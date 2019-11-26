Investing For A Teenager, According To A Teenager

It is easy to be intimidated by investing, but most of the important information is easy to find online once you know what you are looking for.

Supplemental editor's note: This is the inaugural article from a high-school-age investor who received special permission to write articles intended to spark interest in investing among others his age, as well as for any other investors near the start of their learning curve.

My name is José, and I am a 14-year-old young man interested in helping other young people learn about and get started with investing. From my perspective, I feel that adults usually believe young people can't invest money because of our age. As a young person, I believe that time is our advantage because we have more of it than adults do!

How I started investing

I started investing when I was much smaller, when my dad bought me some shares in companies I was familiar with and which made products I knew well, such as Apple (AAPL), McDonald’s (MCD) and Coca-Cola (KO). I didn’t know everything about these companies but every time my investments paid dividends, my dad and I would use that money to buy more shares of these companies, as well as some others like water companies and shipping companies. My dad and I invested money based on what products we thought people would continually buy. For example, we figured that people would always buy Coca-Cola, so that was a big reason we bought shares of the company.

Once I was about 10 or 11 years old, my dad let me take responsibility for reinvesting all the dividends that my investments pay into my portfolio. We have one particular guideline: I won't sell any shares once I buy them, because my strategy is to be a long-term investor. That means I don’t try to guess about stock prices or what the stock market is going to do. My job is basically to just collect dividends and then use those to add more and more shares.

My investing strategy

As many experienced investors know, compounding is a very important factor depending on how one might choose to invest. Compounding takes an incredibly long time before you notice any big change in how you are doing, but my experience has taught me that it is extremely well-paying and keeps me from getting in my own way. My overall goal is to make money by using the power of compounding. This means I take dividend income I receive and reinvest it into more income-producing shares that produce more income, and so on. I've been at it for longer than I can remember.

The key thing is that compounding gets exponentially more effective the longer it is done. Most investors who start investing when they are 30 or 40 years old might only have 30 or 40 years left to let the power of compounding work. Young people like us could have more like 60, 70, or maybe 80 years of compounding. Take this example as to why this is important: If you invest $1,000, it pays you $30 a year, and that grows at 10% for 40 years, you end up with $58,537. But if you let it compound for 50 years - just another 10 years - you end up with $152,308. That is why getting started with investing at a young age is such a great idea. Those extra few years grant young investors like us the chance for much higher returns.

How I pick companies

My strategy is to pick companies I am familiar with - ones that produce products people will always need or want to buy. These are the companies that can keep paying dividends for all the many years I plan to own the stock. Again, the key thing with compounding is that, the longer you do it, the larger your investment returns can be. So I think it is very important for teenagers like me get a head start with investing. There are eight companies that I own in my portfolio (alongside others) that I think would be easy for someone my age to understand enough to invest in. These companies are Apple, American Waterworks (AWK), Disney (DIS), Hershey (HSY), Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, McCormick (MKC), and Starbucks (SBUX). I am not an expert in any of these companies, but in my view they all make products that people will always buy, or they deliver necessary services like pumping water into people’s homes. I mostly own these companies because they consistently raise their dividends. What this means to me is that it is unlikely the company will reduce or halt their payout. That’s the key for how I compound my portfolio income. I want to keep getting more income to invest, so look for companies like Hershey or Starbucks that sell stable products people always buy.

How I keep track of it all

I keep track of my portfolio using a spreadsheet that lets me see how much dividend income I earn from each company. I’ll give an illustration based on an investment that I planned to make earlier this month. First, here is a copy of part of my investment spreadsheet, where you can see the eight companies I mentioned and some of the shares I own.

Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2019). Portfolio Income Growth [Spreadsheet]. Data Source: Yahoo Finance

This spreadsheet displays my most recent income for this part of my portfolio, which is $235.82 per year. It shows the companies that I own, how many shares I own, how much dividends they pay and how much each of my positions costs. The second most important part of the spreadsheet is that it displays the income growth rate of my portfolio - which, in my case, is the average growth rate since I was two years old. But the most important part of the spreadsheet is shown at the second-to-last line in the lower right corner, because the spreadsheet automatically extrapolates the data to calculate what my portfolio income could be in 50 years, assuming that the average growth rate remains unchanged. If you are a young investor like me, you can see why having 50 years to invest is so great. The future income from this part of my portfolio in 50 years could be $35,597 per year if it keeps growing at 10% a year. Today the income is just $232.42, but thanks to compounding, that number gets huge after 50 years. That is the most important part of my strategy and why I think it could work for others my age.

Last of all, on the very bottom right, the spreadsheet shows what will happen to my future income in 50 years if I buy more shares of stock – which I planned to do earlier this month because I received $236 of dividend income that I needed to reinvest.

A real investment example, step by step.

In trying to decide which stock to invest my $236 in, I was choosing between two different stocks: McDonald's or Coca-Cola. The first thing I do is go online to CNBC.com to check the stock prices for each company.

Source: CNBC.com (2019) Coca-Cola Co (KO:NYSE)

Source: CNBC.com (2019) McDonald's Corp (MCD:NYSE)

From observing this, I see that I can either afford one share of McDonald’s or four shares of Coca-Cola. To choose which stock to buy, I check to see what happens to my income in 50 years if I buy one or the other of these companies. If I buy 4 shares of Coca-Cola, for example, my future income in 50 years might go up by $1,037.37 per year, which is what you see on the bottom right corner.

Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2019). Portfolio Income Growth [Spreadsheet]. Data Source: Yahoo Finance

On the other hand, if I buy one share of McDonald’s, my income in 50 years may only go up by $795.99 per year.

Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2019). Portfolio Income Growth [Spreadsheet]. Data Source: Yahoo Finance

I can see that buying four more shares of stock of Coca-Cola could grant me more income than the single share of McDonald’s, so I am leaning towards investing in Coca-Cola. But first I need to think about what the biggest risks are and look at the company's financial data.

My strategy's risks

There are two main risks inherent in my strategy of investing in companies based on the quality of their products and reinvesting dividends.

First, of course, the stock price could fall - and unfortunately I know this only too well from personal experience! There was a type of root beer that I really liked when I was smaller, and while I was drinking some of it I asked my dad if Reed's, Inc. (REED), the company that made this root beer, was privately owned. It turns out that it was publicly traded, and I decided to buy some stock because I figured the product was so good that other people must be buying it as well! If other people buy it, I reasoned, then surely the company manufacturing it must be making a fortune! I originally made ~400% on that investment; its stock price soared very high.

Source: CNBC.com (2019) Reed's (REED:NYSE)

Then the stock price crashed along with company earnings, and stayed permanently lower. I lost nearly all of the value of my stock in that company. Good products don't always mean good profits, and without profits, there won't be dividends to reinvest. Have I lost confidence in the company? No. I still own the stock because I think there is a chance for the company to start earning profits from its excellent products. As history shows, I can be wrong on a company. But when stock prices fall, I stick to my approach of not selling and, yes, reinvesting.

Source: CNBC.com (2019) Reed's (REED:NYSE)

I also learned that sometimes crashing stock prices aren't a bad thing. I lived through the financial crisis of 2009, but I was too young to understand what was happening. My portfolio crashed like everyone else's, but my dad and I just kept reinvesting dividends. Today, my portfolio income has compounded many times over. In fact, it is beneficial if a company's stock price falls, because then you can use the dividends to buy more shares at a lower price. If you do that, you can end up getting more dividends for your investment dollars. Or, potentially, you could experience what I did with my Reed's investment.

The second risk is that the company you buy could cut its dividends. As experienced investors know, if the dividend exceeds the company's earnings, that is a warning sign that the company might eventually have to cut the dividend. Here is how I analyze this risk for Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola has a long track record of sustaining and growing its dividend payment, and they really don't want to tarnish that. I can check this information on this very website.

Source: Seeking Alpha (2019) KO- The Coca-Cola Company

Since a company can only pay dividends if it has earnings, I check the company's earnings too. What I can see is that recently Coca-Cola's dividend has been higher than its "normalized earning per share" (which means the company's core earnings minus unusual expenses/gains). This could be a red flag.

Next, I check the dividend safety.

Source: Seeking Alpha (2019) KO- The Coca-Cola Company

This shows me the company's future estimate for earnings is $2.11 per share (this is the line that says "Annual Non-GAAP EPS (FWD)" which just means an informed guess about a company's earnings for the next year). If the earnings estimate proves accurate, that would mean the company has enough earnings to pay the dividend. Coca-Cola has a very long dividend history, and it sells high-quality products that look unlikely to go out of style. That is why I believe Coca-Cola will be able to afford to keep or raise its dividend in the future, which means I should be able to continue my compounding strategy with it.

There are resources I can look at that provide me with confidence that Coca-Cola will continue to perform strongly well into the future. In my case, I believe that product innovation and sustainability are the keys that create future profitability. For example, Coca-Cola plans to introduce new a new concept called "local flavors". New products keep Coca-Cola exciting, fresh and new, and "local flavors" can make people very interested in what Coke might taste like in a particular local area or even lead to Coca-Cola tourism. Innovation should bring even more profit to the company, leading to more dividends as well as continued opportunities for me to compound my portfolio income.

Source: Coca-Cola (2019) Specialty Sodas With a Local Twist

My conclusion

To conclude, what is most important for teenagers like us is that we can invest something like $236, which might not seem like a lot to some people - and thanks to the power of compounding it can produce drastically higher amounts over the very long time period that we have as investors thanks to our age. Other teenagers could use the same compounding approach I do by coming up with a list of companies and products that they know, picking the companies that pay dividends, and then reinvesting the dividends into more shares. It isn’t necessary to have a very detailed understanding of everything about the companies so long as you aren’t trying to guess about stock prices, or figure out when to sell. It is easy to be intimidated by investing, but the main thing I want to say is: Don't be.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.