Community Bank System: Unremarkable Bank - Excessive Valuation

The company's operating performance, however, is not materially different than its peers, drawing into question the basis of the premium valuation.

Community Bank System (CBU) is a regional bank with $11 billion in assets primarily serving outstate New York. The bank also has branches throughout Vermont, northern Pennsylvania, and a small presence in western Massachusetts. The company, as the name vaguely implies, has been a consolidator of community banks over the last two decades having completed 12 acquisitions with another currently in process.

In general, Community Bank System is an unremarkable bank. The company is not particularly unusual in terms of asset quality, dividends, earnings growth, efficiency ratios, equity growth, interest rate sensitivity, or operating performance. However, despite its unextraordinary attributes, the company is extraordinary in one way – valuation. Community Bank System’s shares trade at multiples to earnings, total book value, and tangible book value that far exceed both community and regional banks in general and the company’s regional peers in particular. In light of the company’s otherwise commonplace performance, the valuation appears unjustified by either past or prospective future performance.

The result is a vast potential overvaluation of an otherwise ordinary banking institution. In our view, a more appropriate valuation for the company on both absolute and relative valuation metrics would be in the range of $30.00 to $45.00 per share, a full 33%-55% below the current market price.

Comparable Institutions

In part, our analysis is based on a comparison of the company’s operating performance and valuation multiples relative to peers, so a brief comment on the selected peer institutions is necessary. In selecting comparable peer institutions, we chose three large regional banks that serve geographic regions that overlap with or are immediately adjacent to those served by Community Bank System. In combination, the three selected peers are contiguous with and virtually surround Community Bank System’s entire branch network. The geographic market areas thus have a meaningful degree of similarity while each peer institution’s operating metrics are not significantly different than those of Community Bank System. The peers are, in our view, appropriate comparable institutions for the purposes of our analysis though readers should also make their own determinations.

The first selected peer institution is F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) which we have written about on a previous occasion. F.N.B. is perhaps the most similar to Community Bank System from an operational and size perspective. F.N.B primarily serves Pennsylvania with the majority of the company’s branches immediately to the south of Community Bank Systems’ market area although the company also has branches in Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia.

The second selected peer institution is Peoples’ United Financial (PBCT), a larger regional bank than Community Bank System with somewhat weaker operating performance metrics. Peoples’ United Financial primarily serves New England adjacent to the eastern edge of Community Bank System’s market areas with branch overlap in Vermont and western Massachusetts.

The third peer institution selected is M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), a significantly larger bank ($125 billion in assets) with slightly better overall operating performance metrics. M&T’s much larger size makes the bank, in our view, a somewhat less compelling comparable peer institution of Community Bank System although the company has the greatest direct market overlap with a meaningful presence throughout New York and parts of Pennsylvania. In addition, M&T also has a greater concentration of branches in urban regions in and around Baltimore, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

The selection of comparable peer institutions is, of course, art as much as science and the selection inherently incorporates a degree of judgment on the part of the analyst. However, we consider these institutions at least reasonable peers for evaluating the performance and valuation of Community Bank System with the opportunity to make adjustment, as considered necessary, for inevitable differences.

Operating Performance

The most obvious potential differentiating factor which would justify a premium valuation for Community Bank System would be operating performance. However, Community Bank System has few attributes which are particularly unique from an operating standpoint aside from its acquisitive nature. The company’s projected forward returns on average assets and average equity, respectively, are approximately 1.6% and 9.9%. The unusual divergence between returns on average assets and average equity is related to the company’s large proportion of equity comprised of goodwill and intangibles associated with the company’s prior acquisitions. The return on average tangible equity, which is only about 54% of total equity, is a much higher 18.5%, more in line with expectations given the return on average assets.

A high return on equity would be an attractive feature for nearly any bank although caution is required when considering banks with significant goodwill and intangibles in part because the actual economic return on those intangibles can be difficult to accurately quantify. The common use of return on average tangible equity for banks with significant intangibles on the balance sheet is, in our view, something of an accounting mirage – similar to adjusted earnings, it miraculously ignores the necessity for capital invested in acquisitions to earn a rate of return of its own and improves apparent operating performance.

Institutions with high rates of return on average assets and average tangible equity do tend to trade at higher valuations that balance the benefits of a comparatively high rate of return with the lower book value which supports those higher rates of return. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC), a community bank in northeastern California which has a high return on assets and equity, is an example of a share price attempting to find the middle ground between these two factors. It’s thus possible that the high rate of return on assets may explain at least a part of the company’s premium valuation.

However, Community Bank System trades not only at a premium to its total book value – roughly 1.9 times – but also a significant premium to its tangible book value – roughly 3.5 times – which far exceeds similar multiples on other high yielding banks, including Plumas. In comparison, Plumas has higher returns on average assets and average equity than Community Bank System of approximately 1.9% and 22.5%, respectively, but trades at a multiple of tangible book value closer to 1.7 and an earnings yield approaching 12.5%. Community Bank System’s earnings yield is a surprisingly low 5%.

Similarly, the company’s other operating metrics don’t appear to justify a premium valuation on either an absolute or relative basis. Community Bank System’s returns on average assets and equity are not well outside the range for similarly situated banks or the peer institutions, which we discuss further in a moment, nor is the company’s historically consistent net interest margin – at just under 4.0% – spectacularly different than the broader community and regional bank sector.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The company’s growth in earnings per share, despite its acquisitive nature, is another potentially differentiating factor that proves less than impressive over the last decade. Community Bank System grew earnings per share at a lackluster compound annual rate of less than 4.0% from 2010 to 2016. In the 2009 to 2018 time period, earnings per share grew at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.1%, but this higher calculated growth rate is exaggerated given that it includes an unusual boost associated with nonrecurring charges which impacted earnings per share in 2009 and the benefits associated with corporate income tax reform in 2017. In the event earnings were adjusted to remove these events, the average annual growth rate drops below 10%. In the longer term, the company’s earnings per share growth has been closer to a compound annual rate of 5%.

The relatively incremental growth in earnings matches the company’s performance in terms of its efficiency ratio which has remained essentially flat for nearly a decade, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The significant jump in earnings per share for the current year and the prior year is related almost entirely to the change in corporate income tax rates rather than improvements in operating performance. In this regard, again, the company is not particularly remarkable either for the absolute value of its efficiency ratio in comparison to peers, as we discuss below, not the trend in operating efficiency, removing another potential justification for a premium market valuation.

So, given that the company’s operating performance on an absolute basis does not appear particularly remarkable, we must ask the question whether there are factors in the performance of the company relative to its peers that would suggest a rationale for a premium valuation. The question thus becomes whether Community Bank System materially outperforms its peer institutions.

Unfortunately, this also does not appear to be the case.

In terms of growth in earnings per share, despite the company’s string of acquisitions, the company has not outperformed the peer institutions. Community Bank System’s earnings performance over the periods indicated above is largely similar to – or even below – the corresponding compound annual growth rates over the same time periods for the peer institutions. M&T, for example, outperformed Community Bank System’s earnings per share growth for all the indicated periods. F.N.B. Corporation’s earnings per share performance was surprisingly similar to that of Community Bank System, so there is little remarkable about the company’s earnings per share growth on a relative basis much less on an absolute basis.

In comparison to the selected peer financial institutions, Community Bank System’s returns on average assets and average equity also do not appear particularly noteworthy. In fact, the company only slightly outperforms M&T Bank Corporation while outperforming F.N.B. Corporation by only a slightly wider margin based on current year projected results, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Likewise, in terms of asset quality, Community Bank System’s performance is proximate to its peers with the exception of M&T Bank Corporation which does have a relatively high percentage of nonperforming and past due loans even though the company’s annualized net charge-offs are not especially high. In fact, Community Bank System has a thinner allowance for loan losses than F.N.B. Corporation despite having slightly higher nonperforming loan and annualized charge-off ratios and a significantly higher percentage of combined nonperforming and past due loans as a percentage of total loans.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The same is largely the case in terms of efficiency ratios and dividends. Community Bank System is actually a relative underperformer when it comes to efficiency ratio adjusted to account for nonrecurring acquisition cost expenses. The company has the highest efficiency ratio of the selected peer institutions while also having, due to share valuation, the lowest dividend yield despite a comparatively high dividend payout ratio, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Indeed, the high payout ratio suggests both that the company does not have significant margin to grow dividends at a rate much beyond growth in earnings per share (which we have already noted has itself historically been rather unimpressive) as well as indicating that growth in shareholder’s equity will be constrained due to lower retained earnings. The only comparable institution in terms of dividend yield would be M&T Bank Corporation although, with a much lower payout ratio, M&T could significantly increase dividends and yield before impairing its relative growth rate of shareholder’s equity.

We thus find based on multiple metrics that Community Bank System doesn’t have any particularly noteworthy financial or operational attributes which would justify a premium valuation, so perhaps a rationale lies in the company’s sensitivity to interest rates.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

The lack of uniqueness, though, carries over to this area as well. In addition to a lack of differentiation between Community Bank System and its peers on other metrics, the company has no noteworthy net interest income (or net interest margin) exposure to changes in benchmark interest rates. Indeed, until recently, the company’s net interest income was (at least in the short term) negatively leveraged to both rising and declining benchmark interest rates – not exactly a basis for a premium valuation.

Source: Community Bank System Annual Report (2018)

The company has shifted its interest rate exposure over the last nine months from this essentially lose-lose condition and now has a positive exposure to rising benchmark interest rates assuming a parallel shift in the yield curve, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Community Bank System Third Quarter Report (2019) (10-Q)

The sensitivity is nonetheless quite small even on the positive side with a 200 basis point increase in benchmark rates resulting in a change in projected annualized net interest income of less than $7 million, a mere 2%. The magnitude may change over time but, on the whole, significant positive changes in interest rates would only add to annual earnings on the margin – about $0.10 per share.

The company’s potential benefit from changes in benchmark interest rates is therefore also not a reason for assigning the company a premium valuation.

On the other hand, the company’s historical insensitivity may be attractive to investors seeking a more consistent or predictable operating model in the face of potential interest rate volatility. We recognize this as a potential differentiating factor (although this is also the case for other banks, including the previously mentioned Plumas Bancorp), but in any case such a lack of volatility would similarly not justify a significant valuation premium.

Valuation

Nonetheless, Community Bank System’s valuation multiples have trended upwards over the last several years despite few attributes which would materially differentiate the company from either its peers or the broader community and regional banking sector as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Community Bank System has always been valued to varying degrees at a premium although the magnitude in recent experience is somewhat unprecedented even at the peak experienced before the last recession:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

So, it rather begs the question of what makes Community Bank System any more remarkable – and consequently worthy of a premium valuation – than other community and regional banks with similar operating performance which also serve the same or substantially similar markets? In our minds, it’s an open question – we see nothing especially unique relative to peers or the broader community and regional banking segment. However, many of these peer institutions trade a significantly lower valuations than Community Bank System, marking a stark contrast between operating metrics and valuation. The following table summarizes the current valuation metrics for Community Bank System and the selected regional peer institutions and calculates the implied valuations for Community Bank System based on the peer valuation multiples:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

M&T Bank Corporation, which overlaps geographically with Community Bank System and outperforms the company on virtually every operating metric except asset quality, has the highest peer valuation multiples and consequently results in the highest valuations. However, even in this case, the projected valuations are a solid 27% below Community Bank System’s current market price. F.N.B. Corporation, which is closest in size and has a similar market to Community Bank System while reporting better asset quality metrics and only marginally weaker operating metrics, is credited with significantly lower valuation multiples. The best case with respect to F.N.B.’s valuation multiples suggests Community Bank System is overvalued by around 47%. In any case, even giving Community Bank System a large valuation benefit over the peer valuations for some undefined reason, justifying the current market price is a stretch.

A final consideration which is uniquely interesting is that while Community Bank System has recently been paying significant premiums to market value in order to acquire additional community banks, even these acquisition premium multiples are less than the valuation multiples of Community Bank System. The two most recent acquisitions, both announced this year, of Kinderhook Bancorp and Steuben Trust Corporation occurred at around 1.7 times book value and 15 times earnings. The premiums to pre-announcement market values were an astonishing 72% and 45%, respectively, although the Steuben Trust acquisition was actually closer to 58% given a large upward move in the company’s shares in the week before the announcement. In a sense, neither Community Bank Systems nor the acquisition targets themselves felt that their businesses warranted valuation multiples comparable to those of the acquirer.

In the event Community Bank System were valued on these transaction multiples, the company’s current share price would still be 11% to 25% over fair market value.

Conclusion

Community Bank System has traded at a premium relative to peers for an extended period of time despite having few (if any) attributes that materially differentiate the bank’s operational performance. The premium valuation multiples have, moreover, grown over the last several years and now exceed even the company’s own historical peak multiples.

However, it’s difficult to assign any significant valuation premium to the company relative to its peers and, while some of those peers may themselves be mildly undervalued, the valuation gap suggests that the most optimistic fair value is still well below the current market price.

It’s certainly possible that the company’s premium valuation will persist for a period of time. The mere presence of overvaluation is not in itself a guarantee that valuation multiples will compress in the future. We’d generally look at an options-based strategy versus an outright short strategy under these conditions due to the better overall risk/return balance. However, in the case of Community Bank System, long term options are not available, limited opportunities using this approach. Nonetheless, while an outright short strategy may require patience and ultimately prove challenging based solely on the historical persistency of the company’s valuation multiples – however irrational – it’s certainly still a compelling position.

