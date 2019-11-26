Macro Considerations Into Year-End

The main long-run contribution monetary policy can make is to provide a stable macroeconomic and financial environment. – Jerome Powell

One of the biggest challenges of every investor is to put the macro events together for finding an investment thesis. Regardless of what you trade – stocks, indices, bonds, currencies, the macro factors influence all markets.

Investing isn't local anymore. Changes in the economic outlook in other parts of the world have a profound impact locally.

With one month until the end of 2019, it is worth having a look at the current macro picture and challenges for the last month of the year. So far, 2019 exceeded all expectations – it was by far more prolific for investors than 2018, at least if we consider the Sharpe ratios for 2019 so far on major asset classes.

The S&P 500, MSCI World ex-U.S., Utilities, U.S. Aggregate Bond, U.S. MBS, and even gold outperformed 2018 so far. Can December reverse the trend?

In the United States, the Fed's support for the repo market exceeded $300 billion and counting. While "not QE," it does push equities higher. The last operation was over two-times subscribed, and the trend continues towards the end of the trading year.

One of the recent Lead-Lag Reports I wrote pointed to the fact that the annual change of US non-farm payrolls is looking reasonably consistent and stable around the 2,300,000 mark. The average for the year is 2,373,000 – the December release is unlikely to change it.

An interesting perspective, considering that Nordea’s US macro-based EPS indicator (that leads the Unemployment Rate by about nine months) points to a rise in the Unemployment Rate as early as 2020.

Still in the United States, the U.S. yield curve has narrowed approx 23bps in the recent days. It responded to the Fed's bill buying program, and no major changes are expected until the end of the year.

The US-China deal is pivotal. While the market remains optimistic about broad consensus reached, some differences remain on tariffs. This is one catalyst able to influence performances towards the year's close, but the market seems to have embraced a positive outcome already.

On the other side of the Ocean, the Euro break-up index broke to an all-time low of 5.2%. It reflects investors' confidence that Lagarde will seek closer cooperation with politicians. As a comparison, the index reached an absolute high of over 70% during the 2012 troubled economic times in the eurozone.

In Germany, the population has become complacent after ten years of upswing. It no longer cares about unemployment, but the environment and immigration concern Germans.

The ECB under Lagarde prepares to review the monetary policy position. No one expects a normalization process to begin soon, but the ECB is well aware of the side effects negative rates have on the economy.

Switzerland is a close-by example. It lowered the rates into negative territory in response to the ECB easing in early 2015 – it never changed them in the meantime, and in a recent interview, the SNB affirmed it has no problem moving them even lower.

But guess what – if negative rates are supposed to stimulate the economy and lead to higher inflation, they failed to do that in Switzerland.

Why would negative rates have a different effect in the eurozone?