Amazon Gains Pricing Advantage Over Walmart And Target During Black Friday Shopping Season

If Amazon is able to deliver better than expected growth in net sales, it will improve the long-term bullish case for Amazon stock.

We could see a big dip in the operating profit for the holiday quarter as Amazon goes all-in.

Amazon (AMZN) is going all-in for the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season with massive price cuts in a wide range of categories. If the investments in price discounts help Amazon in improving its growth rate and increasing the e-commerce market share, it should improve the bullish sentiment towards the stock.

Amazon will not only boast of better shipping services but also have a big advantage in pricing. According to a recent study by Profitero, Amazon is beating all other competitors when it comes to pricing. This should certainly be a strong reason for customers to use Amazon's services as the first preference compared to other e-commerce players.

However, the shipping and pricing investments come at a big cost. Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky has already forecasted an operating profit of $1.2 billion to $2.9 billion for the holiday quarter. This would be much lower than the $3.79 billion operating profit reported by the company in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon's Black Friday price advantage

Amazon has always tried to maintain a price gap between items sold on its platform and other competitors. This has become more important in the last few quarters due to the online growth of Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). Both these brick-and-mortar giants are pulling out all stops to make sure they get a good chunk of e-commerce sales. Latest study by Profitero shows that Amazon has the lowest prices across a wide range of categories compared to other e-commerce players.

The upcoming Black Friday sales will be a big test for Amazon as well as Walmart and Target. Walmart has recently reported 41% in its online platform. However, the online sales at Walmart are still a fraction of Amazon's sales. By having a significant price advantage over Walmart and other competitors, Amazon can make sure that it is the first choice for any purchases during the Black Friday weekend.

According to this study, Walmart's prices were an average of 4.1% more expensive than Amazon while Target and Jet.com were an average of 10.6% and 11.3% more expensive, respectively. Walmart's gap with Amazon narrowed in certain categories like Baby (0.2%), Pet Supplies (1.3%) and Toys & Games (1.7%). This study also pointed out the improvement made by Kroger (KR) which trails Amazon by only 1.6% in Grocery prices.

Source: Businesswire, Profitero

On the other hand, specialty retailers were far behind Amazon and it is clear that they do not compete on prices. Staples was 31.5% more expensive in Electronics category compared to Amazon, Wayfair (NYSE:W) was 56.4% more expensive in Home Storage and Dick's (NYSE:DKS) was 22% higher in Sporting Goods. Amazon also has a big advantage in pharmacy sales which it is focusing on after the purchase of PillPack in 2018. CVS (NYSE:CVS) was 64.5% more expensive than Amazon and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) was 60% more expensive.

For its part, Walmart is also planning on investing heavily in pricing discounts. It has launched a new program called Competitive Price Adjustment which applies to selected sellers and items. According to Bloomberg, Walmart will subsidize some of its vendors in order to reduce the pricing gap with Amazon.

Long-term advantage with Amazon

Although Walmart and Target have upped their game in the e-commerce segment, Amazon still holds a great long-term advantage. Both Walmart and Target do not have other profit centers like AWS. Their advertising revenue also lags far behind Amazon. Earlier this year, Michael Stich from WPP estimated that Walmart's ad sales were between $2 billion and $3 billion. He estimated that both Target and Kroger have close to $1 billion in ad sales. However, these numbers pale in front of Amazon's ad sales which clocked $12.5 billion in ad sales in the past four quarters and is growing at over 40% YoY.

Source: Amazon Filings

Besides the AWS and advertising profits, Amazon has a big advantage which it has earned by developing trust from Wall Street. In the latest quarter, Olsavsky mentioned that the holiday quarter will cause a $1.5 billion penalty due to higher shipping costs. He estimated that the quarterly operating profits will be between $1.2 billion and $2.9 billion which is much lower than $3.79 billion operating profits delivered by Amazon in the year-ago quarter.

Despite the lower margins in the third quarter and poor guidance for the holiday quarter, Amazon stock has maintained its price level since the last earnings. It is unlikely that Target, Kroger or even Walmart will be given this much room if they report a similar drop in their profits.

All eyes on growth numbers

While a drop in margins and operating profits will not hurt Amazon stock, it is important that the company delivers good growth numbers. The management has forecasted sales between $80 billion and $86.5 billion in the fourth quarter. At the high end, it will be 20% YoY growth. This is below the consensus estimate of $87.37 billion but the company has beaten the estimates in the last two holiday quarters.

Source: Filings and FactSet

This holiday quarter will be more important for Amazon stock due to higher competition and the massive increase in investment planned by the company.

Amazon's EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead have seen a correction in the last few months as the company focuses on new investments. However, the forward revenue estimates have continued to improve due to better growth prospects.

We could see a big improvement in Amazon stock in the next few months if the company delivers on revenue growth during the holiday quarter, even at the expense of lower operating profits.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon is investing heavily in shipping infrastructure and is also making sure that it is competitive in terms of pricing. This will inevitably lead to a decline in operating profits and margins over the next few quarters. However, we should see an improvement in revenue growth numbers and market share. According to a recent study by Profitero, Amazon is beating all other e-commerce competitors in terms of pricing. The price gap between Amazon and Target is in double-digit which should improve the traction of Amazon's platform.

Amazon also has an advantage due to the profitability of AWS and a much bigger ad sales business compared to other retailers. This allows the company to make higher investments. Wall Street has also given Amazon's management a greater room when it comes to delivering profits compared to other retailers. If Amazon is able to deliver a better growth number during the holiday quarter, it should lead to a better sentiment towards the stock in 2020 and improve the long-term buy and hold proposition for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.