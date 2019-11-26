Eyegate: Speculative Buy For Their Better-Than-SOC Treatment In Corneal Wound Repair

The biggest risk, imo, is the near-term financial risk, as the company only has enough cash to run through Feb 2020. However, given OBG's proven superiority over SOC in PRK & other considerations, I opine that EYEG is a speculative BUY.

According to EYEG, the addressable PRK market is ~700k patients and can support a $225 monthly Rx. EYEG is also pursuing Punctate Epitheliopathies (PE) using OBG, which is a much larger target market.

EYEG is expected to receive additional top-line data next week and full data in mid December. EYEG plans to submit their application for commercialization to the FDA in H1 2020.

At day 3, 80.2% of eyes receiving the OBG were completely healed compared with 67.0% for standard-of-care, with a p value of 0.0203 in favor of OBG.

On Nov 22, EYEG announced that their PRK (photorefractive keratectomy) pivotal trial had met its primary end point, demonstrating OBG's (Ocular Bandage Gel) superiority over standard-of-care(SOC) in corneal wound repair.

Positive Pivotal Top-Line data

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company that develops products for treating eye diseases and disorders.

On Nov 22, 2019, EYEG announced that their PRK (photorefractive keratectomy) study has met its primary end point:

The results of this critical study demonstrated that EyeGate’s OBG eye drop provided a greater improvement in corneal re-epithelialization than those treated with the standard-of-care, a bandage contact lens. The statistical significance measurement was based on the number of subjects in each arm that achieved complete corneal defect closure three days post refractive surgery. At day 3, 80.2% of eyes receiving the OBG treatment regimen were completely healed compared with 67.0% for standard-of-care. This resulted in a p-value of 0.0203 in favor of OBG. In accordance with FDA standards, a p-value of 0.05 or less demonstrates superiority. As previously disclosed, the study randomized a total of 234 subjects receiving a large 9 mm corneal epithelial wound required for photorefractive keratectomy (“PRK”) surgery. The primary endpoint was masked using a reading center to determine the outcome." [emphasis added]

This positive top-line data confirms the positive results of the two earlier smaller studies.

(Source: Corporate Presentation June 2019, slide 15)

In the PR, the company indicated that they "expects to receive additional topline data next week, followed by the full data package in mid-December".

And according to Stephen From, EyeGate’s CEO:

This [positive pivotal data] allows us to submit a de novo application for commercialization, which we plan to do in the first half of 2020. OBG, if approved, will be the first product indicated to repair corneal defects, as well as the first prescription Hyaluronic Acid (“HA”) eye drop in the U.S., providing a huge opportunity for EyeGate.”

For anyone who is new to EYEG's story, some background on HA and OBG may be helpful.

HA (Hyaluronic Acid) & OBG

HA, or Hyaluronic Acid, is a naturally-occurring molecule in the body that is believed to have therapeutic properties, and a growing global market.

According to EYEG, non-ocular HA products are approved in the US for wound/burn management and osteoarthritis.

(Source: Corporate Presentation June 2019, slide 7)

EYEG's lead product, OBG, is HA modified and cross-linked, which is supposed to improve its ocular benefits.

(Source: Corporate Presentation June 2019, slide 8)

Three things to note for any potential investors. All of them can be found on page 20 of EYEG's latest 10-Q form.

1. "OBG is being developed pursuant to a de novo 510(NYSE:K) regulatory pathway for [medical] devices", which is the FDA's classification for HA products (e.g. dermal fillers, for pain in osteoarthritis of the knee).

2. "The [cross-linked HA] gel is presently available commercially as a veterinary device indicated for use in the management of superficial corneal ulcers. Manufactured by SentrX Animal Care and sold in the U.S. by Bayer Animal Health as Remend® Corneal Repair, the product has been used successfully for more than five years in dogs, cats and horses, without adverse effects. The composition of the veterinary product is identical to that of the OBG." SentrX Animal Care is EYEG's contract manufacturer.

3. "We have obtained a license from BioTime, Inc. for the exclusive worldwide right to commercialize CMHA-S for ophthalmic treatments in humans. We paid BioTime $50,000 and are required to pay an annual fee of $30,000 and royalties to BioTime based on revenue relating to any product incorporating the CMHA-S technology. Our license agreement expires when patent protection for the CMHA-S technology lapses, which is expected to occur in the U.S. in 2028. We do not have the rights to the CMHA-S platform for animal health or veterinary medicine".

Market and Sale Potential in PRK

As EYEG expects to submit their application in H1 2020 and a de novo decision for devices seems much faster than drug candidates' NDA or BLA (i.e. 150 review days vs. 10 months), it's possible that EYEG can launch OBG in PRK as early as H2 2020, if successfully approved.

According to EYEG (June 2019 presentation, slide 14), there are ~700,000 LASIK/PRK surgeries per year in the U.S. (i.e. the addressable market for OBG if/when it's approved for this indication and launched commercially).

The company also states that "Payer Research Supports WAC Pricing for up to $225 per monthly Rx."

(Source: Corporate Presentation June 2019, slide 11; red highlight added)

As top-line results showed that OBG has a statistically-significant superior benefit over the standard-of-care in PRK patients, it is perhaps reasonable to estimate a fair to good market adoption, if OBG is approved and launched successfully.

A simple, back-of-the-envelop calculation, assuming a modest 10% to 20% of the PRK market (one time of one month prescription per patient) will project a potential annual sale of ~$15 to $30 millions. (I use 30 instead of 31 for simplicity).

$15 millions=10% x 700,000 x $225 or

$31 millions=20% x 700,000 x $225

For the purpose of estimating EYEG's potential upside if/when they have sales, I'll use as examples two medical-device companies (CTSO, TTOO) that have revenues from their products.

CTSO TTOO Market Capitalization in $millions USD (on 2019-11-24) 141.04 71.89 Revenue in $millions USD 23.6 7.06 Price/Sales (P/S) ratio 5.98 10.18

(Source: Seeking Alpha: CTSO and TTOO)

Currently (2019-11-24), EYEG has a market capitalization of $25.8M.

If using a P/S ratio of 5 or 10, one can estimate the potential upside for EYEG, depending on the potential revenues.

using P/S of 5 using P/S of 10 potential revenue of $15M potential market cap: $75M (=$15Mx5) or potential upside: 190% 190%=[($75M-$25.8M)/$25.8M]x100% $150M or >4 times increase potential revenue of $30M potential market cap: $150M or potential upside: >4 times increase $300M or >10 times increase

To summarize: if OBG is successfully approved/launched in H2 2020 and EYEG can obtain 10% to 20% of the PRK market (based on their proven superiority-over-SOC) with the pricing they projected, using a P/S ratio* between 5-10, the potential upside for EYEG (i.e. market cap increase due to an increased revenue) is, imo, considerable (i.e 190% or much better).

*A note of explanation may be helpful for any reader who is skeptical about my using 5x or 10x P/S multiple to estimate the potential upside of EYEP, if/when OBG is approved/commercialized.

In my opinion, the normal metrics, such as the P/S ratio, while useful elsewhere, do not easily apply to clinical stage biotech companies, as most, if not all, these companies are not-profitable, and are unlikely to be for some time even after their first product is approved/commercialized.

My simple exercise here is only to show a very conservative estimation of what may be very achievable for EYEP in their first approved indication.

It is not an exact number and it's definitely not a serious estimate (or prediction) of OBG's peak sale (i.e. I'm not suggesting that revenues will max out at $15M to $30M).

Finally, in my observation, a 5x, 10x or greater multiple is not uncommon in the space of biotech (health care) stocks during the clinical-stage (e.g. PFNX x10; FGEN x10; GLPG x13) or when the companies transit to commercial stage (i.e. high growth period in term of revenue) with their first approved drug reaching the market (e.g. AERI 15x; GWPH 14x; SRPT 22x), while continue to develop/advance their pipeline (e.g. other candidates, other indications).

Financials

On September 30, 2019, EYEG reported a cash position of $2.45M.

(Source: EYEG 10-Q, page 3)

And the net loss for the first 9 month in 2019 is $4.39M.

With the $2.45M cash and additional ~$1.9M (gross proceeds from a private placement completed in Oct 2019), the company "anticipates having sufficient cash to fund planned operations through February 29, 2020".

Furthermore, the company also states:

On May 13, 2019, the SEC declared effective EyeGate’s registration statement on Form S-3, registering a total of $50,000,000 of its securities for sale to the public from time to time in what is known as a “shelf offering”. The Company does not know if any future offerings, including offerings pursuant to its shelf registration statement, will succeed. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that Company management will succeed in these endeavors. The Company’s recurring losses from operations have caused management to determine there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern."

(Source: EYEG 10-Q, page 8)

Therefore, the critical funding need is, imo, the most significant risk that any existing or potential investor must take note of in their own investment consideration.

In the next paragraph, I would like to provide some context for EYEG's cash crunch.

A challenging 2018-2019

According to EYEG's 10-Q (page 8), the company has an"accumulated deficit" of $97.5M since its operation in December 2004.

For those who are new, it's important to note that for most of EYEG's operational lifetime, they were actually developing a different lead product (not OBG), namely 'EGP-437 with EyeGateII system'.

OBG only became their product after their acquisition of a privately-held company (Jade Therapeutics) in 2016.

According to the clinicaltrial.gov site, EYEG has conducted 13 (11 completed) clinical trials on EGP-437, which probably accounted for most of their financial resources.

In April 2018 EYEG's presentation, the company seemed to be anticipating a successful EGP-437's phase 3 trial in Q3 2018 (and NDA submission in Q2 2019), which unfortunately turned out not to be the case (i.e. p3 trial unsuccessful; EGP-437 program on hold currently).

(Source: EYEG 2018 presentation, slide 37)

(Source)

This major setback also marked the end of EYEG's license agreements with then Valeant Pharmaceutical (now BHC) on EGP-437.

(Source: EYEG 2018 presentation, slide 24)

Indeed, this past year was challenging for EYEG, as their then lead product's p3 trial failed, licensing agreements were canceled, and the stock price declined, which necessitated a 1/15 Reverse split aimed at re-gaining Nasdaq compliance in Aug 2019.

One last thing to note that may be relevant:

In Jonathan Faison's informative 2018 article on EYEG, he made note of Armistice Capital being a significant institutional investor of EYEG, which continues to be the case, according to their latest SEC filing (Oct 18, 2019).

In fact, not only has Armistice Capital not bailed out on EYEG during this tough period, they have increased their stake (ownership) of EYEG to 63.8%. In my opinion, this is a very positive indication of the confidence Armistice Capital, EYEG's majority owner, has towards EYEG's future prospect.

Steven Boyd, the manager of Armistice Capital, sits on the EYEG BOD.

Discussion

Based on the positive pivotal data of OBG in the PRK study, I think that the probability of its being approved is high.

In the section discussing EYEG's PRK market/sale potential, I have estimated the potential upside (from 190% or much better), based on a modest (10%-20%) market adoption and peers' P/S ratio (5 or 10). If the market adoption is better than 20%, then the potential upside could be higher than my estimation.

It's reasonable, imo, to speculate that OBG's PRK market share will be significantly higher (than 20%) because of it's now proven superior-to-the-standard-of-care benefit.

In other words, because of its safety and superior benefit, I think that OBG can become the new standard-of-care for PRK patients (i.e. having the majority of the market share).

EYEG is also pursuing a second indication for OBG, which according to the company, have a much larger patient number (millions).

However, I think that focusing on the PRK market is sufficient for the near-term investment consideration.

As stated ealier, I think that the most significant risk (potential downside) is the near-term financial risk!

Simply put, EYEG needs to raise more money soon!

Or the company stated in the 10-Q form, page 21:

We will need additional financing to support our continuing operations. We will seek to fund our operations through public or private equity, debt financings, license and development agreements, or other sources, which may include collaborations with third parties. Adequate additional financing may not be available to us on acceptable terms, or at all. Our failure to raise capital as and when needed would have a negative impact on our financial condition and our ability to pursue our business strategy".

Finally, EYEG has no debt (10-Q, page 13).

Additional risks include but are not limited to:

Further insufficiencies associated with the manufacture process, besides the four items specified by the FDA and addressed by EYEG in 2018.

Delays or a failure to obtain FDA approval for OBG in PRK.

Delays or failures to commercialize OBG in PRK.

Poorer-than-estimated (<10%) market adoption for OBG in PRK, if approved and launched.

Future setbacks or trial failures for the second indication.

Conclusion

Given the risk/reward estimated in this article, I think that for investors who have the appropriate risk tolerance and a long term prospective, EYEG is a speculative BUY (imo, using only money one is prepared to lose completely).

Thanks for reading.

Disclaimer: My articles are not investment recommendations, and I am not an investment adviser. Please conduct your own due diligence for your own investment consideration and decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EYEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.