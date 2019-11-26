SFL Corporation Ltd.: It Is Called Adaptability

I keep repeating myself, quarter after quarter, and I recommend this company as a long-term investment.

Operating revenues were $111.53 million compared to $111.0 million the same quarter a year ago and unchanged sequentially. The company had a net income of $3.822 million for the 3Q.

Source: World Maritime News

Investment Thesis

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) remains my only selected "transportation and shipping" company that I have held happily in my long-term portfolio for many years. I have regularly followed SFL on Seeking Alpha with a long-lasting buy/accumulate rating.

This shipping company has been able to deliver impressive results because of the management's ability to regularly fine-tune the company's business model to the right segment, which is consistently moving in a challenging shipping market environment.

I call it adaptability, and it is the primary reason that explains the success of this company. It has been very proactive and has invested wisely in different business segments to maximize cash flow return.

The business model is highlighted by the presentation below.

SFL's current fleet is comprised of 92 ships or drilling rigs with a charter hire in Q3 2019 of 37% on bareboat charter and 63% time charter. The actual backlog of the company has remained constant sequentially at $3.7 billion.

Source: From SFL Presentation

Note: In September, SFL acquired three new builds, 300,000 deadweight ton crude old carriers or VLCCs, and the first vessel was delivered in late September. The purchase price of $60 million, which is very attractive compared to the charter-free values of nearly $100 million for these vessels. Also, during the quarter, the company acquired three container vessels ranging from 2,400 to 4,400 TEU.

One excellent achievement which characterizes SFL is the dividend yield paid by the company. It is currently 9.92% with a third quarter dividend of $0.35 per share, which was the company's 63rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid.

Thus, I keep repeating myself, quarter after quarter, and I recommend this company as a long-term investment. However, it is essential to trade the stock short term as well. This sector is highly volatile, and using one-third of your holding to trade the stock based on the RSI should be an excellent idea that could increase your profit significantly while offering extra security.

Ole Hjertaker, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Over the years, we have paid more than $26 per share in dividends or more than $2.2 billion in total, and we have a fixed rate charter backlog of $3.7 billion, which should support continued dividend capacity going forward. The total charter revenues in the quarter were $152 million with 89% of this from vessels on long-term charters and 11% from vessels employed on short-term charters and in the spot market.

SFL - The Raw Numbers: Third Quarter Of 2019 And Financials History

SFL 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 92.35 96.80 111.0 118.57 116.54 110.90 111.53 Net Income in $ Million 24.66 15.77 29.93 3.47 33.59 28.12 3.82 EBITDA $ Million 65.93 66.39 87.50 69.11 97.37 94.89 71.36 (estimated by Fun Trading) Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 99.51 107.72 120.50 125.95 91.79 90.80 89.93 EPS diluted in $/share 0.24 0.15 0.28 0.03 0.31 0.26 0.04 Operating cash flow in $ Million 50.0 44.1 51.7 55.2 48.56 45.05 65.60 CapEx in $ Million 0.0 511.0 210.0 416.7 1.32 0.84 117.94 (estimated by Fun Trading) Free Cash Flow in $ Million 50.0 -466.9 -158.3 -362.5 47.24 44.20 -52.34 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 265.1 258.4 271.1 298.6 249.9 328.0 265.10/If we add investment in associates we have $303.21 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,435 1,916 1,955 1,437 1,410 1,463 1,489 Dividend per share in $ 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 105.02 107.61 107.61 107.62 107.65 107.61 107.63

Source: SFL release and Morningstar

Total liquidity is a tricky element for SFL.

The total cash above is the cash and cash equivalents plus investment in marketable securities. However, SFL owned 11 million shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO), which fluctuate in value, but decided to sell nearly half of the shares held. Moreover, if we add the investment in associates, the total cash can go higher. It seems that SFL considers the total cash of $291 million for 3Q'19.

In the conference call, Akel Olesen said:

[W]e would like to highlight that after owning 11 million Frontline shares for several years, we have freed up most of the capital tied up in these assets and expect to deploy the capital in new investments. Approximately half of the 11 million shares have been sold [...] Then looking at liquidity and CapEx status, at quarter-end, we had approximately $164 million cash on the balance sheet, including cash held in wholly-owned nonconsolidated subsidiaries. In addition, the company had marketable securities of approximately $127 million, based on market prices at the end of the quarter.

After the quarter, SFL sold over $100 million of FRO stocks.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog Discussion

1 - Operating Revenues were $111.53 million in 3Q'19

Operating revenues were $111.53 million compared to $111.0 million the same quarter a year ago and unchanged sequentially. The company had a net income of $3.822 million for the third quarter of 2019 or $0.04 per share.

This quarter, the company added more than ~$160 million in the backlog. The company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $25.9 million in the third quarter.

2 - Free cash flow

SFL free cash flow or FCF can be confusing when the company is purchasing vessels as SFL did in 2018. I calculate the generic free cash flow from the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

I have calculated CapEx the same way as Morningstar did the preceding quarter by adding the Purchase of vessels ($27.94 million) and Additions to finance leases and vessel loans ($90.0 million). In 2Q'19, the total was $0.844 million.

Higher CapEx is crucial for SFL. The long-term benefits are manifest, and the immediate adverse effects are just temporary. SFL shows a loss in FCF of $52.3 million in 3Q'2019, and a yearly FCF is a loss of $322.4 million.

Dividend payout is now $151 million based on ~107.6 million shares.

If we look at the estimated free cash flow for 2019, it seems that SFL will be able to pay $0.35 per share in the next coming quarters.

3 - Debt analysis

SFL long-term debt (including current) is $1.489 billion and adjusted EBITDA ("ttm") is $398.47 million (please see table above). The ratio LT Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is now 3.7x, which is lower than the shipping industry in general. In the conference call, Aksel Olesen indicated:

In the third quarter, the company raised NOK 100 million or approximately $11 million through a tap issue on a bond loan with maturity in 2023. The bonds were issued at a premium to par, and the new outstanding amount after the tap issue is NOK 700 million. The incremental amount has been swapped to U.S. dollars at an all-in fixed rate of approximately 5.9%.

Source: SFL previous presentation

4 - Total backlog is $3.7 billion in 3Q'19 (The company owns a diversified fleet of 92 vessels and drilling rigs)

1 - The liners fleet

SFL generated gross charter hire of about $82 million, with almost 65% derived from time chartered vessels and nearly 35% from bareboat charters.

2 - The tankers fleet

SFL generated $16 million in gross charter hire in the quarter, and no profit split from its VLCCs on charter to Frontline was recorded in the quarter as two of the three of vessels underwent scheduled class surveys and "scrub" installments during the third and into the fourth quarter.

After the recent investments in new assets on long-term charters, the company expects an increase in the fixed revenue from its tankers. Notably, coming from the potential upside from a profit split arrangements from the three vessels with Frontline and two Suezmax tankers currently trading in the spot market.

Both of these vessels were scrubbed and fitted up scheduled class surveys in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

3 - Dry bulk vessels

SFL generated $28 million in gross charter hire in the third quarter, with approximately 80% was derived from vessels on long-term charters. During the quarter, SFL received roughly $200K in profit split from charters from Golden Ocean.

After quarter-end, SFL agreed to invest in scrub installation on seven of its Capesize bulk carriers on long-term charters to Golden Ocean in exchange for increased charter rates from January 2020.

4 - Offshore segment

SFL received a charter hire of around $27 million in the third quarter, all from the Seadrill (SDRL) rigs. It was down from about $30 million in the second quarter, due to a scheduled rate reduction for the rest of the unit with effect from May 2019.

The company's three drilling rigs are chartered to guarantee the affiliates of Seadrill fully. The harsh environment jack-up rig, West Linus, has been sub-chartered to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) until the end of 2028, while the harsh environment semisubmersible rig, West Hercules, is employed on consecutive shorter-term sub charters to Equinor in the North Sea. The semisubmersible rig, West Taurus, is currently in warm stacked in Norway.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Looking forward, recent enhancements to the company's fleet are generating constant adjusted EBITDA, as the chart below is indicating clearly. I like what the company is doing with careful acquisitions and crucial investments. This strategy will generate higher future net cash flow and income.

Note: The adjusted EBITDA excludes 100% owned associates, which is an additional $26.870 million.

Two important topics:

First, the new maritime regulations focused on reducing pollution at sea to be implemented in 2020 (IMO 2020). To be able to continue using lower-cost high sulfur ("SOX") fuel oil or so-called HSFO from 2020 and beyond, vessels will have to be upgraded with exhaust gas scrubbers. The alternative is to use more expensive low-sulfur fuel with a priced differential estimated at around $200 per ton next year. A scrubber installation costs between $2.5 million and $7 million per vessel.

Ole Hjertaker said in the conference call:

The tanker market has recently strengthened and is expected to be healthy for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020 as crude oil demand is forecasted to increase through the end of the year and a temporary reduction in vessel supply is expected as owners prepare for the upcoming implementation of IMO 2020.

Second, Seadrill is again facing potential financial trouble.

The offshore drilling so-called recovery is not sufficient to allow Seadrill to survive after 2021. It is not clear how a new restructuring will impact SFL, but it will, and it is crucial to follow the subject carefully.

Including the West Linus, we have reduced debt from $1.9 billion initially on the Seadrill related rigs to around $625 million currently or just over $200 million per rig. And of this aggregate outstanding loan balance, only $266 million or less than 40% is currently guaranteed by SFL.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree again with Finviz's interpretation. While the line support seems accurate at about $14.00-$14.10, which has been tested successfully today, on the other side, line resistance in violet is misleading. Why taking the top in March as a reference is a mystery. The line resistance that I see is based on an ascending channel pattern, which is formed with the line support in blue and a parallel passing by the top reached at the end of October. Line resistance is now $15.25-$15.40.

The short term strategy is to sell about 25% of your position around $15.30 and wait for a possible retracement at $14 or lower to accumulate slowly. However, it is crucial to look carefully at $14 and see if the stock can hold support before buying back. SFL starts to be a little bit rich right now, and it is prudent to maintain your position until a significant retracement will occur. One strong lower support is $13.25.

On the bullish side, SFL could eventually cross the resistance (breakout) and could test $16.75-$17.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term the stock often as well.