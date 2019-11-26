Forget past mistakes. Forget failures. Forget everything except what you're going to do now and do it. - William Durant

Market movement in last twelve months:

S&P 500: +16.88%

S&P 500 Healthcare: +8.1%

Pfizer: -14.57%

Source: TradingView

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world by revenue, commands one of the highest profits in the US Pharma Industry, and yet trades at a lower P/E compared to the rest of the industry.

The company has a steady hand in the prescription drug business, with $10.1 billion in sales last quarter. Pfizer is best known for its blockbusters, Viagra and Lipitor, which were the top-selling drugs last decade and rang up as high as $13 billion in annual sales in 2006.

But things have taken a turn. Lipitor sales have plummeted to $2 billion since the statin lost patent protection in 2011. Viagra sales plunged 75% last year after erectile-dysfunction generics from Teva (TEVA) entered the US market in December 2017. These two drugs had made Pfizer the largest drug manufacturer in the world by sales.

Sales for Q3 dropped, which was mainly due to the fall of Pfizer's old off-patent drugs, but it still surpassed analyst estimates, giving a surge of 2.5% in the share price on the day of the announcement. But this is not a green signal for investors to take the plunge.

A shift in Business Strategy

Pfizer's 5-year revenue CAGR is expected to be 6% as per management. Fortunately for investors, there are no significant drugs that will be exposed to generic competition in the next five years.

Pfizer has been battling the fall in sales by spending more time in the laboratories. Though it gave up on the challenge of developing drugs for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, it spent $2.3 Billion on R&D in Q3 alone.

The company is crafting a portfolio of biosimilars. It estimates up to four approvals this year that could eventually add up to $1 billion in sales annually.

It is leading the cancer drug space, at least in the number of drugs on offer, with $2.4 billion in sales through Q3. A single breast cancer drug from the segment, Ibrance, fetched $1.3 billion in sales, up 25% YoY.

The management intends to focus on more specific treatments and therapies.

Looking at both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, the company acquired Array BioPharma (ARRY), which has two skin cancer drugs, this year at $10.6 billion in an all-cash deal at a 62% premium. Analysts expect its sales to reach $1 Billion by 2023.

The management is betting big on research and is targeting 15 new drug approvals by 2022, which will fetch about $1 billion annual sales. This billion is still a small proportion compared to the other 51 that it expects to generate this year, which is why they have been offloading consumer products business and drugs, both of which have lagging prospects.

Shedding those extra pounds

Pfizer has combined its consumer health business with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) in a JV, from which it realized an $8.1 billion pre-tax gain. It plans to spin the company out eventually.

The significant other, Pfizer - Mylan (MYL) association, will get 57% stakes in the company for Pfizer's shareholders. The combined entity is projected to earn about $19-20 billion next year. The remaining Biopharma business, 70% of total revenue, grew 9% in the last quarter and 7% in the quarter before. The top three blockbusters in this group - Eliquis, Ibrance, and Prevnar 13 - saw 18% revenue growth in Q2.

Even after taking everything into account, S&P downgraded Pfizer's rating to AA- from AA in July this year, which is not good news for investors. Moreover, the market is significantly wary of the Upjohn and Mylan merger, which it has shown with a significant fall in the total market value of Pfizer and Mylan.

The spin-off is to complete in mid-2020. The post-split Pfizer is trading at the top end of the pharma spectrum at a 2020 earnings multiple of 15.6, which is higher than Merck (MRK) and a little lower than Eli Lilly (LLY). Both of those companies offer growth above industry average through the 2020s. With profits from Upjohn lost, Pfizer will also need to display much higher growth rates to keep up the higher multiples.

Conclusion

Pfizer's strong balance sheet with enormous cash inflows makes major acquisitions possible. The company has decided to pursue more focused purchases that are smaller and less risky.

The company has ridden to the top through major breakthroughs in the lab and that is where investors can keep an eye. Eventual spin off of lagging businesses will add to the coffers beyond the cash flows its patented drugs are generating. This gives the company significant room to go big and grab the gaps in the market.

For now, let's grab some popcorn to let the story unfold a little more before we dive into the buffet. This can take anywhere from a quarter to more than a year.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!