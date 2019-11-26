Micron Technology: Demonstrating DRAM Technology Leadership

Also, in 2020, Micron will be the only company in the production of DRAMs at the even more advanced 1α nm node.

In 2020, Micron will dominate with 28% of bit shipments at the 1z nm node, more than twice that of Samsung Electronics.

Micron has enhanced its DRAM technology to the point that at the end of September, it is the only company producing at the most advanced 1z nm node.

Micron Technology (MU) has experienced some headwinds since reaching a high for the year of $50.84 on September 18, 2019. The primary culprit is the China trade embargo because of the company's high exposure to China and, in particular, China's Huawei. Specifically, MU earns 50% of its revenue from China, of which about 17% comes from Huawei. But other factors have come into play - inventory overhang, ASPs that continue to drop, flattish smartphone sales, and 5G that won't become mainstream until 2020.

But, with this article, I want to show that MU is taking advantage of these headwinds to become the technology leader in memory production, particularly DRAMs.

I discussed this issue briefly in an October 22, 2019, Seeking Alpha article titled "Micron: DRAM Technology Leadership As Samsung And SK Hynix Push Out EUV." In this article, I want to take a deeper dive into empirical data showing what I meant when I said in the article that "Micron is two quarters ahead of Samsung on 1z nm and one year ahead of SK Hynix."

DRAM Technology

Chart 1 shows that Micron moved quickly from the 1y nm node in 1Q 2019 to the 1z nm node in 3Q 2019 after five quarters of production at the 1x nm node starting in 3Q 2017. Both Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) will start production at the 1z nm node in 2020.

As Micron upgrades its individual DRAM fabs, its experience at the 1z nm node is enabling the company to skip the 1y nm node at its Taiwan Fab 16 (Rexchip) and move directly to 1z nm.

According to The Information Network's report - "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips," at the end of September 2019, 9% of Micron's DRAMs (bit output) were produced at the 20nm node, significantly less than competitors. At the 1y nm node, 15% of Micron's chips were in production, slightly less than SK Hynix but well ahead of Samsung. Most importantly, 6% of Micron's DRAMs in production were at the 1z nm node. Data are shown in Table 2.

Chart 1 presents a forecast for 2020, illustrating Micron's technology capability compared to Samsung and SK Hynix. Micron will transition from 1x nm (70% in 2019 to 43% in 2020), 1y nm (15% to 27%), and 1z nm (6% to 28%). I also forecast 1α nm, which increases to 2%.

Chart 1

NAND Technology

Micron's 3D NAND technology roadmap is compared to competitors. In 2019, Samsung moved to 92L in 1Q 2018, a quarter before Micron and Toshiba (Kioxia). In 2020, SK Hynix will be nearly a year ahead of the two competitors at 128 layers, as shown in Table 3.

Chart 2 takes a deeper dive into the percentage of 3D NAND chips by technology node (layers), which I estimate for 2020. Micron and SK Hynix's bit shipments are comparable, with two exceptions: SK Hynix moved from 48 layers to 72 layers, while Micron (and Samsung) transitioned to 64 layers, and Micron will transition away from 48 layers to 64 layers.

Samsung, in 2020, will lead in the production of 128 layer NAND at 16%, slightly more than twice that of Micron and SK Hynix, despite the letters lead into production.

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

In the above referenced Seeking Alpha article, I detailed that Micron was advancing on competitors, and doing so while continuing to produce DRAMs with DUV lithography, as opposed to Samsung and SK Hynix, which plan to initiate production with EUV lithography: Samsung with 1 EUV layer at 1z nm in 2020 and SK Hynix with 1 layer at 1α nm in 2021.

The major advantage of moving to smaller nodes is lower cost. Micron's 1z nm 16Gb DDR4 product delivers substantially higher bit density, as well as significant performance enhancements and lower cost compared to the previous generation 1y nm node.

For example, at Micron's 2017 Analyst Conference, the company published the following (Chart 3) graphic showing a cost improvement of 20-25% by going to the next technology node. I expect the same cost benefit in transitioning to the 1y nm and 1z nm nodes.

Chart 3

Also, Micron initiated the transition to 1z nm with mass production of its 16Gb DDR4 device and achieved approximately 40% reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations of 8Gb DDR4-based products. These mobile DRAM solutions can extend battery life while supporting ultra-high definition videos, AI, and machine learning on next-generation 5G flagship smartphones. And 5G is the key. According to The Information Network's above-mentioned Hot IC report, growth of 5G phones, while only 4 million in 2019, will reach 272 million in 2022.

Finally, Chart 3 also shows that more advanced nodes of DRAMs are smaller. The newest smartphones pack more memory into the same space as a previous version. I discussed this issue in an August 21, 2019, Seeking Alpha article titled "Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver."

Chart 4 shows the evolution of DRAM content over the past four years. In 2019, two 5G Chinese models have up to 12GB DRAM content, four have 8GB content, and two have 6GB content. In 2018, three had 8GB DRAM content and four had 6GB content.

Chart 4

