The Losing Sector In The Junk Bond Rally

In yesterday's article entitled "A Segment of Junk Bond Market Signals Stress", I noted for Seeking Alpha readers that the spreads on CCC-rated bonds had hit their widest levels in more than 3 years. Spreads on the lowest rated segment of the market broached 10% above Treasuries for the first time since mid-2016 when credit markets were recovering from stress in commodity markets.

It is once again Energy-related credits that are dragging on high yield returns. As you can see in the table below, not only is the Energy sector the only sector with negative returns, it is the only high yield corporate bond sector that has not posted double digit returns!

This episode feels different than the late 2014 to mid-2016 swoon in the oil patch. In that period, a large state player (Saudi Arabia) was willing to add supply to the market to try and pressure higher cost, privately owned producers in North America. The gambit worked in driving down prices, but onshore production in the United States has moved higher even after that period caused a wave of corporate defaults. In a way, it was the sovereign players, who rely on oil to support social spending, who blinked. In mid-2019, West Texas Intermediate is trading for double the price it fetched at the nadir in 2016.

Even though prices are off their lows, investors are starting to fret that the capital they have poured into development has produced oil and gas, but not shareholder returns. Couple that financial concern with increased societal pressure to curb fossil fuel consumption and a move towards ESG investment mandates, and the Energy sector (XLE) is out of fashion in both debt and equity markets.

An out-of-fashion sector can ultimately produce value in the equity markets, but that is not always the case in the credit markets. Shareholders own the upside, bondholders upside is typically par. At an average price of $86 and a yield of 9.5%, high yield Energy bond prices have moved down to compensate investors for the risk that some Energy companies will not repay their lenders.

For equity investors in the Energy space, understand that investors are currently rationing capital. You want exploration and production companies that are able to invest within operating cash flow. In the current market for oil and gas, that means company's with lower marginal costs. The credit markets will not be available to finance every company that needs incremental capital.

Like the lower rated, CCC segment of the bond market, bond market investors are disfavoring Energy credits. With sky-high prices everywhere you look in capital markets, it is nice to seem some modicum of discipline being instilled. Unless, of course, you are an Energy company that needs capital.

