Apple Long-Term Target Prices

In this post, in response to Apple's (AAPL) strategic shift from iPhone to Services revenue, I set to estimate how Apple share prices will move in the next two years.

iPhone Revenue Outlook

The surprise in iPhone 11 sales provides a short-term catalyst for Apple's stock to reach a new high while the market waits for a likely introduction of a 5G iPhone in 2020. As iPhone matures, Apple realizes that future iPhone revenue growth has to depend on the upgrades. Yet, the replacement cycles have been lengthened due to China woes and other low-priced competitors. As a result, both iPhone's global market share and total revenue growth have been visibly declining in recent years (Figure 1A and Figure 2A). For the next two years, the average street consensus estimates on iPhone sales have been at best modest with a single digit or near flat growth rate into 2022 (Figure 2A).

Services Revenue Outlook

In order to "smooth out" the cyclicality in iPhone revenue, Apple has strategically shifted toward the more predictable Services revenue in recent quarters. While iPhone revenue share has been expected to drop from 70% to 54% from 2018 to 2022, Services revenue share sets to nearly double from 9.59% to 18% over the same time period (Figure 1).

As iPhone still represents the lion's share of Apple's revenue, the Services revenue pickup will not be meaningful until 2-3 years from now, per analyst consensus forecasts (the green circle in Figure 2B). Ultimately, Apple simply delays the inevitable of an aging iPhone replacement cycle to wait for the Service segment to pick up the slack and Watch and AirPods to gain traction. The strategic shift is deemed necessary to turn Apple from a high-risk, high-growth smartphone maker to a low-risk service company.

Apple Future Target Price Path

Given the new Services focus, I like to estimate the corresponding Apple share price path. From many previous posts, AAPL's stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, capital expenditure and iPhone units sold. In order to estimate how AAPL's future price will move, it is necessary to find the estimated future financial metrics which drive the share prices. To this end, I used the analysts' consensus of forward estimates of each metric.

Since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 4Q 2022), it may be informative to investors if future AAPL prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts. For this purpose, I first used last 10 years' worth of financial data to find such a relationship (multiple regression). A simple interpretation of this historical relationship can be explained like a formula that the current target price can be calculated by the current estimates of the five financial metrics under consideration. So, if this process has merit, say, the expected 1Q 2020 AAPL share value may be calculated by the current estimates of the five metrics for 1Q 2020.

In Figure 3, I showed how AAPL price targets derived by this procedure should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual AAPL stock prices (in black) over the historical period. Since 1Q 2017, AAPL's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at these forward fundamental metrics in pricing AAPL shares. Though, it should be noted that there have been occasional divergences but the actual AAPL prices quickly reverted back to the model predicted target price line.

In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 4 and Table 2 from 4Q 2019 through 4Q 2022. They predicted AAPL price moves from $265 at 3Q 2019, $332 at 1Q 2021, to $400 by 4Q 2022 (the black line). Based on the model, it should be clear that AAPL's share at $265 is currently overvalued by the target price around $231. But it also exhibits significant advancements in the next three years, from $265 to $418, with a CAGR over 16%.

I should also point out one major caveat of this process. The accuracy of the target price forecast completely relies on the accuracy of the current forecast of the future financials to realize. Whenever the financial forecasts change, the estimates of future target price should change accordingly. Further, the real world stock price does not move like a straight line but up and down with the up and down of the realized financials, as shown in Figure 3. Though, the fact that AAPL currently trades around $250-$260, which is remarkably close to the target price range of $248-$316, offers some support to the accuracy of this process.

Takeaways

As Apple shares are trading near all-time high, whether the high valuation is sustainable or not depends on the sustainability of the future service revenue growth. While Apple's strategic shift seems promising, it is estimated the full benefit on the revenue growth will not be meaningful until 2-3 years from now. It appears that the street estimates of future financials may have reflected both the magnitude and the timing of the strategic shift. Using their forecast financials, Apple share prices look to reach $327 by 2020, $352 by 2021, and $418 by 2022. Ultimately, this is part of a strategic effort to turn Apple from an "Equipment Company" to a "Service Company" which will produce an intelligent low-risk but high-sustainable-reward trade-off for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.