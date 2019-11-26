Formula Systems Targets Outsourced Payroll With Unique Acquisition

FORTY appears fully valued or even overvalued, so I don't see a major catalyst from this level.

With the acquisition, Formula is making a strategic move to focus more on payroll administration to service bureaus.

Unique provides a range of outsourced payroll and related administration services to businesses.

Formula Systems has acquired Unique Software Industries for up to $17.6 million in total potential consideration.

Quick Take

Formula Systems (FORTY) announced it has acquired Unique Software for up to about $17.6 million.

Unique operates as payroll software development and service company.

FORTY has added an outsourced payroll services business to its stable of public and private business investments, however the firm’s shares are priced for perfection and the transaction is small, so I don’t see a catalyst for FORTY from here.

Target Company & Market

Jerusalem, Israel-based Unique Software Industries was founded in 1989 to provide outsourced software solutions to businesses in the field of payroll administration.

Management is headed by CEO Shimon Maimon.

Unique’s primary offerings include:

pay-stubs

pension services management

education funds management

employee attendance management

According to a market research report by Kenneth Research, the global human resources payroll software market was valued at $4.79 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $9.33 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.75% between 2018 and 2025.

The main driver for this expected growth is the growing adoption of cloud based payroll software due to its advantages over traditional payroll methods.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Formula disclosed the acquisition price and terms as NIS 49 million in up front cash (approximately $14.14 million) and contingent consideration of up to NIS 12 million (approximately $3.46 million) in the four years after closing based on certain milestone achievements.

FORTY did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, Formula had $367.3 million in cash and marketable securities, so the deal does not appear to present a financial hardship.

In the past 12 months, FORTY’s stock price has risen 87.05% vs. the U.S. IT industry’s rise of 31.5% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 16.2%, as the chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,060,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,750,000,000 Price / Sales 0.66 EV / Sales 1.06 EV / EBITDA 9.56 Earnings Per Share $2.50 Total Debt To Equity 0.69 Net Free Cash Flow - 2018 $71,400,000 Revenue Growth Rate 12.33%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $50 versus the current price of $71.70, indicating they are potentially overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

FORTY acquired Unique in order to add outsourced payroll solutions to its portfolio of companies.

Formula already owns a proprietary payroll shelf software provider for processing ‘traditional payroll stubs,’ Michpal.

As Formula CEO Guy Bernstein stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Unique serves as the latest in a series of strategic moves to increase our solutions offering and our market share in the field of payroll services, in which we have operated since our acquisition of Michpal in 2017.

So, management views the deal for Unique as complementary to its existing operations in payroll and HR management.

The deal is ‘an additional strategic move towards the expansion of Formula into offering outsourced payroll solutions to service bureaus, i.e., companies that specialize in preparing and administering payroll activities for other firms.

The acquisition makes strategic sense for Formula to build on its existing business group offerings and the payroll services industry to forecast to grow at a moderate rate in the medium-term.

FORTY appears to be fully valued or even overvalued at its current price and the deal is so small that it won’t be a catalyst for the stock to advance, so I’m not optimistic about a significant upward move for FORTY from here.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.