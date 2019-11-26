Qudian: Unconvinced

Qudian (QD) hosted a second Q3 earnings call to calm the market’s nerves as the share has fallen more than 40% since its Q3 results where we saw deceleration growth in the cash loan business and a potential slowdown in the Open Platform as indicated by the downward adjustment in full-year guidance.

While the management give the investors some assurance on its risk management, asset quality and the sustainability of the open platform, we remain unconvinced on the asset quality and the open platform as we believe that it will be difficult for QD to drive loan growth without sacrificing asset quality and that the open platform remains an undifferentiated product compared with the other borrower referral process that the other lenders are doing. The big difference is that QD was an early-mover into the “open platform” and made it a product while the other lenders did not take a similar approach to create a PR around their “open platform”.

Still unconvinced

On risk management, QD has avoided P2P lending from the onset and we believe that this is one of the key reasons why many investors (both retail and professional) prefer QD over the rest as it was less subject to the P2P crackdown. Given the uncertainties associated with the P2P sector and its questionable value, QD certainly made the right move.

Management stressed QD’s risk management focus given its focus on upgrading to the internet micro-lending license and putting a system in place to avoid the pricing surpass 36% IRR, which translates to roughly 20% APR, so staying compliant has allowed QD to avoid heavy-handed regulatory or even law enforcement crackdown as experienced by the other lenders. In this area, we have no issue with QD with the exception that without a stable traffic flow from Ant, it will be increasingly challenging for it to refine its risk management model. We note that the risk model needs new users to be optimized. In QD’s case, it is reusing its existing users which may not be accretive to the overall risk management process.

On asset quality, management pointed out that the weak Chinese economy and the tightened regulatory environment have reduced borrower liquidity. Despite the 400m potential users that the management cited as positive, we find this admission to be alarming given that it is typical for Chinese borrowers to take out loans from one platform to repay the loans from the other platform. Borrowers in the lower-tier cities (where QD operates) can have upwards of 10-20 lending apps in their devices. The massive exodus of P2P and cash loan lenders is creating a liquidity issue and without money from other platforms to repay QD, we believe that delinquency could ramp higher than the 10-12% D1 delinquency rate that we saw in 3Q19.

On the open platform, we once again agree with management’s view that the future of Chinese online consumer lending is not about technology companies taking on risk or P2P, which is why Ant Financial has agreed to shift away from finance and more into fintech early last year. Management highlighted that the open platform is not a simple customer referral business but a complete technology solution set from user engagement to activation to repayment to the collection. On the surface it does appear to be a robust technology set but we want to remind investors that this set, in essence, is referring customers to the banks in where QD receives a fee, and this model is used by many listed lenders including 360finance (QFIN), FinVolution (NYSE:PPDF), and Lexin (LX) and they all use a similar approach to the one carried out by QD so we see little meaningful differentiation. Additionally, if QD’s loans are seeing increased delinquency, we believe that such an effect could spillover to the open platform, where the banks will also see higher delinquency and because cautious about accepting borrowers from the open platform. Although the management stated that the number of bank partners continues to increase (up to 20 so far), we will be more comfortable when the large national and the regional banks start to work with QD rather than the subscale city-level banks that have a higher preference on driving their loan books.

Finally, on guidance, QD launched several micro-loan trial programs within its borrower base. These loans are typically RMB500-RMB1000/user and they resulted in higher delinquencies as a result (this is essentially subprime borrowers stealing QD’s money). Although the new guidance is still a 57% growth from 2018, the decrease in guidance suggests that QD will likely find it challenging to grow beyond its current 6.3m without sacrificing some asset quality.

Bounce-back on overselling?

We believe that the shares could see the near-term bounce-back as the entire sector appears to be oversold with valuation trading below 3x 2020E P/E and less than 1x P/B. However, we recommend investors to take profit on any material share appreciation as we believe that the near-term trend for the entire sector will be volatile and that investors are better off staying on the sidelines and avoid these online lenders due to questionable business model and uncertain regulations.

We believe that the near-term selling pressure could come from a combination of fundamental concerns and selling of existing private equity shareholders.

On the fundamental side, the Q3 earnings season has not been friendly to the Chinese online lenders due to the weak macro which has partially contributed to the higher delinquency rate as well as the uncertain regulatory landscape involving the P2P sector and the loan facilitation model that is technically still unlicensed.

On the technical side, we believe that some private equity investors may be exiting the online lending sector which created additional selling pressure on the shares. Currently, less than 5% of the total shares outstanding are in the hands of PE investors for QD, but for Lexin (LX) and 360finance (QFIN), we see a higher proportion of PE ownership where LX has around 11% of the common stocks in the hands of PE while QFIN still has around 15-20m shares weighing on the stock from the lockup expiration.

In conclusion, QD’s management call offered little for us to change our bearish view on the stock. Although the stock could certainly see some bounce in the near-term, we believe that investors are increasingly losing faith in the online lenders given the soft macro and the growing regulatory risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.