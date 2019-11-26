Acadia's Schizophrenia Trial Is A Clear Positive For The Stock

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) reported positive top line results for its ADVANCE study of negative symptoms of Schizophrenia on November 25 after the close. These results should be viewed as a positive for the stock as the market has a chance to digest the news.

The last time I wrote on Acadia, I noted the stock was likely to rise to around $48. Now the technical chart is suggesting that the equity increases back to its all-time highs of approximately $52. You can track all of my free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

ADVANCE

The company reported positive results of its ADVANCE study on November 25. The market appears to have a mixed feeling with the results because of the top line readout. The results showed pimavanserin reduced scores on the Negative Symptom Assessment-16 scale by score by 10.4 points versus 8.5 points for placebo. It resulted in a p-value of 0.043, which suggests efficacy. However, some would view this as being a weak reading, just barely passing the threshold of 0.05.

However, some of this scoring may be because the trial was split into 20 mg and 34 mg dosing. The 34 mg dosing, which is the stronger dose, showed a potent efficacy reading. The scoring for that dose showed a decline of 11.6 versus 8.5 for placebo, which created a p-value of 0.0065, a very strong reading, along with a strong effect size of 0.34.

The sub-group for 34mg dosing was not small, with 107 patients enrolled. It was versus a total of 199 patients enrolled in both the 20 and 34mg dosing, and 201 patients on placebo. The positive results should help the company in the design of a Phase 3 trial where the company is likely to evaluate just 34 mg.

Strong Second Half

The latest news already adds to what has been a positive second half of the year for the company. As previously noted, the company reported positive results from its HARMONY study for dementia-related psychosis trial in September.

Additionally, Acadia reported strong third quarter results, with revenue coming in more than 6% higher than analysts, while the company's net loss was narrower than expected. Also, the company upped its full-year guidance to $335 million at the mid-point from $325 million at the mid-point.

Technical Take

The chart shows that the stock is testing a significant level of technical resistance at $48.10. The pattern in the chart is a bullish continuation pattern known as a rising triangle and suggests that the stock is likely to push higher. Should the stock break out and rise above resistance, it could go on to test its all-time highs at a price of around $52, a gain of about 9.5% from its current price of roughly $47.50 on November 26.

Risks

There are plenty of risks in this stock, especially given the highly volatile nature of the equity. The company is due to report additional data for the HARMONY study in Dementia-related psychosis on December 4 at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Meeting. While the company gave top line results in September, the full data set was not available at the time, so investors will be sure to dig through the data looking for any signs of weakness.

Additionally, should the stock fail to break out and rise above resistance at $48, the stock could fall back to $42, a decline of almost 12% from its current price.

Overall, it would seem the latest trial results from Acadia are another positive for the company. It is only adding to what has been a very positive second half of 2019 for the stock and its shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.