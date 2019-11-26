Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Myers: Counting Profits At Full Time - What To Do Now

What to do now? The BMS CVRs appear to offer opportunity, having closed the third day of trading at $2.06, below the expectations of many.

Celgene Or Bristol-Myers: Comparing The Two

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) successfully acquired Celgene (CELG), with the transaction completed well ahead of schedule on Nov. 20, 2019. Since the date of the takeover offer and conditional acceptance, a shareholder in Celgene effectively no longer had an interest in the Celgene business, as the business had been conditionally sold to Bristol-Myers Squibb (which I will hereafter refer to as "BMS" in line with abbreviation used in BMS SEC filings). A Celgene share entitled the owner to one share in BMS plus $50 in cash, plus a Contingent Value Right (CVR) for which BMS had estimated a current fair value of $3.74 (see my article, "Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Myers Ahead Of Proposed Merger," for the basis of this estimate). BMS describes the CVR as follows:

Under the terms of our agreement, each Celgene share will receive one tradeable CVR, which will entitle its holder to receive a one-time potential payment of $9.00 in cash upon FDA approval of all three of ozanimod (by December 31, 2020), liso-cel (JCAR017) (by December 31, 2020) and bb2121 (by March 31, 2021), in each case for a specified indication.

Table 1 below provides an analysis of the components of the Celgene share price based on share prices when Celgene and BMS last traded after hours on Nov. 20, 2019, per Fig. 1 below. Table 1 also shows a further analysis based on BMS and the CVR (BMYr) closing prices on Nov. 21, 2019 (see Fig. 2 below).

Figure 1

Figure 2

Table 1

Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Myers - The Outcomes

Back in July, I made a case for selling Celgene shares and buying Bristol-Myers shares with the proceeds. Again at end of Oct. I made a case, on balance, continuing to hold shares in Bristol-Myers remained the preferred option. The big unknown was the value the market would place on the CVRs. As of Nov. 21 we now have a market value for the CVRs. Based on Table 1 above, we can now determine the fair market value of a Celgene share at close on Nov. 21, 2019 was ~$109.10, with the comparative price for a BMS share $56.85.

Celgene Or Bristol-Myers: The Debate Is Decided

Holding BMS shares in preference to Celgene shares has been a clear winner. Table 2 below shows the results from buying a $1,000 parcel of either BMS or Celgene shares at the prices on the dates of my above-mentioned articles.

Table 2

Table 2 above shows the respective prices for BMS and Celgene shares at the times of publication of my previous articles at close on July 18 and Oct. 29. Both the BMS and the Celgene trades were for an outlay of $1,000 and both show healthy gains. But, in both cases, holding BMS has proven to give the better result.

Bristol-Myers - What To Do Now

Following closing of the Celgene acquisition there no longer exists a choice between holding Celgene or BMS shares. But prudent investors should be considering whether to continue to hold BMS shares or to take profits following a 30% run up in share price from ~$44 at July to ~$57 at Nov. 21. Perhaps the better opportunity now is to use some of the extra profits from holding BMS vs. Celgene shares to invest in some Bristol-Myers Squibb CVRs (BMYr). As discussed in a previous article, linked above, BMS have made an actuarial assessment of the value of the CVRs of $3.74. That was in association with the preparation of the consolidated pro-forma financial statements in early 2019, so with elapsed time the value should have increased since then. Also, in a recent article, Bram de Haas made a case "The Celgene CVR Could Be Worth As Much As $6.48." On its first day of trading the BMS CVR traded between $2.20 and $2.42, and closed at $2.25. But this is not necessarily a fair indication of the price at which the CVRs will trade in the days and weeks ahead. Volume on the first day was 109.7MM rights traded. It has been reported this volume was due to index funds unloading CVRs, so this may have depressed the price only temporarily. The CVRs closed lower again at $2.09 on Friday Nov. 22, and at $2.06 on Monday Nov.25 as per Fig. 3 below.

Figure 3

Bristol Myers: Summary And Conclusions

BMS Shares: As mentioned above there has been a 30% run up in BMS share price since July. I also have concerns that BMS (together with Celgene) has not been a shareholder "friendly" company in the past (see "Bristol-Myers Squibb: Share Repurchases No Benefit To Shareholders" and "Celgene: $15.30 Of EPS Evaporates"). The fact is the merged companies have engaged in share repurchases in the past that have been of limited or no benefit to shareholders. From the BMS second quarter earnings call" "And looking forward, we have already announced plans to execute a $5 billion ASR at the close." There's also the effect on future earnings of the sale of the global rights to OTEZLA, and how much that is offset by what can be done with the $13.4Bn proceeds. A large share repurchase program could continue to support upward movement in the BMS share price in the short to medium term, and I intend to conduct more extensive analysis in that regard. I do have concerns about the shareholder "friendliness" of BMS in the longer term. For those reasons, for the present, I remain "bullish" on BMS in the short to medium term, but with a close watch on managements actions affecting shareholder returns.

BMS Contingent Value Rights ("CVRs): The BMS CVRs (BMYr) have come onto the market at prices below the expectations of many. The following is excerpted from a FiercePharma article dated Nov. 24, 2019,

Late last year, Bristol-Myers Squibb made a last-minute revision of its offer to buy Celgene: Instead of paying $57 per share in cash and a one-to-one share trade, BMS offered $50, plus one BMS share and a contingent value right ("CVR") per Celgene share....Investors are betting each of the three acquired Celgene assets has a 75% chance of success, which would translate to a CVR value of $4, according to an analysis by Barron’s. One Wall Street analyst recently pegged the risk-adjusted value of the CVR at a more conservative $3, according to the paper. Either way, investors may consider the current price of the CVR to be a bargain, even after the recent runup....There is a precedent for CVRs in pharma deals, though it’s not exactly a rosy one. When Sanofi bought Genzyme for $20 billion in 2011, the deal included a CVR with several milestones tied to the approval of Lemtrada for MS. Even though the drug was eventually approved in 2014, the value of the CVR fell dramatically, from $2.50 to pennies, prompting an investor lawsuit that Sanofi settled for 88 cents per CVR.

All of that raises some interesting possibilities. BMS has $13.4Bn additional cash from the Otezla sale it did not expect to have at the time of entering into the Celgene deal. BMS negotiated a $7 reduction in the price it paid per Celgene share in exchange for a CVR with a nominal value of $9. BMS has a contingent liability of ~$6.8Bn in respect of the CVRs. This could be reduced to nil if any one of the 3 drugs do not receive approval by the due dates. But this figure of nil might be illusory if a lawsuit similar to the Sanofi case was launched and settled. As referred to above, BMS has placed a fair value of $3.74 on the CVRs, a little over half of the $7 it saved in the purchase negotiations by offering the CVRs instead. On that basis it might be reasonable for BMS to use some of the funds ear marked for share repurchases, or from the Otezla sale, to buying CVRs and cancelling them. The cost to buy back all of the CVRs at say $3.50 each would be ~$2.7Bn. That would eliminate a contingent liability of ~$6.8Bn and also eliminate the possibility of an ugly and costly lawsuit if all three drugs were ultimately approved, but outside the time limits per the CVR T&C. A small speculative investment in BMS CVRs at current price levels could provide high levels of return commensurate with the very real and binary risks involved.

