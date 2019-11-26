Arcos Dorados: Strong Operational Momentum Despite Macro Headwinds

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) is the largest McDonald's franchisee in the world with over 2,200 restaurants in addition to another 3,200 'dessert centers' in 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. It's been a challenging environment in the region with tepid economic growth including from its key market of Brazil which represents about 45% of total revenues. The stock has been volatile in recent years and pressured based on the trend of depreciating local currencies against the Dollar. Still, the operating results have improved more recently, and shares are up about 25% off its lows of the year. Arcos just reported its latest earnings result which highlighted some encouraging trends including strong comparable store sales and a lower debt level. This article recaps the latest developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Arcos Dorados Holdings reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on November 13th with GAAP EPS of $0.12 which was $0.03 ahead of expectations. Revenues on the quarter in U.S. Dollar terms of $750 million was $18.2 million above the market consensus, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year. More favorably, revenues climbed by 14.1% y/y in constant currency driven by an impressive 12.7% system wide comparable sales growth. The company highlighted its promotional strategy along with continued expansion of delivery as supporting incremental volume growth.

(source: Company IR)

The results while positive continue to be messy with Arcos forced to present adjusted data that excludes Venezuela which faces a hyper-inflationary environment in what has been referred to as a collapsed economy. Venezuela specifically has impacted the year to date operating income by about $4.4 million or 4% of the company's total and a $0.01 impact to this quarters EPS or 8% of the GAAP amount. Argentina is also facing its own economic crisis in a deep recession this year and high-inflationary environment which has resulted in the Peso currency losing over 50% of its value this year. Still, it's understood that these are a smaller part of the overall business.

(source: Company IR)

The as-reported operating margin fell to 5.6% from 7.4% last year with some higher food and paper expenses based on input inflation along with an increase in occupancy expenses beyond revenue growth. The company highlights an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2% that fell from 12.3% last year, although this metric included the impact of a tax credit from Brazil last year. On a comparable basis, ex-tax credit, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 120 basis points. Finally, Arcos opened 70 new locations year to date adding about 1.3% to the network. Overall, the tone from management cautiously optimistic including comments during the conference call:

Our nearly 13% increase in comparable sales was stronger than it was in the second quarter, well above blended inflation. In a scenario where GDP growth has been revised downward in many key markets, we drove traffic levels higher and saw average check growth across most of our countries. Even in dollar terms, consolidated sales increased nearly 4% despite significant FX pressure during the quarter. Our performance was particularly strong in Brazil, where we delivered 10.8% comparable sales growth, which was more than 3x local inflation. Again, we gained additional market share and outpaced the food service sector. Importantly, we are maintaining this momentum into the fourth quarter.

Cash flow from operations reached $77.1 million from $52.8 million in Q3 last year. We highlight that a trend in lower debt continued with Arcos ending the quarter with a total financial debt position at $571.4 million from $589.8 to end 2018. The net-debt increased on the quarter as the management explained they are carrying a lower cash position for efficiency purposes. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA level at 1.6x is relatively stable from 1.5x at the end of 2018, but down significantly from levels that reached 2.6x back in 2014. Overall, we view the balance sheet as a relatively strong.

(source: Company IR)

ARCO Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

BBVA Economics Research expects full year GDP growth in Latin America at 0.7% in 2019, the weakest level since 2016. The context has been the volatile global macro environment with lower commodity prices pressuring trade related industries. The expectation is for a moderate rebound into 2020 but for most of the region it's still a below-trend growth environment.

(source: BBVA Economics)

Despite the scenario, Arcos has presented relatively strong operating momentum with organic growth evident by the comparable store sales number. It's really a testament to the brand power of McDonalds that the company has been able to grow and build momentum in this environment.

A large part of the story for Arcos is the environment in Brazil which is its key market representing nearly half of all revenues and contributes closer to 75% of the total adjusted EBITDA. The country's GDP growth is forecast at about 1% this year in what has been a tepid recovery in recent years going back to its deep recession between 2015 and 2016. That being said, there are some positive trends including record low inflation that has supported aggressive rate cuts by the Brazilian Central Bank which is driving an expectation of an improving outlook going forward. GDP growth estimates in Brazil for 2020 are currently at 2.2%.

(source: Company IR)

While not a 'pure-play' on the Brazil consumer, ARCO has enough exposure to the country and its domestic conditions that investors really need to be tuned into the macro developments in the country. The biggest question for ARCO shareholders continues to be the FX risk of region currencies including the Brazilian Real which is now trading at an all-low against the U.S. Dollar and this directly effects the share price of ARCO all else equal. A 10% depreciation in the BRL from current levels would have a corresponding effect to reduce the value of Dollar based revenues and earnings from the region based on the exchange rate.

(source: XE.com)

Notably, other region currencies like the Colombian Peso and Chilean Peso are also trading at their weakest levels of against the Dollar in history. The other side to that point is that investors whom are bullish on the region's macro outlook and upside to the local currencies may find a compelling case to hold ARCO as a macro bet on the region.

In terms of valuation multiples, ARCO currently trades at about 17.4x full year 2019 consensus earnings which is in the context of revenue growth of 14.1% this past quarter in constant currency. We like the EV to EBITDA multiple trading at 10.5x and 7.3x on a forward EBITDA estimates basis as highlighting the relative value of the stock. The appearance here is that Arcos emerging growth stock that has been heavily discounted based on the macro outlook. We think this dynamic presents an opportunity benefit from the potential of better than expected macro outcomes going forward.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

It's been a difficult number of years for ARCO which was over leveraged heading into Brazil's recession back in 2015 and only recently has begun to fully recover. The company has favorably improved it balance sheet position and is now presenting solid operational numbers despite what continues to be a difficult macro environment in the Latin America region. We like the story here and see upside for the stock has the structural drivers of emerging market consumers gravitating towards the McDonald's brand will continue to support growth.

In the near term, we see ARCO as trading off the macro sentiment for the region and expect continued volatility going forward. Down the line, the possibility that conditions in the region materially improve may represent significant upside for the stock price and equity returns. We rate shares of ARCO as a buy based on its underlying operational momentum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.