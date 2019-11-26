Macro Considerations Into Year-End
Summary
- Major asset classes poised to produce high Sharpe ratio in 2019.
- The repo market proves to be challenging for the Fed into the end of year.
- Negative rates in Europe may not yield the expected result.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Lead-Lag Report. Get started today »
The main long-run contribution monetary policy can make is to provide a stable macroeconomic and financial environment.
– Jerome Powell
One of the biggest challenges of every investor is to put the macro events together for finding an investment thesis. Regardless of what you trade – stocks, indices, bonds, currencies, the macro factors influence all markets.
Investing isn't local anymore. Changes in the economic outlook in other parts of the world have a profound impact locally.
With one month until the end of 2019, it is worth having a look at the current macro picture and challenges for the last month of the year. So far, 2019 exceeded all expectations – it was by far more prolific for investors than 2018, at least if we consider the Sharpe ratios for 2019 so far on major asset classes.
The S&P 500, MSCI World ex-U.S., Utilities, U.S. Aggregate Bond, U.S. MBS, and even gold outperformed 2018 so far. Can December reverse the trend?
In the United States, the Fed's support for the repo market exceeded $300 billion and counting. While "not QE," it does push equities higher. The last operation was over two-times subscribed, and the trend continues towards the end of the trading year.
One of the recent Lead-Lag Reports I wrote pointed to the fact that the annual change of US non-farm payrolls is looking reasonably consistent and stable around the 2,300,000 mark. The average for the year is 2,373,000 – the December release is unlikely to change it.
An interesting perspective, considering that Nordea’s US macro-based EPS indicator (that leads the Unemployment Rate by about nine months) points to a rise in the Unemployment Rate as early as 2020.
Still in the United States, the U.S. yield curve has narrowed approx 23bps in the recent days. It responded to the Fed's bill buying program, and no major changes are expected until the end of the year.
The US-China deal is pivotal. While the market remains optimistic about broad consensus reached, some differences remain on tariffs. This is one catalyst able to influence performances towards the year's close, but the market seems to have embraced a positive outcome already.
On the other side of the Ocean, the Euro break-up index broke to an all-time low of 5.2%. It reflects investors' confidence that Lagarde will seek closer cooperation with politicians. As a comparison, the index reached an absolute high of over 70% during the 2012 troubled economic times in the eurozone.
In Germany, the population has become complacent after ten years of upswing. It no longer cares about unemployment, but the environment and immigration concern Germans.
The ECB under Lagarde prepares to review the monetary policy position. No one expects a normalization process to begin soon, but the ECB is well aware of the side effects negative rates have on the economy.
Switzerland is a close-by example. It lowered the rates into negative territory in response to the ECB easing in early 2015 – it never changed them in the meantime, and in a recent interview, the SNB affirmed it has no problem moving them even lower.
But guess what – if negative rates are supposed to stimulate the economy and lead to higher inflation, they failed to do that in Switzerland.
Why would negative rates have a different effect in the eurozone?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------——How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes
Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late.
That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future.
My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.