR led a buyout of Toys "R" Us in 2005. I've worked with several great private equity companies that have kept their promises and made the firms I've worked for, and their clients, fantastic risk-adjusted returns. Occasionally, however, things go awry and those involved should be held accountable.

More importantly, we need to be cognizant of trends so we can be better citizens and investors. By two years after the buyout with aggregate debt exceeding $5 billion, 97% of operating profit went to paying interest. The firm was already struggling by any account, but its revenues were stable around $11.0 billion right up until the bankruptcy occurred. The addition of debt due to the leveraged buyout meant that any chance to innovate or compete with its more solidified peers (e.g. Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN)) dissipated.

Source

The real kicker is that the Great Recession was looming on the horizon. The fate of Toys "R" Us was sealed; an already weak business model, now highly levered and in the early stages of a costly store re-purposing plan, had no chance of withstanding the Great Recession with effectively all its operating income required just to cover interest expense. Toys are far from gasoline in terms of elasticity and management was aware that revenues and profits would decrease during a recession. Newsday and FTI Consulting performed an analysis in 2017 that found more than two thirds of failed retail businesses since the start of 2015 were backed by private equity. Correlation is not causation, and in many cases, private equity capital and management is the only reason some of these retailers lasted as long as they did. It's commonly understood that KKR's acquisition of Dollar General (DG) transformed the company into a powerhouse that now has more stores than any domestic chain. Similar to people "co-investing" when a new investment by Berkshire is disclosed, don't forget to perform your own due diligence even if household names like Buffet or KKR are involved.

There is a reasonable argument to be made, however, that at least some of these retail firms would have at least lasted long if publicly rather than privately owned. The public status means greater transparency, accountability, and a more diversified board. The management and existing owners of Toys "R" Us are just as liable for the leveraged buyout and subsequent decline of the company as the private equity companies. They permit the private equity firms to contribute minimal capital and agree to pay significant "advisory fees" in the process. Be it the private equity firms or existing management teams, many leveraged buyouts have demonstrated poor governance and a lack of accountability for those involved. This is yet another example of investor losses when governance is compromised.

Global Central Banks: An Impossible Job

There are more opinions on the validity and importance of central banks than there are grains of sand on Miami Beach. What cannot be argued, however, is that there is some lack of transparency, accountability, and alignment with shareholders, in this since the public, when it comes to many of the world's central banks.

Source

Since the Great Recession, central banks, particularly in the west, have taken extraordinary measures to stabilize not only their economies, but governments. We are not envious of their responsibility. The Europeans have taken the "lead" in this area and toward the adoption of direct central bank financing of government debt. Brexit is suggested as evidence against the centralization and integration of Europe politically and financially. The U.K. is displeased with the vacuum of governance when it comes to their government and the organizations abroad that dictate much of the social and financial systems.

EU-wide unemployment insurance, a proposal backed by the president-elect of the European Commission, is once such example. The issue isn't about the fundamentals of the policy itself, but rather as another mechanism to hide the real issues compromising the foundation of the EU monetary and economic system.

Source: Forbes

Nobody has or expects a perfect solution to complex economic problems such as those challenging the EU, but the recent of integration of central banks into what used to be the domain of governments is worrying in our opinion. The EU Central Bank's interest rate policy is at least as focused on staving off a collapse in sovereign debt as it is to optimize short-term interest rates for a stable and growing economy (the latter being their actual mandate in a nutshell).

Source

In coordination with politicians with minimal accountability for their current and long-term deficits, liabilities are being hidden, albeit poorly, and the public will eventually bear the cost. The activities of central banks and governments have created very large fiscal deficits and debt-to-GDP ratios. As a firm who actively invests and researches foreign (as recently demonstrated by our work for subscribers on India and Indonesia), it is amusing how much criticism the U.S. and EU levies on reported economic data from China. U.S. GDP and inflation data may be more accurate than China's, but is the west truly more honest or transparent than China concerning its liabilities and economic problems? It's not straightforward to answer.

Independent of personal opinions on the validity of the 2009 bailouts, billions of dollars of public money was funneled into troubled financial and automaker companies.

Source

The $10.2 billion dollar loss for taxpayers on automakers alone was originally funded by $80.7 billion in proceeds from debt on top of a budget already in an annual $1 trillion+ deficit.

Taxpayers did better on the bank bailouts in the end but the fact we discussing how the public investment in JP Morgan (JPM) and Citibank (C) performed should be concerning in of itself.

The artificial suppression of interest rates have definitively reduced the gross income of fixed income investors around the world. We choose our words carefully and are cognizant of the possibility that inflation-adjusted bond returns and or equities could have suffered if central banks had not intervened. We also know that long-term interest rates and other key indices are influenced, but not dictated by the Federal Reserve. As of 2015, estimates by a Swiss firm suggested $470 billion in lost income for savers as a result of the Federal Reserves interest rate policy post-Great Recession. It's based on a conservative estimate using the Taylor Rule resulting in a risk-free rate 1.70% higher over time.

Low rates likely boosted housing prices and stock prices, but it's not difficult to question their sustainability. To make matters worse, while I own real estate and stocks, many in the U.S. and Europe do not or relatively low amounts. Retirees living off conservative fixed income instruments and citizens without exposure to stocks and real estate suffer disproportionately.

Governance Goes Beyond But Includes Financial Markets

Whether it be WeWork's board construction or questionable public pension accounting, there are usually clues to the keen observer when a system or company's goals are not properly aligned with investors or the public in the case of state pensions. It takes work, however, as these organizations have an incentive to hide inconvenient truths just like the rest of us.

Public policy has in some cases lead to progress but it's ultimately our responsibility. When regulators forced the largest traditional banks to exit much of the lending business, business development companies ("BDC") and other organizations took the reins. Less esteemed actors implemented egregious fee structures allowing external managers to collect substantial "performance" fees almost regardless of their actual performance. Regulators will always be (at least) a step behind. It's our job as investors and allocators to ensure policies on the board of directors, affiliated transactions, management compensation, and self-dealing are in place and enforced. This is one of the last areas where we can truly generate alpha and one we focus on relentlessly.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.