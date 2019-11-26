Lyft: Eventually You Have To Make 'Em Pay

Can we agree that ridesharing is here to stay? It is not a revolution in travel, as revolutions of any sort replace one thing with another. Rather, it is a disruptive innovation that has created a different choice in transportation as a service; one that offers customers such desired variables as convenience, cost and cleanliness. And, then there are the issues of competition – taxicabs in various cities have long held a monopoly or, at best a duopoly, which may have certain elements of price fixing, but to be fair let’s call it price similarities. Having experienced many a taxi ride in many a city, the first thing I do is recognize my choices are limited and costly, particularly after encountering some mysterious substance on the taxi seat and finding out my clothes will need to be laundered. So it is that the three horseman of the rider’s apocalypse inform the decisions of those seeking some reasonable form of transportation that infers something better than taxi service.

The Price of Doing Business

It is in the sweet spot between transportation and service that ridesharing arose and gained traction. As with any effort at offering consumers a service for a price, there is the need to gain sufficient “critical mass” to make the business a reality and, as any business would hope, achieve profitability. Or, why else be in business?

And, it is how one goes about making that service known to the consuming public that is at the heart of achieving the much-needed critical mass. What both Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) sought to do was very similar, market their product in ways to gain a growing share of riders and do it quickly. Replete with driver incentives and rider promotions, the companies sought to have a sufficient number of drivers to carry a corresponding growing number of riders to disparate destinations and doing so by utilizing a dedicated app that marries the service and provides the requisite means to navigate to and from locations.

Yes, the apps have more to them; including demand projections and scheduled rides. But this discussion is not about the apps, and certainly not about how either might claim the much sought after but rarely attained competitive advantage; because, frankly, neither have it in meaningful ways that cannot be imitated; which is one of the four measures of competitive advantage. Though discussions of strategy are relevant, lest I get too far into the weeds, let me return to the point of this article – Lyft’s recent pronouncement they will become profitable.

We heard it before. In June 2019, shortly after going public, co-founder John Zimmer said this…

“And so, the path [to profitability] is quite simple, there's two main pieces. One is: Rides are profitable in most markets. And then obviously we have to cover our overhead. And so, the more rides that we do, the more that it covers that which doesn't scale with the growth. And secondly, per-ride, variable costs, things like insurance, are coming down. And will continue to come down. And we have a very clear path to profitability, with $3.5 billion in the bank and we intend to invest that well to get a good return for our investors.”

I think the discussion was a bit convoluted, but you get the point.

We also heard this confident bluster three months later… when Lyft cofounders Logan Green and John Zimmer said at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference that they expected the company to be profitable by the fourth quarter of 2021, a year earlier than analyst forecasts. We should recognize that Lyft reported a loss of $644 Million for the second quarter 2019. But there is this from the all-knowing “Street”… Wall Street has remained bullish on the ride-hailing company. Analysts have 26 "buy" ratings, 10 "holds," and just two "sells" on the stock. And, recently, JP Morgan added Lyft to its top picks.

Consistently, Zimmer and Green argue that Lyft’s core ridesharing business will eventually scale enough to where operating leverage can kick in, while operating expenses will grow relatively more slowly. However, undercutting the argument that market share is key to profitability is the fact that Uber, which is already much larger, is still unprofitable. Indeed, all too many companies have thought market share was the means to determine success, only to discover it was not true. On that point in ridesharing, I give you the now bankrupt Juno; which failed to account for external factors within the competitive landscape (think bureaucratic morass).

It is a business reality that selling quality products at the cheapest price might gain market share but will not get a company to profitability. So, the challenge for Lyft is to figure out the road they need to travel to capture profitability. But if they are going to get there, Lyft’s management needs to be aware of a couple of things.

What to Glean From the Past

There is always the challenge of transitioning one’s marketing strategy when it has been the basis for the initial business model by which the company has grown. No small part of the effort by Lyft (and Uber) has been to gain market share as a means to survival and, ultimately, to success.

Both Lyft and Uber initially decided that market share was their main focus and it was sought in no small part by lower prices. However, any effort to gain market share by a race to the lowest price is unsustainable and not a path to financial success. This reality is now setting in with Lyft, as it seeks to focus on the single vertical of ridesharing in the US; as opposed to Uber, which sees itself as the quintessential global transportation company and views their platform as capable of delivering all forms of transportation needs.

Frankly, Uber might be suffering from “Amazon Fever” in their thinking about growth, as they not only want to conquer the US but the world. As Walmart (WMT) discovered some years ago, that is not an easy task, as country culture and regulations often impede the effort and add complexity and cost to the dilemma of becoming profitable. Wisely, Lyft has a more limited view and state they want to become better at ridesharing in the US. With that approach, they have a better chance to keep cost and complexity in control; which is important because how Lyft has grown to this point will not allow them to become profitable in the future and addressing this is no small challenge.

The 44% Challenge

According to Lyft, since launching their platform they have earned revenue from the ridesharing marketplace by generating income opportunities for drivers (totally missing the paying customer in the discussion). The company says it provides drivers with an app that is their technology platform that “facilitates lead generation (aka ride requests), billing and settlement, support and related activities” to enable drivers to provide transportation services to riders.

Driver earnings are based on the time and distance of the ride, while Lyft receives a service fee plus a commission that varies based on the price of the ride. To ensure that a sufficient number of drivers are available to provide rides during peak demand hours, Lyft says it utilizes a range of incentives for drivers that vary geographically and serve to ensure the availability of drivers to meet rider demand. Further, to increase the number of rides that riders take through the Lyft platform, the company often engages in promotions to riders that, depending on the type of promotion, are treated either as a reduction to revenue or a sales and marketing expense. This identifies two areas of cost that need to be addressed.

First, promotions designed to get drivers to open the app and be available need to be better controlled. Based on what I have discerned from talking to drivers, Lyft has reduced some of the promotions tied to bonuses they previously provided to drivers for giving a set number of rides in a set time period (typically over one week or a specific time frame within a day). When looking at the P&L, this is not an easily identifiable single line item. Rather it is likely captured in the marketing and advertising category. The control of this cost is in the hands of the company and it is something they should balance with fluctuating rider demands. I do not believe that drivers are less interested in driving because of the reduced incentives. What compels them to drive lies in the flexible nexus between controlling their own time and the need to garner income.

Drivers like the ability to start and stop when they wish, as it provides the opportunity to supplement regular job income, fill their gaps in employment, or generate some mad money while in retirement. Drivers look to drive if the demand is there and the price of the ride is judged, by them, sufficient to offer a beneficial return beyond the cost of gas and the maintenance of their personally owned vehicles.

This brings us to the all-important customer side of the business. Beyond developing new lines of business or new customers, success for any business requires understanding their core customer; that is, who is the basis for repeat business and the best source of referrals to potentially new customers. So, who is Lyft’s core customer? Or, perhaps, the better question is – What might be key indicators of Lyft’s largest segment of riders? A little reading of their initial 10Q provides a surprising answer and it is not the business traveler or late-night reveler.

Although some of both categories likely fit into the reality identified in the 10Q, it remains that 44% of Lyft’s customers begin or end their rides in low income areas. Ponder that for a moment – almost half of Lyft’s repeat customers are in some way tied to lower socio-economic areas; which infers or suggests these customers are likely to be sensitive to the price of a ride. So, increasing prices would not be well received by this large segment of riders and, yet, incenting these or any riders with lower cost promotions, as Lyft continues to do, is not going to enable the company to achieve profitability anytime soon.

In truth, the practice of incenting riders with coupons and reduced prices must be re-thought. Yet, of late, Lyft has been advertising 10% off coupons for a set of 25 rides through Costco (COST) online and, as a rider, I have received offers via email and on my Lyft rider app that would give me 50% off of my next ten rides. This is a staggeringly high incentive and, while my offer might be tied to geography or the fact that I have not ridden Lyft in a couple of months, such promotions cannot continue if the company, as they have said, expects to achieve profitability by Q4 2021.

On that point, according to the last conference call we heard the CEO say, “There's three things I'd love to call out. I mean, we will achieve profitability first, it's our focus. We're not doing food. We're not doing trucking. We're 100% focused on a transportation network (domestic US only). We're focused on profitable growth and just driving platform scale to help unlock new use cases, more business travel, and these higher value modes. There's significantly less discounting than a year ago. If you look at our sales and marketing, the decrease as a percentage of revenue (is) from 41% last year to 16% this year, and we expect that these market conditions will continue as the industry focuses on achieving profitability.”

This is the focus Lyft needs. And, they need some vertical growth. This may come in partnerships with healthcare and businesses, as we saw most recently with news that Gett, the global leader in corporate on-demand transportation, announced the closure of its New York rideshare business – Juno, while entering a strategic partnership with Lyft to enable Gett's corporate clients to access rides in the United States beginning next year.

These are the kind of partnerships that extend Lyft’s vertical reach, establish higher margin business, and allow it to retain the strategic discipline that avoids the cost and complexity of entering ex-US markets, or getting into other forms of transportation as a service. Increasing their US vertical reach is the direction Lyft should be heading, but they also need to stop the diminution of revenues by continuing to discount services. Doing so also has the peripheral value of adding revenue to drivers and, thereby, increasing drivers’ loyalty and retention; which, in turn, is a financial and operational benefit because reduces the cost of replacing drivers who have implicit knowledge of driving for Lyft.

Summary

The summary is simple. Lyft must recognize the needs of their customers and work to reach a durable customer base, without pandering on pricing. This is not to suggest a major price hike, that would be foolish and cause the loss of a notable number of their current riders. Rather, whether through queries on the app or through some other avenue of communication, Lyft must find ways to inform riders they are getting a clean, convenient, on demand service for a reasonable price. Further, riders should recognize that Lyft’s drivers are better than the competition because the company ensures driver selection has been done with proper due diligence and the requisite criminal and driving background checks. Moreover, the drivers provide better customer service, according to a survey of 1,062 U.S. consumers conducted by investment firm Raymond James. It found that Lyft drivers are considered more friendly than Uber drivers.

The Raymond James report, published December 10, 2018, found Uber is the most popular ride-hailing app with 60 percent of market share, compared to Lyft’s 23 percent. But one-third of the respondents preferred Lyft drivers for their friendliness and brand image, compared to one-fourth who picked Uber drivers on those parameters.

The survey also said that Lyft customers were more loyal to the company, as it was the top choice among users who take at least two trips with ride-hailing apps per month. “While Lyft trails Uber in share, it does have a highly engaged user base - we found that Lyft users actually use the service more frequently than Uber users,” the report said.

This makes for the need to more effectively communicate the value Lyft offers, as they seek to balance the needs of the 44% while simultaneously seeking growth with business travelers. And, if we are to believe what was said on the last CC…

“It is much easier to grow lower value riders (by low pricing); conversely, it is harder to grow higher value riders who will generate more revenue per ride (think business travelers who expect higher quality and are willing to pay for it). So, we are pleased that we exceeded the expectations of these drivers. Active Riders again grew 28% year-on-year. We'd expected 22 million. So, we're thrilled to grow Active Riders by 500,000 in Q3 to 22.3 million, especially as we focus on driving improved monetization and attracting more valuable riders.”

While the future will determine whether the company can achieve that balance, it appears Lyft’s management seems to recognize the need to avoid the dilution of revenues through promotions and coupons, while heeding the imperative to capture the more profitable active riders that might surface through Gett and other beneficial partnerships.

Lyft’s direction is a business challenge to be solved, but it should not be a mystery.

As the late, great college basketball coach, Al McGuire, once said, “The only real mystery in life is why the kamikaze pilots wore helmets.”

BA DUM TSS!!!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.