Imperial Brands: 12% Yield With Defensive Global Brands

Imperial brands is the cheapest global tobacco company in an industry that has been immensely pressured over the past two years. As a result, the stock currently sports a dividend yield of 12%+ versus roughly 6-7% for heavyweight peers Philip Morris (PM), Altria (MO), and British American (BTI).

The past two years have not been kind for the major tobacco companies to say the least. Due to a combination of continuing declines in smokers and intensified regulatory scrutiny for vaping, big tobacco has suffered share price declines ranging from 20% - 50%.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Despite poor share performance, the underlying business for group has been rather resilient as a result of successful price increases to offset volume declines. This has been the playbook for the major tobacco companies over the past decade in the face of secular smoking declines. As a result, tobacco companies have been one of the best investments of all time, until now.

The current consensus on the street is that the price increase strategy employed in the past will be much less effective going forward due to a potential acceleration in smoker decline and limited price elasticity due to perpetual increases resulting in rather high prices already. Additionally, with increased regulatory scrutiny in vaping, the fear is that big tobacco’s best avenue for growth has been effectively shut off.

There is some logic to the above concerns, and they should rightfully be discounted in the share price. However, each major tobacco company has its own set of unique exposures and considerations. This article will address Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) specifically, as it is my view that they have been over-punished, yet exhibit some characteristics that should insulate them somewhat versus their peers.

In a nutshell, Imperial Brands has perhaps the second-best global exposure (second to Philip Morris), despite being the 4th largest tobacco company in the world.

Source: Imperial Brands Feb 2019 Investor Presentation

With a diverse portfolio of cigarette brands across the spectrum, as well as one of the most coveted cigar portfolios (which may be sold for up to £2B ($2.6B)), the company has a good number of options to either monetize or leverage their capacity. Their global exposure also insulates them somewhat from any single country specific secular decline acceleration. That said, there are still risks that should be noted.

Risk #1: Potential acceleration in smoker decline

There is no escaping the fact that smoking is in a continuous decline, and this applies to Imperial Brands as well. However, as can be seen below, Imperial Brands has good global exposure, with each region exhibiting their own cadence in declines. If the bears are right and smoking does experience a perpetual decline to zero, it is better to have fingers in as many pies as possible to “stay afloat” as long as possible.

Source: Imperial Brands 2019 Annual Report Announcement

Risk #2: Limited price elasticity

If history is any guide, smoking is an extremely difficult habit to kick, and users are generally price insensitive to satisfy their needs. While this certainly has negative consequences in the grand scheme of things, it has resulted in rather resilient operating metrics. There has yet to be any convincing evidence that this will cease to be the case, though I should caution that the outlook is not exactly bright either. However in the case of Imperial Brands, operating margins going forward have a possible double benefit – from price increases and potentially FX tailwinds (68%+ of operating profit is from outside the US)

Source: quickfs.net

Source: Imperial Brands 2019 Annual Report Announcement

Risk #3: Vaping regulatory scrutiny

While a curb on vaping may hurt growth prospects, it may also stem the decline in traditional cigarettes due to less intense cannibalization. At the same time, it would also likely lead to rationalization among competitors in the vaping space, which could entrench more established/ well-known players. Imperial Brand’s flagship vaping product, blu, is a strong player (used to be #1 in 2014 before falling behind JUUL). Blu’s growth has slowed recently due to a confluence of numerous competitors and huge money pumped behind JUUL, which has caused bears to neglect Imperial Brands as an orphan with no future. However, one could argue that with the intense scrutiny placed upon JUUL and the overall vaping industry in general, profitability becomes closer (as competition falls by the wayside), and blu has a fighting chance to be one of the top players. They certainly have the foundation for it.

Source: Imperial Brands Feb 2019 Investor Presentation

At the very least, blu represents optionality for Imperial Brands, and one they did not burn a deep hole in their pockets to acquire. Should the vaping industry prove to be a bubble that never matures, Altria (MO) probably stands to lose the most, as they invested significant sums into JUUL and what looked to be peak valuation in hindsight.

Valuation/ Valuation Discrepancy

Finally, this thesis in Imperial Brands by no means ignores the very real case bears have against the company (and the industry as a whole). Imperial Brands is more levered than their peers (~3x Debt to EBITDA vs ~2x – 2.5x for peers), but they also trade at roughly half their multiple. Although the discount has some merit (more levered capital structure, not as many dominant brands as the other big 3), there is also likely some non-fundamental aspects causing such a large gap. Specifically, UK fund manager Neil Woodford has been winding down his fund due to recent poor performance. As a large shareholder in Imperial Brands, this has likely caused an overhang as additional shares get dumped onto the market. A forced seller in a hated industry can cause some temporary dislocations that may prove attractive for long-term holders.

At roughly 8x free cash flow and their intention to pay down debt via their estimated $2.6B sale of their premium cigar division, Imperial Brands looks well primed to achieve respectable returns for the patient investor. In the meantime, investors can collect a 12% dividend while waiting for shares to possibly recover/ re-rate. The dividend may be cut slightly should the business face intensifying headwinds, or the company decides to pay down their debt. However, the difference is so substantial to peers that any likely cut should still look very attractive vs peers, and certainly long-term US government bonds at the current time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.